July 30, 2025
Miami Beach candidate calls for waterway safety reforms after fatal boat crash
Image via AP.

Jesse Scheckner

Hibiscus Island crash AP
She says maritime oversight must match street-level protections after the tragedy that killed two girls.

A candidate for the Miami Beach Commission is calling for sweeping reforms to maritime safety protocols after a boating collision near Hibiscus Island left two children dead and two others critically injured.

Monique Pardo Pope, one of seven candidates running for the City Commission’s Group 1 seat, said Miami Beach must take a more serious approach to regulating waterway safety, especially near construction zones and popular areas.

“A safer Miami Beach doesn’t just mean safer streets,” she said. “It means safer waterways, smarter oversight of maritime activity, and stronger protections for the children and families who live, work, and play here.”

Pardo Pope proposed a series of measures, including:

— Mandatory coordination between permitting offices and marine contractors.

— Stricter licensing and training for commercial vessel operators.

— A review of marine safety practices for all youth programs.

— Aggressive enforcement of reckless boating violations.

The accident occurred Monday morning, when a tugboat pushing a barge struck a sailboat that the Miami Yacht Club’s youth sailing program was operating in the waters between Hibiscus Island and Miami.

On board the sailboat were five girls aged 7 to 15 and a 19-year-old sailing instructor. A 7-year-old girl, identified by Argentine media as Mila Yankelevich, and a 13-year-old girl died from their injuries. Two other girls remain hospitalized in critical condition, while the remaining two occupants survived with minor or no injuries.

Video footage reviewed by the U.S. Coast Guard showed the barge crashing directly into the sailboat. Investigators conducted sobriety testing on the barge operator and are interviewing witnesses to determine the precise cause of the crash.

Public officials across South Florida and beyond expressed sorrow and solidarity after the crash. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wrote on X that she was “absolutely heartbroken.”

“While many details remain unknown, our thoughts are with their families, and we pray for the full recovery of all those affected by this horrific incident,” she said.

Cpt. Frank Florio of the Coast Guard promised transparency and accountability, saying, “We will not take this lightly and we will not forget.”

“The entire (Miami Yacht Club) family is devastated by this terrible tragedy,” Emily Copeland, commodore of the yacht club, said in a statement.

More than 550 recreational boaters died in the U.S. last year. According to Coast Guard statistics, just 43 were the result of vessel collisions.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

Categories