July 29, 2025
DCF promotes mobile response interventions that drive down involuntary mental health admissions
FBHA held its annual advocacy day this week. Image via Adobe.

mental health
New measure by the Dartment of Children and Families has reduced involuntary behavioral health admissions by 80%.

Programs to divert patients who have been recommended for detention under Florida’s Baker Act, a mental health designation, from being involuntarily confined have saved the state millions in costs.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) found that there was about $12.2 million annually that has been saved since so-called Mobile Response Teams (MRTs) have intervened before or as law enforcement is confronted with someone undergoing a mental health crisis. Often, law enforcement responding to those incidents will detain a person under the Baker Act and will refer them involuntarily to psychiatric hospitalization.

DCF officials say the MRTs have diverted 80% of those individuals from going through that forced hospitalization. MRTs are meant to intervene in crises, alleviate trauma, and de-escalate incidents. Those responses from MRTs, which are on call 24 hours a day, instead of law enforcement interventions, have saved Floridians millions in fiscal year 2023-24.

MRTs contract with Florida Behavioral Health Managing Entities in seven areas of the state to work with local providers.

“This model is about meeting people where they are — literally and figuratively,” said Natalie Kelly, CEO of the Florida Association of Managing Entities, in a news release. “When a person is in crisis, a mobile team trained in behavioral health can de-escalate the situation, connect them to the right resources, and avoid the trauma and high costs of Baker Act admissions. Ultimately, the behavioral health services these individuals receive help them get back on their feet and contributing to Florida’s economy.”

In fiscal year 2022-2023, there were 173,721 involuntary behavioral health examinations in Florida. DCF officials say the fact that the figure was driven down 80% by MRTs improved outcomes for individuals and families and provided relief for state-run mental health and emergency facilities.

DCF officials also concluded MRTs reduce trauma, improve outcomes, enhance coordination, support first responders and prevent unnecessary involuntary admissions.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

