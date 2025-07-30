Christina Romelus: Empowering our children, strengthening our community

When I was first sworn into public office as a Boynton Beach City Commissioner, I was 27 years old and nine months pregnant. Just four days after giving birth to my second son, I took my seat on the dais — not because it was easy, but because I felt called to serve.

That same call to service is what now drives me to run for the Palm Beach County School Board. As a mother, educator, and former public servant, I’ve worn many hats — but every one of them has been rooted in a deep desire to build stronger, safer, and more opportunity-rich communities. I’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when a child feels safe, seen, and supported — and how quickly doors close when those foundational needs are missing.

Education has always played a central role in my life. I was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and raised right here in Palm Beach County. I attended Calusa Elementary, then Carver Middle and graduated from South Tech Academy. My parents sacrificed everything to give my siblings and me a better life, and they believed deeply in the power of learning. That belief is what carried me through nursing school, graduate school, and into the classroom, where I taught Anatomy and Physiology to aspiring health care professionals at Palm Beach State College.

As a professor, I saw how access — or lack of it — shaped a student’s entire future. Some students came in prepared and confident. Others showed up full of potential but burdened by barriers: lack of resources, unstable housing, financial strain, or schools that hadn’t prepared them well enough. That inequity is what keeps me up at night and what fuels my commitment to fighting for the students in our community.

I’m running for the Palm Beach County School Board because I believe every child in our community deserves access to a high-quality education that prepares them to thrive, not just in the classroom, but in life.

That starts with safety. No parent should have to worry if their child is secure at school. We need thoughtful, proactive approaches to keep our campuses safe, including adaptive safety measures, mental health support, and strong partnerships between schools, law enforcement, and communities.

We must also make sure our students are prepared for the real world — not just to pass a test, but to solve problems, lead careers with confidence, and compete in a global economy. That means investing in a strong curriculum, technology, and opportunities that give every child a fair shot, no matter their ZIP code.

None of this happens without great teachers. As someone who’s stood in front of a classroom, I know how hard educators work. We need to value them, support them, and pay them what they deserve — now more than ever.

And finally, as a mom, I believe parents are partners. Our schools are stronger when families are informed, involved, and invited to the table. The Palm Beach County School District must welcome families into the conversation because lasting change happens when we build it together.

As an elected official, I was never prouder than when I delivered tangible results for my constituents — from securing hundreds of affordable housing units to allocating over a million dollars for local small businesses during the COVID pandemic. Now, I’m ready to deliver for our children.

My campaign is centered on a simple but powerful vision: Empowering our children, strengthening our community. Because when our schools are strong, our communities are even stronger. When children feel safe and supported, they learn better, they grow stronger, and they dream bigger.

My name is Christina Romelus, and I’m ready to get to work!

___

Christina Romelus is a mother, educator, and former Vice Mayor of Boynton Beach, running for Palm Beach County School Board District 4.