UCF wants to be a leader in artificial intelligence with new institute

The University of Central Florida (UCF) has created an Institute of Artificial Intelligence, which school leaders believe will “elevate UCF’s leadership in this transformative technology.”

The institute will house 25 faculty members from across the school’s colleges and bring experts in fields like computer vision, robotics, machine learning, healthcare, finance, and mathematics working together, the school said in a press release Wednesday.

“By bringing AI-related faculty, students, research, and partners together, the institute will serve as a nucleus for collaboration, driving education and discovery with real-world impact,” the press release said.

The institute will center around research, education, workforce talent development, and building partnerships across the industry, government, and other community stakeholders.

“AI is massively transforming how we live, work and learn. As Florida’s Premier Engineering and Technology University, UCF is uniquely positioned to lead in this critical space,” said UCF President Alexander Cartwright in a statement. “This initiative reflects our broader commitment to grow research, scale our areas of excellence, and prepare students to lead in a technology-driven future.”

The school could not immediately say Wednesday how much money it is investing to run the institute which will offer 21 AI-related programs, including degree and certificates.

So far, the institute has already hired 11 faculty members and expects to recruit eight more this fall, the school said, adding that the Center for Research in Computer Vision is also joining the institute.

The Institute for Artificial Intelligence’s inaugural director will be Mubarak Shah, who is currently the Trustee Chair Professor of Computer Science and is well-respected in his field, winning many accolades.

“The Institute for Artificial Intelligence unites UCF’s AI strengths under one roof, creating a platform for high-impact research and talent development,” Shah said in a statement. “By bringing together leading faculty, motivated students and forward-thinking partners, the institute will unlock new possibilities across disciplines.”