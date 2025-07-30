Florida Sheriffs Association elects Dennis Lemma as new President, awards 3 honorees

The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) has unveiled its leadership team for the 2025-26 term and bestowed awards recognizing extraordinary law enforcement and civilian achievements across the state.

Dennis Lemma, Seminole County’s Sheriff since 2017, won election as FSA President and will guide the organization’s work among Florida’s 67 elected Sheriffs.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, Lemma has been a statewide leader in combating substance abuse, chairing former Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Opioid Abuse Working Group and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Drug Abuse Prevention Panel.

He also served as President of the Major County Sheriffs of America from 2022 to 2024.

In a statement, Lemma, who won re-election to a third term unopposed last June, called his elevation to FSA President “a great honor.”

“Leadership, at its core, is rooted in service, and I remain fully committed to supporting my fellow Sheriffs and the citizens of Florida with integrity and purpose,” he said.

“I look forward to working collaboratively with our board of directors and the professional staff at FSA to guide the Association’s initiatives and to ensure that the Office of Sheriff remains the bedrock of public safety for generations to come.”

Other key FSA Board of Directors appointments include Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods as Vice President, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly as Secretary, and Putnam County Sheriff Gator Deloach as Treasurer.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell will continue to serve on the Board as the FSA’s immediate past President, while Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith and Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers will serve as Chair and Vice Chair, respectively.

“Our mission is to support and strengthen the Office of Sheriff through education, training, and legislative advocacy,” FSA Executive Director Matt Dunagan said in a statement. “With Sheriff Dennis Lemma serving as President, the Association is well positioned to advance our vision of a safer, stronger Florida — driven by innovation, collaboration, and the unwavering commitment of our state’s Sheriffs.”

Awards

In addition to establishing its new leadership, the FSA named Detectives Ryan Ellis and Eva Solis of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as the 2025 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year. Ellis and Solis led a complex, multi-agency investigation into one of Clay County’s most disturbing child exploitation and human trafficking cases. Their work led to the arrest of a serial predator and his wife, the rescue of a child victim and the identification of multiple survivors.

“Detective Ellis and Detective Solis so much deserve this recognition because of their dogged approach every single day when they come into work,” Clay Sheriff Michelle Cook said in a video about the investigation and award. “Their passion about saving children deserves this recognition, but specifically this case that we’re talking about, they definitely went above and beyond.”

The investigation began, according to an FSA press note, when a Middleburg resident found a thumb drive in an abandoned storage unit. The digital evidence uncovered more than 2 million images and videos of child exploitation.

Solis and Ellis pursued leads across state lines, culminating in the capture of the suspect in Cocoa. He now faces multiple federal charges carrying minimum sentences of 15 years per count.

“The dedication and persistence shown by Detectives Solis and Ellis led to the takedown of a true predator,” Lemma said. “Their work reflects the highest ideals of law enforcement.”

The FSA also recognized Jennifer Hernandez, a Supervisor at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, as the 2025 Civilian of the Year. Known for her leadership at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, Hernandez launched the iBuild Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Trades Program, which helps inmates gain employment after release.

A former preschool teacher and child protective investigator, Hernandez has spent more than a decade enhancing inmate welfare and community safety efforts.

“Jennifer has an extraordinary gift for turning challenges into opportunities for growth,” Lemma said. “Her work is creating safer, stronger communities, and this statewide honor is a fitting tribute.”

In a video about Hernandez’s efforts and honors, Lemma described her as “a wonderful human being” who has “always had a compassion for people, this empathy that really extends a long way.”

Lt. Tekitta Williams of the Seminole Sheriff’s Office said Hernandez “treats everyone like they’re humans,” regardless of who or where they are, while Cpt. Stacy Heath lauded Hernandez’s knack for proactive thinking.

“You can’t do anything to throw her off of track,” she said.

“I love thinking outside the box,” Hernandez said. “We’re a correctional facility, so we have to be security-minded. But also at the same time, how can we help the inmates that are in our custody so that they’re better citizens when they’re released? We’re trying to make a positive ripple effect into the community.”