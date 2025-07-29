July 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF keeps interim president for another month
UF interim President Kent Fuchs delivers the first of 28 commencement addresses at the University of Florida's MBA graduation on April 18., 2021. (University of Florida/Fresh Take Florida)

Fresh Take FloridaJuly 29, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

U.S. News and World Report ranks Tampa General top in the Tampa Bay region for 10th year

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Hillsborough deputies identify Cuban nationals accused of stealing expensive electronic parts from trucks

HeadlinesInfluence

Sea & Shoreline taps Brett Cyphers to lead Government Affairs

UF Interim President 01
The university plans to launch a new presidential search early next year.

As the University of Florida continues to search for a permanent leader, interim President Kent Fuchs has agreed to a one-month contract extension ending Sept. 1, a UF spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

A new interim president will be named before Fuchs steps down, UF spokesperson Steve Orlando said. The university plans to launch a new presidential search early next year. Fuchs was UF’s president from 2015 until 2023, and he has been its interim president since August 2024.

Details about the leadership transition were discussed at a presidential Cabinet meeting Tuesday. So far, the university has not released information on the makeup or timeline of the search committee, nor has it announced any potential candidates to succeed Fuchs in the interim role.

The university previously refuted speculation from Nikki Fried, a prominent UF graduate and Chair of the state Democratic Party, that Casey DeSantis, wife of Gov. Ron DeSantis, would become interim UF president. Fried said last month on social media that it was UF’s plan. “There is no truth to that rumor,” spokesperson Cynthia Roldan said.

Fuchs’ contract extension is the latest development in what has been a rocky stretch for leadership at Florida’s flagship university. Former President Ben Sasse abruptly resigned last July after less than two years in office amid his wife’s worsening health and his own escalating tensions with Mori Hosseini, UF’s longtime Board Chair and a close ally of DeSantis.

Hosseini and the UF Board of Trustees in May unanimously backed Santa J. Ono, a three-time college president, most recently at the University of Michigan, as the school’s next leader. But the State University System’s Board of Governors voted 10-6 to block Ono’s nomination, citing the candidate’s past support for diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and what they saw as a less-than-swift response to pro-Palestinian encampments that sprang up at Michigan.

___

Garrett Shanley reports via Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.

Post Views: 0

Fresh Take Florida

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 7.29.25: School daze — Machado — Iran attacks — ectopic pregnancy — radioactive

nextDarren Soto promises to fight any effort to redistrict Florida before the Midterms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories