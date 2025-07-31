July 31, 2025
New Florida jobless claims drop 22% for the week ending July 26
First-time unemployment claims have increased Image via AP.

Drew Dixon

jobless
Unemployment claims were also down nationwide, but not by as much.

Wild fluctuations in first-time unemployment claims continued in Florida for the week ending July 26 with a sharp drop in new filings.

Last week saw a 22% decrease in the number of initial jobless claims in the state. There were 4,928 new filings, down 1,403 filings from the week ending July 19 when there were 6,331 new claims, according to U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) data.

It’s one of the sharpest drops in new jobless claims and the lowest total number of initial claims since January when the job market was coming out of the holiday stretch and businesses were robustly employing workers. The latest figures are also an indicator of a Florida Summer that has seen unpredictable unemployment filings.

New filings climb to more than 8,000 in early June, the highest of the year. Claims started to drop for some weeks, while rising again in others. In all, there’s been no consistent trend in new unemployment for the past two months.

Now, it’s the second week in a row new claims have dropped.

Florida’s latest unemployment report tracks with national data, which saw a more modest 10.6% drop in new claims, to 193,119, a reduction of 22,904 filings from the week prior.

DOL economists had expected a larger decrease, but not by much. Analysts had projected a drop of 24,075 new claims which would have amounted to an 11.1% decline.

National unemployment filings for the most recent week recorded was also down year-over-year, with 216,643 claims during the same week last year.

Florida’s general unemployment rate was 3.7% in June. That rate has remained flat for three straight months, according to FloridaCommerce. It’s also lower than the national jobless rate of 4.1%. Florida has had a lower unemployment rate than the nation for 56 consecutive months.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories