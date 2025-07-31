Stakeholders applaud new forest land acquisition in Bay County

Florida leaders are hailing a recent acquisition of new conservation land.

A total of 12,243 acres in Bay County will become Sandy Creek State Forest, and will expand the Florida Wildlife Corridor, creating what the Department of Environmental Protection calls “a major new destination for public recreation in Northwest Florida.”

“With the creation of Sandy Creek State Forest, we’re not only preserving vital ecosystems and expanding wildlife habitat but also connecting conservation lands from Eglin Air Force Base to Apalachicola National Forest,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “This new state forest will offer meaningful public access while protecting the natural resources that make our state so special.”

The protection of the land will confer benefits, including a secure habitat for protected species that thrive in the forest.

It will also give Floridians who work hard a place to play hard, according to Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who was one of the Florida Cabinet members who approved the deal.

“When opened, Sandy Creek State Forest will provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for families, sportsmen and nature lovers in Northwest Florida,” Simpson stated.

Rick Dolan, Director of the Florida Forest Service, notes that this will be the 39th property under his agency’s jurisdiction.

“Florida currently has over 1 million acres of state forest land, protecting some of the state’s most valuable natural resources,” