Moms For Liberty pioneer Tiffany Justice takes on executive role at Heritage Action

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice has joined Heritage Action, the political arm of The Heritage Foundation, as Executive Vice President.

“Grassroots action is the key to restoring power to everyday Americans who value freedom and opportunity,” Justice posted on X about the new job. “With the 2026 midterms ahead, we’ll fight for the American Dream and empower Americans!”

Kevin Roberts, President of Heritage Action and The Heritage Foundation, praised the education activist’s work on issues in Florida and across the country.

“Tiffany Justice is a force of nature, and her leadership comes at a critical moment when effective advocacy is essential. This is a defining moment for America. It’s not a time to manage, decline or preserve the status quo, but to go on offense for the American Dream — to restore ordered liberty, rekindle virtue, and revive the spirit of self governance that built this country,” he said.

“Tiffany Justice is exactly the kind of bold, fearless leader we need to lead that charge. Tiffany’s proven track record of galvanizing grassroots, developing meaningful relationships across the country, and delivering results describes the future of our organization — and is how we will revitalize our republic.”

Justice previously worked as a Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation. She also chaired the conservative think tank’s “Parental Rights” initiative launched earlier this year.

She also previously served one term as an Indian River School Board member. She co-founded Moms For Liberty, a parental rights group, with Tina Descovich and Bridget Ziegler in 2021.

Political leaders were among those cheering Justice’s elevation at Heritage Action.

“Tiffany has been an amazing advocate for our students and parental rights and has led impressive grassroots efforts around the nation,” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican. “I am confident she will do an incredible job leading Heritage Action as a warrior for conservative principles.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, also praised Justice’s selection.