Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday

Friday begins one of the biggest retailing breaks for shoppers in the entire year as the “Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday” gets underway across Florida.

The Sales Tax Holiday ahead of students returning to school after Summer break has been a tradition in Florida for years. The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) is encouraging shoppers in the Sunshine state to hit local retailers as they buy clothes, products and supplies for their children. Certain back-to-school staples will be tax-free for the entire month of August.

“This year’s annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is extended for the entire month of August and is a great opportunity to support Florida’s small businesses,” NFIB Florida Executive Director Bill Herrle said. “Small businesses are the engine of the state’s economy, and when you shop locally, you’re keeping your hard-earned money in the community and strengthening the local economy. We encourage shoppers to visit your local small businesses this month and take advantage of the savings.”

New this year, the one-month tax holiday will become permanent, repeated each year in the month of August. In previous years, the Florida Legislature had to renew the sales tax exemption. But Gov. Ron DeSantis this week signed a measure approved by lawmakers making the tax holiday a mainstay.

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1. With the new school year just around the corner, Florida families can save on back-to-school shopping during the tax holiday for the entire month of August,” DeSantis said. “By cutting taxes, empowering parents, and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida.”

The Florida Retail Federation endorses the school sales tax holiday and said it’s a huge boost to retailers.

“Tax holidays and exemptions are a win-win for consumers and businesses, enabling Floridians to save more of their hard earned money,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

The federation is so enthused about the tax holiday, the group even has a website Find It in Florida to guide Sunshine State shoppers to local retailers.

The Back-to-School sales tax holidays applies to school supplies up to $50, clothing and footwear up to $100 and learning aids up to $30.

Once the back-to-school event is over, Floridians have another to look forward to. A tax holiday on hunting, fishing and camping items runs from Sept. 8 to Dec. 31.