Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.1.25

Another prominent voice in Florida politics just lined up behind U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ run for Governor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who served two terms as Governor himself, endorsed his fellow Naples Republican in the race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I am proud to stand with President (Donald) Trump and endorse Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida. Byron is a principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian,” Scott said.

“I’ve been proud to work with him on critical legislation to make flood insurance more affordable and help Floridians rebuild and recover from catastrophic hurricanes. And during my time as Governor, he was a critical partner in securing billions of dollars in tax relief for Florida families. As Governor, Byron will strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family.”

The move isn’t a surprise. Scott signaled in March he would “do everything I can to be helpful” to Donalds’ campaign. Florida’s senior Senator has also long been close to Trump.

The top Republicans in Florida and Washington — a group that currently overlaps significantly — will convene in Orlando on Saturday.

The Florida Freedom Forum, a major fundraiser for the Republican Party of Florida, will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel, with events and speeches planned all day. The day will close with the Red Florida Dinner, headlined by Susie Wiles, current White House Chief of Staff and former campaign manager for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Beyond Wiles, every statewide elected officeholder will speak, including Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Scott.

Scott will speak at the 7 p.m. dinner, as will Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power, Republican National Committee co-Chair K.C. Crosbie, and Trump campaign consultant Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio.

Other conservative leaders and some rising Republican figures are scheduled to take the stage before 3 p.m. Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia will speak at the event. So will Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

U.S. Reps. Donalds, Randy Fine, Anna Paulina Luna, Aaron Bean and Daniel Webster will all trek to Orlando to speak at the event. Donalds notably launched his campaign for Governor earlier this year.

Members of the Florida Legislature will also speak, including state Sens. Jay Collins, Joe Gruters, and Keith Truenow and Reps. Hillary Cassel, Toby Overdorf, and Michelle Salzman.

Gruters could be a big draw among the party regulars in attendance, as Trump recently endorsed him to become the Republican National Committee Chair. The Sarasota Republican now serves as the national party’s Treasurer.

State Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was listed among the major speakers, as were former state House Speakers Richard Corcoran and Paul Renner. Conservative commentator Benny Johnson will also speak at the event.

Florida lost a legend last Thursday with the passing of Terry Bollea, better known to generations of wrestling fans, and just about anyone with a TV in the ’80s and ’90s, as Hulk Hogan.

Though born in Georgia, the Hulkster was as Florida as flip-flops and humidity. He grew up in Tampa, trained on the Gulf Coast and body-slammed his way into pop culture history from ringside in arenas across the state.

Now, he’s getting an official salute from the Sunshine State, as Gov. DeSantis issued a memo declaring today as Hulk Hogan Day in Florida, with flags flying at half-staff at the Capitol and across Pinellas County.

The move is recognition of what many fans already knew: that the guy with the 24-inch pythons, the golden mustache, and an eternal tan rivaled only by George Hamilton’s was more than a wrestler — he was a symbol of a bygone era where the good guy always said his prayers, took his vitamins, and still had time to rip his tank top clean in half.

Rest easy, brother.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other. The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border. We have agreed to extend, for a 90-Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non-Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90-day period of time, or longer. Present at the meeting were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, United States Trade Representative and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy, and United States Homeland Security Adviser, Stephen Miller. There will be continued cooperation on the Border as it relates to all aspects of Security, including Drugs, Drug Distribution, and Illegal Immigration into the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

— TOP STORY —

“Florida DOGE teams audit Broward County, Gainesville in statewide crackdown on local spending” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gov. DeSantis’ new fiscal watchdog initiative, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has launched its first audits in the Democratic strongholds of Broward County and Gainesville. Led by CFO Ingoglia, DOGE was created by a February executive order to root out what the administration calls wasteful local spending and enforce fiscal accountability. DeSantis and state officials justified targeting the two jurisdictions by citing sharp increases in property tax revenues, alleging Broward’s collections rose over $450 million in five years and Gainesville’s property tax burden jumped 85% since 2020.

Local leaders have pushed back, denying the state’s figures and suggesting the audits are politically motivated attacks on “bright-blue counties.” Broward Mayor Beam Furr called the process a “huge imposition” on staff. At the same time, Gainesville leaders, though promising cooperation, expressed concern that auditors would unfairly target spending on public services and LGBTQ-friendly initiatives like rainbow crosswalks. The Broward audit is specifically reviewing expenditures on transportation, DEI programming, climate initiatives, and controversial procurement decisions, including an expensive Rose Parade float.

The audits have significant enforcement power, with non-compliant governments facing daily fines of $1,000 per unmet request. The initiative is set to expand, with up to 15 other local governments potentially facing similar scrutiny. This week, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan was officially notified that her city is next, with auditors requesting access to facilities and personnel in early August, citing a 57% increase in the city’s ad valorem revenues since 2020.

— STATEWIDE —

“Who’s in charge at Alligator Alcatraz? ‘We’ve gotten a lot of runaround’” via Siena Duncan of the Orlando Sentinel — Immigration attorneys and environmental activists — even the Mexican government and the Archdiocese of Miami — have all asked who’s in charge at Alligator Alcatraz. They say they can’t get a straight answer. “We’ve gotten a lot of runaround,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski said after trying unsuccessfully to provide religious services for detainees. “We don’t know who’s really accountable for that facility, whether it’s the state of Florida or the federal government.” Now nearly a month since Florida opened the country’s newest, most novel immigration detention center, the question of whether the state or federal government has jurisdiction over the facility — and especially its detainees — continues to puzzle legal experts, tangle up lawsuits and complicate due process for the people held there.

— MORE STATEWIDE —

“Return of the employees: Florida universities are clamping down on remote work” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida universities, including UF, UCF, and FAU, are ordering remote employees back to the office this Fall, ending popular COVID-era work policies. The move comes after inquiries from DeSantis’ DOGE team, which the Governor’s office said was the “impetus” for restoring professional work environments. While universities officially cite fostering collaboration and campus vibrancy, the sudden mandate has shocked hundreds of employees who had worked remotely since the pandemic. The policy shift aligns with a national trend pushed by Trump and is meeting resistance, with an online petition at Florida International University opposing the return to campus garnering over 900 signatures from employees dreading a return to office life.

“The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security has a (not so) new director” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Jillian Pratt has been named the new director of Florida’s controversial Office of Election Crimes and Security, an agency created in 2022 to investigate election fraud. The leadership change, which occurred in March, was only officially confirmed by the Department of State on Thursday after it was inadvertently disclosed in a court filing. Pratt, a former prosecutor and assistant general counsel within the same office, replaces Andrew Darlington. The agency has been a political lightning rod, notably for publishing a report alleging fraud in the abortion rights petition drive. That report, which documented fewer than 20 arrests, was later cited by Republicans to justify making future citizen-led ballot initiatives more difficult.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“The federal government is paying more than 154,000 people not to work” via Meryl Kornfield, Hannah Natanson and Laura Meckler of The Washington Post — The government is paying more than 154,000 federal employees not to work as part of the Trump administration’s deferred resignation program. The number, which has not been previously reported, accounts for workers at dozens of agencies who took offers from the government as of June to get paid through Sept. 30 — the end of the fiscal year — or the end of 2025 and then voluntarily leave government, significantly reducing the size of several major agencies, according to two Office of Personnel Management officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to disclose details of the administration’s plans to scale down government.

“Ashley Moody touts work combating elder abuse as national model” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Moody is touting her work as former Florida Attorney General, protecting seniors from those who may take advantage of them, suggesting her work could be used as a national model. At a U.S. Senate hearing on Awareness to Action: Combating Elder Abuse & Neglect before the Special Committee on Aging on Wednesday, Moody recounted her own experience as the Sunshine State’s top law enforcement administrator. “As Florida’s Attorney General, I personally heard many heartbreaking stories of scammers and fraudsters taking advantage of seniors in Florida and stealing significant sums of their hard-earned savings,” Moody said. “Unfortunately, we know there are many more stories we haven’t heard, as these cases are often unreported. It is so important that we efficiently identify and bring awareness to these scams, encourage our seniors to come forward and develop effective programs to bring scammers to justice.”

“Rick Scott raises concerns over stock trading ban for elected officials, cites impact on entrepreneurs, public servants” via Anita Padilla of Florida’s Voice — Scott voiced concern Wednesday over a Senate Committee proposal that would ban members of Congress, the President, and Vice President from trading individual stocks, arguing the bill could discourage entrepreneurs from seeking public service. “This bill would force people to sell businesses they spent their lives building — probably at the worst possible time,” Scott said during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting. “Anybody here want to be poor? I don’t.” Scott said the legislation unfairly targets people who have built personal wealth through private business or investments. He suggested it could force officials to sell assets at a time that would lead to a financial loss.

“Anna Paulina Luna ready to ‘name names’ of those blocking her push to curb Congressional stock trading” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Luna is encountering “dire warnings” and significant pushback from colleagues and House leadership over her efforts to ban Congressional stock trading. The Florida Republican reports being told her bill would “hurt people,” put the Republic “in jeopardy,” and risk costing her party the Midterm Elections. Rejecting these claims, Luna argues her actions are meant to “save the Republic” and that public service and stock trading should be separate careers. She has vowed to force a vote on the legislation next month, threatening to publicly “name names” of those who obstruct the bill, effectively accusing them of defending insider trading if they block a floor vote on the issue.

“What’s the deal with Laura Loomer?” via Gabe Kaminsky of The Free Press — Right-wing provocateur Loomer is claiming another scalp following the resignation of a top FDA official, Dr. Vinay Prasad, whom she relentlessly attacked. This incident fuels her reputation as an influential Trump whisperer, with White House staffers reportedly “terrified” of being “Loomered.” Loomer has previously taken credit for the ousting of national security officials, bolstering her image as a powerful insider. However, MAGA insiders are divided on her actual impact, suggesting she is skilled at taking credit for firings already in motion due to other factors, such as pressure from “Big Pharma” in Prasad’s case. The debate highlights the murky nature of her influence, positioning her as either a key personnel adviser or a canny opportunist.

“Donald Trump set to revive the Presidential Fitness Test while hosting professional athletes at White House” via Alayna Treene and Kyle Feldscher of CNN — Professional athletes will join Trump on Thursday to sign an executive order that will expand on his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, including by reviving the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. The event, which will feature golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, among others, comes as the U.S. prepares to host the 2025 Ryder Cup, 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics — all of which are major feathers in Trump’s cap for his second term. The President, who often boasts that he oversees the milestone sporting events, has been heavily invested in making them a success.

— ELECTIONS —

“Health problem drives Democrat Josh Weil out of U.S. Senate race” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Florida Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Weil announced Thursday that, due to health concerns, he is dropping out of the party Primary to challenge Moody next year. “In 2021 and 2022, I was hospitalized on multiple occasions due to a condition called Rhabdomyolysis,” Weil said. “In the last few weeks, traveling across the state, I noticed an increase in symptoms associated with my hospitalizations. After discussion with my family, I have decided to focus on my health first and foremost.” Rhabdomyolysis is a rare condition in which the muscles break down following an injury or excessive exercise without rest, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It can be life-threatening. “Florida deserves a U.S. Senator who can fight for them 100% of the time,” Weil said.

“‘Wherever the people want me’: Angie Nixon not ruling out run for Senate, Governor in 2026” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Amid a search for strong Democratic candidates for statewide office, Jacksonville state Rep. Nixon is considering a potential run for Governor, U.S. Senate, or Congress. Rumors of her statewide ambitions have persisted, fueled by a perceived weak Democratic bench, and intensified after the leading Senate contender dropped out. Nixon, a progressive with strong grassroots ties from her work with groups like Florida For All, has a history of decisive Primary victories. While a former Brevard School Board member, Jennifer Jenkins, is also mulling a run, a Democratic consultant indicated Nixon may soon announce a Senate bid. Nixon’s potential candidacy offers Democrats a battle-tested option as they look to mount a serious challenge in upcoming races.

