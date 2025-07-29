Sea & Shoreline taps Brett Cyphers to lead Government Affairs

Sea & Shoreline, one of the country’s leading aquatic restoration firms, has appointed Brett Cyphers as its new Director of Government Affairs. This strategic move highlights the company’s expanding role in advancing Florida’s water and environmental goals.

With experience in crafting water and environmental policy in the Governor’s office and at the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Cyphers has made a significant impact across nearly every water-focused sector in the state.

However, it’s not just his resume that makes this appointment noteworthy. Cyphers possesses a unique ability to connect water policy to people. Recently, he has taken this connection statewide as the host of “Water for Fighting,” a podcast that serves as a fireside chat for Florida’s environmental insiders. This platform allows former governors, agriculture commissioners, agency heads, and frontline scientists to candidly discuss the larger issues and smaller battles that shape environmental stewardship in Florida and beyond.

“Brett’s extensive knowledge of Florida’s environmental policy landscape and his strong relationships with key stakeholders across government make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Carter Henne, CEO of Sea & Shoreline. “He has consistently demonstrated a commitment to protecting Florida’s water resources, and we’re excited for him to help expand our mission and amplify our voice.”

Alongside partners Ryan Matthews, Jeff Littlejohn, and Patrick Gillespie, Cyphers is also a co-owner of “The Florida Specifier,” a long-standing environmental publication that now features a companion podcast exploring the intersection of policy, science, and regulation. Together, these platforms represent a rare effort in Tallahassee to foster public understanding of a world often hidden behind closed doors and a maze of acronyms.

Sea & Shoreline’s influence has grown in recent years, and for good reason. As Florida’s waterways face increasing pressure from development, nutrient pollution, and vanishing seagrass beds, the company has established itself as a science-driven, shovel-ready leader in aquatic restoration.

Their work includes restoring submerged aquatic vegetation, building living shorelines, and launching large-scale campaigns like “Seagrass Saves Sea Life” — a response to the tragic manatee die-offs caused by habitat loss.

For Cyphers, this new role feels like a natural progression in his career and aspirations.

“I have spent most of my career immersed in water issues, from shaping legislation and securing funding to implementing solutions on the ground,” said Cyphers. “Sea & Shoreline delivers science-led solutions that work. I’m honored to join a team with such a clear purpose and a proven record of results.”

Cyphers’s commitment to public service runs deep. A veteran of both the U.S. Army and Florida National Guard, he served in combat during Operation Desert Storm alongside his father and brother and supported relief efforts after Hurricane Andrew. He began his civilian government career during the 2001 redistricting process in the Florida Senate, followed by roles under Govs. Jeb Bush, Charlie Crist, Rick Scott, and Ron DeSantis, navigating the legislative challenges of the Florida House. Along the way, he met his wife, Karen, and together they have built a life in Tallahassee with their three daughters.

Now, with one foot in conversation and the other firmly in implementation, Brett Cyphers is returning to where he feels most effective: helping Florida’s water systems and the people who depend on them thrive for the long term.

And fortunately, you might still catch him behind the mic.