Donald Trump defends Rick Scott amid Josh Hawley disagreement

Sen. Josh Hawley’s PELOSI Act, which would ban stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses, advanced through the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on an 8-7 vote with the help of Democrats, but not before invoking the ire of President Donald Trump on a related issue.

“Why would one ‘Republican’ Senator … join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi’s Stock Trading over the last 25 years,” the President wondered on Truth Social Wednesday.

Speaker Emeritus Pelosi is one of many people in D.C. who are renowned for making savvy, anticipatory trades ahead of a stock going up. Since 2014, her holdings have appreciated by more than 736%. Though elected officials from both parties are known for their prescient buys and sells, Pelosi has become a lightning rod on the right for the practice.

Scott, who primarily invests in bonds, sought an amendment to get a General Accounting Office report with details on trades Pelosi and her husband made since 2000, saying that would be “critical” to get to the point of the bill.

That amendment failed. But a proposal to compel divestiture from the President and Vice President starting in 2029, after Trump leaves office, was included in the current version of the bill.

Scott sees that language as a way of targeting Trump despite the carveout provision for executive branch incumbents.

“This bill is just an attack on the President. It allows the Democrats to attack him after President Trump has gone through Russiagate, special investigator, impeachments, and indictments. And this is just going to be another way where the Democrats can go after the President,” he told a reporter from the Daily Caller on Wednesday.