“Anthony Brice takes anti-establishment pose in SD 11 campaign” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — A lifelong Inverness resident is making his political debut in the Special Election for Senate District 11. Brice, a military retiree and rancher, is so far the second announced candidate. The other is former Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who has already lined up numerous big-name endorsements. Brice, a Republican, had filed to run for SD 11 in 2028. Reports show he has neither collected nor spent money, though he does have a website that carries an unofficial disclaimer saying it was not funded by campaign money. “This platform is an independent effort to communicate directly with constituents and reflect my personal views and policy positions,” it states.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“The new deportation economy? ICE, CBP hiring booms in South Florida” via B. Scott McLendon of the Miami New Times — Jobseekers, look alive: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are actively recruiting in South Florida amid recent high-profile activity involving both agencies. CBP aims to hire more than 20 Border Patrol agents, officers, pilots, and support staff across South Florida, with openings in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and West Palm Beach. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security urged people to apply through a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, offering incentives such as a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan forgiveness. “Your country needs you,” the post reads. “Join the fight to deport criminal illegal aliens from the United States.” Below the text is an Uncle Sam-esque photo of Trump wearing a maroon baseball cap with a white symbol while giving a salute. “Defend the Homeland,” the magazine-style photo reads. “Join ICE today.”

“We’ll smash the fucking window out and drag him out” via Nicole Foy and McKenzie of ProPublica — Funk of breaking windows was rarely used during previous administrations. They say there is no known policy change greenlighting agents’ smashing of windows. Instead, it’s a part of a broader shattering of norms. There are arrest quotas, and they are increasingly aggressive. “There’s been an emphasis placed on speed and numbers that did not exist before,” says Deborah Fleischaker, who served as ICE Chief of Staff under Joe Biden. At least 10 people have said they were injured this year during broken-windows arrests. Your car is a constitutional gray zone. It doesn’t have the same Fourth Amendment protections as homes. You can refuse to open the door of your home if officers don’t have a judicial warrant; you can’t refuse to step out of your car. The Constitution still limits when and how officers can use force. But there are no firm rules.

“South Florida deportations are quietly filling animal shelters” via Alex DeLuca of the Miami New Times — On June 23, just two years after he was adopted from the Humane Society of Broward County, Nino was dropped off at the same shelter where he once found his forever home. Described as a “sweetheart” who is well-behaved, in tune with his emotions, and overall “the perfect dog,” the 7-year-old Pointer mix wasn’t surrendered for one of the usual reasons, which typically include financial restraints, allergies, or behavioral issues. Instead, he arrived with a brief note: “family deported.” Nino is just one of a handful of pets who have been surrendered to animal shelters across South Florida after their owners were either deported or forced to flee the country under Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown. It’s a largely hidden toll of the mass deportation efforts — and one that’s adding pressure to an already overwhelmed system.

“Miami election date change was unconstitutional, appellate court rules” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — The city of Miami’s decision to postpone the scheduled November 2025 Election to 2026 without voter approval was unconstitutional, Florida’s 3rd District Court of Appeal has ruled, siding with a lower court. On Thursday, the appellate court handed down its ruling in the lawsuit filed by mayoral candidate Emilio González, who sued last month after the Miami City Commission voted 3-2 to postpone the election to 2026 via ordinance, rather than through a ballot referendum. Thursday’s ruling marked another victory for González, a former City Manager. “Let this be a warning to every politician in Miami: the days of corruption without consequence are over,” González said in a statement.

“Another Broward city is fed up with Sheriff Gregory Tony” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The quiet Broward suburb of Cooper City has relied on the Broward Sheriff’s Office for public safety for more than two decades. Ken Jenne was sheriff when BSO took over its police and fire departments in 2004. Relations between the city and BSO have been tense at times. Sheriff Tony threatened to leave town five years ago in a dispute over pension benefits. But BSO is still there, and residents recently welcomed Capt. Andrea Tianga as the new district police chief for its 36,000 residents. The current fight is about Tony’s latest contract demands and what city leaders say is his refusal to communicate or provide backup documents. Things took a turn for the worse when City Manager Alex Rey asked Commissioners to let him explore “options” such as joining forces with another city or starting its own police force. City Commissioner Liza Mallozzi praised local officers but criticized Tony’s demanding style.

