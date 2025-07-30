Here are Universal’s 10 haunted houses at Halloween Horror Nights this year

Universal has officially revealed all 10 haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights, which will transport visitors everywhere from the Wild West, summer camp, a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and more.

Known for its terrifying and delightfully gory haunted houses, HHN runs on select nights from Aug. 29 to Nov. 2 at Universal Studios. The event has built up a considerable following among Halloween and theme park fans over the years as HHN celebrates its 34th year.

The cinematic horror runs beyond haunted houses with creepy scare zones and spooky shows as part of the event’s entertainment.

The full list of haunted houses is:

— Jason Universe: The iconic Jason Voorhees is back. The memorable villain from the “Friday the 13th’ movies is at summer camp, a nod to his origin story. “‘Jason Universe’ will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims,” Universal said. “Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.”

— Five Nights at Freddy’s: This house is based on the 2023 film “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which in turn was based on a horror video game where a night guard must survive killer animatronic characters. The setting is an abandoned themed entertainment center: Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. Expect suspense walking along corridors as Universal teased “iconic scenes, including the security room and the showroom where the chilling characters performed.”

— Grave of Flesh: The theme of this house is a funeral — your own. Guests enter their grave and pass through the gates of the underworld, where they’ll go through caves and try to avoid flesh-eating creatures.

— Gálkn: Monsters of the North: In what sounds like Frozen from hell, this house is based in a remote northern village where something evil and horned with wings “rises from the dead, bringing a horde of monsters and demons from the fjords to wreak havoc on the townspeople,” Universal said.

— El Artista: A Spanish Haunting: A 19th-century Spanish artist heads somewhere quiet to get some inspiration in a country manor. “Instead, as he wanders the ghostly hallways and haunted conservatory, malevolent spirits break into our realm through his paintings. He tries to resist, but the art comes to life and possesses him,” Universal said.

— WWE Presents: The Horrors of The Wyatt Sicks: This house is a crossover between wrestling’s WWE and Universal, where the “dark and twisted characters” include Ramblin Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, and Huskus the Pig, Universal said.

— Terrifier: Billed as “one of the goriest experiences in event history,” this house takes you through the world of Art the Clown from the “Terrifier” film franchise. “Terrifier introduced a new slasher film series to the cinematic world, featuring Art the Clown, a supernatural entity who terrorizes the fictional town of Miles County, New York, on Halloween and tortures victims in creatively cruel and sickeningly sinister ways,” Universal said.

— Fallout: Set in a post-apocalyptic future wasteland, this haunted house is inspired by Prime Video’s “Fallout” show. “All that is left is an eradicated and highly violent hellscape known as The Wasteland, crawling with mutated animals and creatures, while gentle citizens take refuge underground in luxury fallout shelters known as Vaults,” Universal said. Watch out for the mutated cockroaches.

— Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters: The Old West has a demon problem. “As guests flee from the post office to the bank, the prison to the graveyard, their only hope is Hatchet and Chains with their arsenal of mystical weapons,” Universal said.

—Dolls: Let’s Play Dead: Universal-goers are supposed to feel shrunk to the size of toys in this house as they meet a little girl who isn’t so sweet and will get hunted by her team of “fashion dolls she’s melded and burned,” Universal said. The house’s finale is ending up in the child’s dark Victorian dollhouse.