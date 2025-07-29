U.S. News and World Report ranks Tampa General top in the Tampa Bay region for 10th year

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is stocking its trophy case with another national recognition. The leading academic health system has been ranked No. 1 in the Tampa Bay region by U.S. News and World Report for the 10th year in a row. It also earned recognition as a top 50 hospital in the nation in multiple specialties.

“As a result of the transformative work of our team members and providers, powered by our strong academic partnership with the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Tampa General is ranked the #1 hospital in the Tampa Bay region for the 10th year in a row,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said. “As our region’s only academic health system, we are incredibly proud to provide compassionate, innovative, high-quality and highly complex care to millions of people every year and across an ever-growing network of seven hospitals and more than 150 care locations statewide.”

U.S. News & World Report ranked Tampa General No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in Florida for Obstetrics and Gynecology and placed it among the nation’s top 50 hospitals in six medical specialties:

— Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery: ranked No. 43 in the U.S. and No. 3 in Florida.

— Diabetes & Endocrinology: ranked No. 36 in the U.S. and No. 3 in Florida.

— Ear, Nose & Throat: ranked No. 28 in the U.S. and No. 2 in Florida.

— Gastroenterology & GI Surgery: ranked No. 21 in the U.S. (tie) and No. 2 in Florida.

— Obstetrics & Gynecology: ranked No. 5 in the U.S. and top in Florida.

— Urology: ranked No. 28 in the U.S. (tie) and No. 2 in Florida.

“Through our ongoing, dynamic partnership, USF Health and Tampa General have brought together world-class talent, top-of-the-line resources and an innovative spirit to create an academic health system that is truly built for Florida, by Floridians,” said Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, Executive Vice President of USF Health, Dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer of Tampa General Hospital.

Additionally, U.S. News and World Report lists Tampa General is rated “high performing” in 18 medical procedures or conditions, including abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) repair, acute kidney failure, back surgery (spinal fusion), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart arrhythmia, heart attack, heart failure, hip fracture, hip replacement, knee replacement, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma (blood cancers), lung cancer surgery, pacemaker implantation, pneumonia, prostate cancer surgery and stroke.

Tampa General is also ranked among the top 10% of U.S. hospitals in five additional specialties: cancer; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics and pulmonology; and lung surgery.

Tampa General and USF Health, the top-ranked medical school in the state and among the top 20 in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report, together comprise the only academic health system in the Tampa Bay region.

The two entities serve as anchors for the Tampa Medical & Research District, a hub of clinical care, academics, research and biotechnology in downtown Tampa, where the growth of investment, research and collaboration contribute to the world-class care patients seek at Tampa General.