“Boynton Beach Vice Mayor charged with battery after City Hall altercation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Vice Mayor of Boynton Beach is now facing criminal charges after grabbing a political rival’s phone during a tense encounter at City Hall earlier this year. Thomas Turkin, a Republican who won re-election in March to the District 3 seat on the Boynton Beach Commission that he’s held since 2022, was formally charged with battery on June 26 by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. According to court documents, the misdemeanor charge stems from a Jan. 10 incident involving Dominick Vargas, a political operative who unsuccessfully ran against Turkin this year. Security camera footage, a video Vargas shot on his cellphone and witness statements corroborated Vargas’ account that Turkin snatched his iPhone during a verbal dispute in the City Hall lobby.

“Florida nuclear plant workers were too afraid to report safety concerns, records show” via Nate Monroe and Emily Mahoney of The Tributary — A federal inspection report has uncovered a persistent “culture of fear” at Florida Power & Light’s (FPL) St. Lucie nuclear plant, where workers are hesitant to report safety issues for fear of retaliation. This finding is corroborated by a massive spike in anonymous complaints and a history of operational problems and shutdowns. The issues are gaining scrutiny as FPL, the state’s largest utility, seeks what advocates call the largest rate hike in U.S. history. Experts argue that mismanagement and preventable outages could force consumers to foot the bill for the utility’s failings. While FPL defends its safety record and high regulatory ratings, critics contend these problems represent a systemic failure with serious public safety and financial implications for Floridians.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Maxwell Frost calls out James Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County leaders” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost slammed Florida Attorney General Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county officials over their handling of immigration enforcement. “In a desperate attempt to score points with the Trump administration, Florida’s unelected Attorney General is threatening to remove elected Orange County officials for doing what they were elected to do — to stand up for the residents of Orange County and exercise their sovereignty and duties given to them by the people,” Frost said in a statement.

“Out-of-state UCF students to see 10% tuition increase” via Lairi Lowery of the Orlando Sentinel — The University of Central Florida’s out-of-state students will pay 10% higher tuition starting in the Fall. UCF’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Thursday to increase its fees, a move that officials say was needed due to rising costs. The UCF increase will add $7.6 million to the school’s revenue and allow it to hire more professors and reduce its high student-to-faculty ratio, which is more than double the national average. “As fiduciaries here, there really is quite a tug,” said Board member John Evans during the online meeting. “We want to make things as efficient as possible, but at the same time, concomitantly, we want to ensure that the best professor is leading the class.” Out-of-state UCF undergraduate, graduate and medical students can now expect to pay about $2,000 more in tuition per year, and they will need to scrape up the money by the Aug. 29 Fall tuition deadline.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Uzbek national who pleaded guilty to voter fraud sentenced to time served” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A foreign national from Uzbekistan has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit voter registration fraud. Sanjar Jamilov has been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals to await processing by the Bureau of Customs and Immigration. He will be under supervised release. Jamilov could face deportation and, if so, will be barred from returning to the U.S. without government permission. He was also ordered to pay a $100 assessment, though no restitution was ordered, and fees in the case were waived. Jamilov and a Russian national, Dmitry Shushlebin, were accused of submitting 132 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in February and March 2023. The pair submitted applications in names other than their own, in envelopes with return address labels that were all identically formatted and that contained the same typographical errors.

“Memo details Fox News video leak as Tim Burke conspirator faces sentence” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — As Tampa media consultant Burke wields the First Amendment in his fight against charges that he pilfered and published unaired Fox News videos, his alleged co-conspirator is ready to accept criminal consequences. An attorney for Marco Gaudino, the Washington man who admitted conspiring with Burke to gain unauthorized access to the videos, argued in a court memo filed Wednesday that his cooperation with authorities, among other factors, should yield a probation sentence and no prison time. Assistant Federal Defender Adam Allen, who authored the memo, described Gaudino as a socially isolated young man whose actions were partly a feature of his autism, a diagnosis he received after he got in trouble.

