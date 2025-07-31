July 31, 2025
Anna Paulina Luna ready to ‘name names’ of those blocking her push to curb Congressional stock trading
Anna Paulina Luna demands the Justice Department release unredacted files on Jeffrey Epstein.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 31, 20253min1

Luna associated press
'Let us vote for it.'

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna says her colleagues, including but not limited to leadership in the House, are issuing dire warnings that she needs to stop trying to end stock trading in Congress.

“I can tell you that I got a lot of pushback from leadership and not just leadership in itself, but I actually received calls from other members of Congress saying that … what we were doing was going to hurt people. I was also told that I was putting the Republic in jeopardy, because I was going to cost us the Midterms if I brought this to the floor. And what I will tell you is what I’m trying to do is actually save the Republic. And so if you think that that’s the biggest problem that we have in this country, maybe you shouldn’t be in a leadership position,” the Florida Republican said Wednesday to Fox News‘ Jesse Watters.

Luna vows to either get the bill to the floor or expose those who are trying to stop her. She intends to force a vote next month, reports POLITICO.

“I frankly believe if you want to be a stock trader, get into a different career field, but don’t do it in Congress,” she said. “I’m taking a lot of heat, not just from my own party, but we’re going to see it from the other side. And I’m ready to name names, so you either put it on the ground and let us vote on it, or you can continue to lie to the American people on your position on thinking that you should defend insider trading.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Steven P. Kirn, Ph.D.

    July 31, 2025 at 4:34 am

    While there have been transgressions in the past, 2025 has taken “conflict of interest” to a new level — turning it on its head to where benefitting from such “interests” has become a mark of pride and badge of power. I commend Rep. Luna for taking a principled stand and hope that more in Congress will sta in d with her.

    Reply

Categories