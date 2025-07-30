Daniel Webster throws his support behind Ralph Massullo in SD 11

The endorsements keep coming for Ralph Massullo.

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster became the latest to back the Lecanto Republican for the Senate District 11 Special Election.

“As a proud conservative who has spent over a decade fighting for Florida’s values in Washington, I know how important it is to elect leaders who understand our state’s unique challenges. That’s why I’m excited to endorse Ralph Massullo for the Florida Senate. Ralph is an America First fighter for Florida families, standing for lower taxes, strong schools, and a safer community. I’m confident that he will serve us well in Tallahassee.”

Webster’s Congressional District 11 and SD 11 overlap somewhat. Both include Sumter County.

Massullo, who served eight years representing HD 23 before term limits forced him from office in 2024, was honored to receive Webster’s endorsement.

“He has been a lion in Florida, a mentor who has shown me and countless others how a steadfast commitment to the Constitution, conservative values, and prioritizing people over politics enables Florida to flourish,” Massullo said. “He led the fight for individual freedom, limited government, and common-sense legislation early on and his legacy of conservative Republican leadership continues even today. In Congress, he has always been a voice of reason, a voice for our veterans, a voice for education, and a voice for our families. A servant leader, he’s continued to make Florida the beacon of opportunity through his work in our nation’s capital.”

Massullo is running to succeed Blaise Ingoglia, who had represented SD 11 since 2022 before his appointment to Chief Financial Officer.

Massullo has wracked up numerous endorsements, including from Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Ingoglia.

So far, Massullo has just one opponent, a Republican. Anthony Brice, an Inverness military retiree, had already filed to run for SD 11 in 2028, and did the same for the Special Election.

SD 11 consists of Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and parts of Pasco counties. The Primary is Sept. 30; a General Election, if necessary, is Dec. 9.