“Downtown St. Pete business owners pressure city to act on homeless issues” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — A local restaurant owner is alleging that St. Petersburg’s “egregious failure” to enforce a state law that bans public sleeping and camping is costing her business. Ronicca Whaley, owner of Shiso Crispy, which has a new location in downtown St. Petersburg adjacent to Williams Park, requested an injunction requiring the city to comply with the state law that went into effect Oct. 1, 2024. The law forbids cities and counties from allowing people to sleep or camp in public spaces, including city parks like Williams Park, which is cited in the lawsuit filed July 25 in Pinellas County Circuit Court. The lawsuit states the failure to enforce the law “has caused [Whaley] significant economic and reputational harm, deterring customers due to safety concerns and unsanitary conditions, such as human excrement.”

“County awards $21.6 million contract for government campus” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Pinellas County officials have selected the Dali Museum’s design firm to bring their vision for a much-anticipated new government complex in Largo to life. Commissioners unanimously approved a $21.57 million contract with St. Louis-based HOK, formerly known as Hellmuth, Obata + Kassabaum, at their July 22 meeting. County documents state that staff terminated negotiations with the previously top-ranked firm, Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, “due to an inability to reach the budgetary goal price and required scope delivery.” Pinellas purchased a 21-acre site at 13600 Icot Blvd. in November 2023 for $33 million to build a consolidated, modern and centrally located government headquarters. Initial estimates pegged the massive project at $263 million to $334 million. “This is going to be the kick-off of our new campus,” County Administrator Barry Burton said of the contract. “This is huge.”

“USF raises out-of-state tuition for first time in over a decade” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The University of South Florida will increase out-of-state tuition for the first time in over a decade to cover “increasing costs of instruction and operations,” according to the Board of Trustees. The 10% increase will take effect for the Fall semester, which starts on Aug. 25. The BOT unanimously approved the increase Thursday morning, with trustee Sumit Jadhav, the current USF student body president, abstaining because the vote would directly impact his tuition. Out-of-state undergraduate students currently pay $346.50 per credit hour. This Fall, they will pay $381.15 per credit hour. Out-of-state graduate students currently pay $424.52 per credit hour, which is increasing to $466.97 per credit hour.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Empty land where Berkman II was demolished might become Hard Rock Hotel in Jacksonville” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Global hotelier Hard Rock Hotels might come to downtown Jacksonville on a riverfront site that’s stood vacant since demolition tore down the half-built Berkman II apartment tower. The Hard Rock Hotel would be just up the St. Johns River from the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Jacksonville, which Jaguars owner Shad Khan is building, and a short walk from the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront hotel. Hard Rock and its music-themed hotels operate around the world. In Florida, Hard Rock is a major player among destination hotels operating in Daytona Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale. Hard Rock is moving forward with a planned hotel in Pensacola.

“FSU student under investigation after incident draws fire from antisemitism awareness group” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida State University has responded to a viral social media post that shows an altercation on its campus that has drawn attention from a group that fights antisemitism. A woman is seen flicking off and yelling at a man sitting inside what appears to be the Leach Student Recreation Center. She approaches the man who is wearing an Israel Defense Forces shirt as he’s filming her and begins yelling in the brief video. It was not clear what occurred or what was said before the eight-second video was filmed. The group, Stop Anti-Semitism, flagged FSU President Richard McCullough on the social media post, saying the “assault warrants immediate expulsion.”

“Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce names new president and CEO to replace Sue Dick” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce has appointed Michael Dalby as its new president and CEO, succeeding Dick, who is retiring after 25 years leading the organization. Dalby, the former head of the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, was selected from over 80 applicants and praised by the Board for his “proven track record of driving business growth.” His hiring marks a notable selection of an external candidate for the influential post. Dalby expressed excitement to foster “sustainable growth” in the region. He takes over from Dick, the Chamber’s first female president, who is credited with navigating economic downturns and launching key initiatives, while also facing criticism for the organization’s political influence.

