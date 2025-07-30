July 30, 2025
Wilton Simpson announces new hurricane disaster aid hub for agricultural producers
Wilton Simpson landed the plane on another conservation easement this week.

‘This website will serve as the go-to resource for Florida’s farmers, ranchers, and growers.’

Florida agriculture producers seeking financial relief after two punishing hurricane seasons now have a central source for information on $675 million in federal disaster aid.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the launch of the online hub, a dedicated webpage for updates, eligibility criteria and application instructions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) disaster block grant program.

“Florida’s agriculture industry was hit hard by back-to-back hurricane seasons, and our producers need long-term, meaningful support to recover,” Simpson said in a statement.

“This website will serve as the go-to resource for Florida’s farmers, ranchers, and growers as we develop the program and ultimately launch the application process for more than $600 million in disaster relief funding.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced this month that her agency had signed a $675 million block grant agreement with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) to provide Florida farmers aid following devastating agricultural losses caused by hurricanes in 2023 and 2024.

Combined, Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton inflicted more than $1.6 billion in losses, according to FDACS estimates, and claimed the lives of more than 60 Floridians.

Florida is the first state in the nation to finalize an agreement with the USDA to implement the new block grant program. The allocation represents about 35% of total storm-related agriculture losses.

FDACS is also developing a federally required work plan that will outline eligibility rules, documentation standards and application procedures for producers seeking block grant funds. Once completed, the plan will be submitted to the federal government for approval, after which Simpson’s agency anticipates opening the process.

Florida lawmakers and FDACS have also made another $150 million available through the state’s Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program. There’s also a separate timber recovery program to support producers with emergency capital.

The timeline for the block grant funding includes, in order:

— An agreement executed with the USDA (completed).

— FDACS develops a work plan (in progress).

— FDACS submits the work plan to the USDA for approval.

— The USDA approves the work plan.

— FDACS announces an application process for the block grants for impacted producers.

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

Categories