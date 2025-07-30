Progressive poll shows Alligator Alcatraz well known, but unpopular among Florida voters

Alligator Alcatraz continues to polarize along predictable partisan lines, according to a poll from a progressive group.

The Florida Communications and Research Hub, a project from Progress Florida and Florida Watch, found incredibly high name recognition for the Everglades migrant center opened just this month, with 89% of registered voters being aware of the facility. Additionally, 45% reported hearing “a lot” about it.

But that doesn’t mean they like it. About 43% of respondents held a negative view of the center — 35% a strongly negative one. That compares to 34% who like the project, and just 18% who strongly favor it. However the camp stands up to weather, public opinion remains clearly underwater, according to the poll results.

Republicans are much more likely to favor the detention, located on the edge of the Everglades to house undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation. About 56% of GOP respondents have a positive view of Alligator Alcatraz, with 32% reporting strong support. About 19% of GOP voters hold an unfavorable view.

But 74% of Democrats view the center unfavorably, with 65% strongly disliking the state-funded effort.

About 47% of voters who don’t identify with either party view it unfavorably, compared to 32% who reported favorable thoughts.

Blue Rose Research surveyed more than 3,200 voters in web panels from July 25-27. Pollsters report a 1.7% margin of error in the results.

The progressive groups behind the poll say the results prove Alligator Alcatraz, despite drawing substantial media attention, isn’t an idea embraced by voters at large.

“While news reports have highlighted the hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars being directed to corporate elite campaign donors to run the makeshift Everglades detention camp, as well as the inhumane conditions for those being housed there, Floridians have taken notice,” said Florida Watch Executive Director Natasha Sutherland.

“With Florida seeking to be a national model for other states considering opening similar detention camps in their communities, those in positions of power should pay close attention to the fact that their constituents will not look favorably on their tax dollars being spent on political stunts instead of addressing the real issues that hardworking families are dealing with every day.”

Notably, Republicans and Democrats say they have heard different coverage of the facility. About 22% of Republicans say most of what they have heard about Alligator Alcatraz was positive, while 46% said the coverage has been mixed. But 65% of Democrats and 43% of other voters say the coverage they consumed has been mostly negative.

___

A.G. Gancarski contributed to this report.