“On a Florida beach, conservation land may yield to parking and shops” via Craig Pittman of Florida Phoenix — My favorite beach, Navarre, once a serene paradise of white sand and ocean waves, is now a battleground. Local officials are pushing to build a massive commercial development — including a boardwalk, retail shops, and a parking garage — on land designated for conservation. This plan threatens the nesting grounds of imperiled shorebirds, a fact one County Commissioner callously dismissed by saying, “When has that ever stopped anything?” This shortsighted view ignores both environmental preservation and the inherent risks of building on storm-prone barrier islands. They seem to have forgotten that people go to the beach to enjoy the beach, not to go shopping. This whole bird-brained scheme needs to be rejected.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

— TOP OPINION —

“Orange County is prepared for DOGE review” via Jerry Demings for the Orlando Sentinel — Next week, we will welcome the State of Florida’s DOGE team to Orange County for their two-day information gathering visit. We have spent a good deal of time preparing for this audit and intend to be fully compliant with their requests. We believe in transparency and are confident that our funding and programming decisions will stand up to their scrutiny.

During their review, we hope the DOGE team will be pleased to see our significant yearly investment in public safety, which includes five new fire stations to reduce emergency response times and a new training facility for our recruits. We trust they will recognize the importance of the $23 million Orlo Vista Flood Mitigation project, which has already proven successful in protecting residents from severe storms. These are critical infrastructure projects that protect our community.

We are also proud of our programming that supports our most vulnerable populations. Every year, we invest some $90 million in more than 500 programs designed to support children and families. In public health, our initiatives have helped reduce opioid deaths by more than 37% last year, and our Medical Clinic continues to expand access to quality care for the underserved. These are investments in the well-being of our residents.

Perhaps the DOGE team will be most impressed with our $160 million commitment to affordable housing and our $100 million investment in transportation safety improvements. These initiatives, along with our extensive use of citizen task forces to guide our decisions, demonstrate our commitment to addressing the real needs of our growing community. We agree with the DOGE team that the voices of the people are critical in the decision-making process of government, a principle I’ve made central to my administration.

While this visit may temporarily divert us from the daily business of governance, we have nothing to hide. We are prepared and proud of our record of serving the residents of Orange County.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump nailed the biggest trade deal in American history and proved everyone wrong – again!” via Miranda Devine of The New York Post — When Trump nailed the biggest deal in history on Sunday with the European Union on trade, you could almost hear the sound of egg splattering all over the faces of experts across the Atlantic. Economists, Democrats and Never-Trumpers have confidently predicted economic doom and gloom, ever since the self-proclaimed Tariff Man declared April 2 as “Liberation Day,” fulfilling his long-held personal theory that tariffs are key to economic wealth. Trade war! Recession! Stagflation! Skyrocketing inflation! Stock market crash!

“From ‘He’s crashing the economy’ to ‘It’s a mirage’” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Three months ago, Democrats and their media allies seized on a minor first quarter GDP dip to claim Trump was “crashing the economy.” This ignored the nuance that the figure was artificially low due to businesses stockpiling imports ahead of tariffs. Now, with the second quarter showing strong 3.0% growth, the narrative has shifted. Unable to allege a crash, critics like Sen. Chuck Schumer now dismiss the positive figures as a “mirage.” While decreased imports boosted the Q2 figure, it still surpassed expectations and represents real economic health. This political maneuvering to diminish Trump’s accomplishments only serves to undermine the credibility of his opponents when faced with good economic news.

“Forget about DOGE: Florida and U.S. go on a migrant crackdown spending spree” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Billions in taxpayer dollars are spent on arresting and deporting migrants, most without criminal records, a policy championed by leaders who decry government overspending. In Florida, this includes funding a costly detention camp in the Everglades while slashing domestic programs like food stamps and Medicaid and increasing the national deficit. This counterproductive immigration crackdown, however, would not fix Florida’s pressing issues, like the homeowners’ insurance crisis or affordable housing, and could even worsen them by removing essential labor. The immense financial and political will dedicated to immigration enforcement raises questions about what could be accomplished if those resources were instead directed toward solving the actual problems facing residents every day.

“Miami-Dade budget turns into ‘Game of Thrones’— and nonprofits lose” via Kionne L. McGhee for the Miami Herald — As a child, I was a Head Start baby. Branded “emotionally handicapped,” I clung to nonprofit counseling for survival. These nonprofits weren’t extras in my story — they were the only thing standing between me and the abyss. The proposed 2025-2026 Miami-Dade $12.7 billion budget, in its current form, turns what should have been a celebration into a siege. I see that in the budget, some cuts are being made to accommodate a $400 million shortfall, not as numbers on a page, but as blades to the heart of key lifelines: clinics, crisis centers, Optimist Clubs, drug programs, and veterans’ services. This is no fiscal winter — it is carnage. When we gut nonprofits, we unleash a tide of suffering. Children roam without the support of mentors, where Optimist Clubs once anchored hope. Drug addicts return to alleyways.

“Florida’s GOP now has an opportunity to renew commitment to family values” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — The Republican Party, which I believe should be the standard-bearer for family values, is suffering from a moral crisis. We pride ourselves on character, yet we increasingly turn a blind eye to the deeply problematic conduct of our leaders, from Cabinet members to the President himself, who was found liable for sexual abuse. We once condemned Bill Clinton for his moral failings, but now we embrace a leader with a far more troubling record simply because he wins. Gov. DeSantis’ recent suspension of a local official facing felony charges for sexting a minor was a welcome reminder that we can still choose principle over power. If our platform is to mean anything, character cannot be situational; we must hold our leaders accountable.

“Jeb Bush is wrong about charters. They are gutting Florida’s public schools” via Crystal Etienne for the Miami Herald — Bush recently praised Florida’s expanding charter school and “Schools of Hope” programs as bold education reform. But what he describes as courageous and innovative is, in truth, part of a coordinated, well-funded campaign to defund and depopulate traditional public schools — not to improve them, but to replace them with privately managed institutions operating with public dollars. As a Miami-Dade school teacher, I believe that behind the narrative of “choice,” “accountability,” and “innovation” lies a troubling reality: a strategy to dismantle public education and convert it into a profit-driven marketplace. These outcomes in Florida are not accidental — they result from deliberate policy choices designed to shift control away from democratically governed schools and into the hands of private operators.

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Shifting focus from national headlines to state-level politics and the everyday concerns of voters, featuring podcaster Anthony Russo on why the 2026 Governor’s races are more critical than Congressional contests. Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus breaks down the race to redraw Congressional maps and its impact on you. Moving beyond scandals like the Jeffrey Epstein case, the discussion explores what is truly keeping voters up at night, with Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders examining pressing issues like education, inflation, and insurance, while questioning if leaders are genuinely listening to the people or just trying to spin the topic for political gain.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show offers viewers an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other regional issues.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: In Focus will take a deep dive into the state’s tax holidays. Joining Walker to discuss are state Rep. Wyman Duggan and former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, the incoming president/CEO of Florida Tax Watch.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon, attorney Sean Pittman and Leon County School Board member Marcus Nicolas.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Earl Buddy Carter of Georgia CD 1, and Jacksonville City Council District 14’s Rahman Johnson.

This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Local 10 WPLG: Milberg covers the big news of the week and the newsmakers this Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

— ALOE —

“Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, 71, died from heart attack” via David K. Li and Cristian Santana of NBC News — A heart attack caused the death of pro wrestling icon Hogan, authorities said Thursday, a week after the larger-than-life entertainer died in Florida. His cause of death was formally listed as “acute myocardial infarction,” a technical term for a heart attack, according to the District 6 medical examiner, who investigates deaths in Pinellas and Pasco counties. Hogan’s manner of death was called “natural,” with a pathologist noting the wrestler’s history of “atrial fibrillation” and leukemia. Clearwater police and firefighters rushed to his home exactly one week ago to answer a “cardiac arrest” call at 9:51 a.m., the city said in a statement.

“Clouds force last-minute delay for astronaut launch to the International Space Station” via Marcia Dunn of The Associated Press — Thick clouds prompted SpaceX to call off Thursday’s planned launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The countdown was halted at the one-minute, seven-second mark. SpaceX’s next launch attempt from Kennedy Space Center is Friday, although the weather forecast is less favorable. The U.S., Japanese and Russian crew will spend at least six months at the space station, replacing colleagues launched in March as the fill-ins for NASA’s two stuck astronauts. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who’s temporarily leading NASA, was at Kennedy Space Center for the launch attempt. The morning started with ideal weather, but the wind picked up and the clouds rolled in.

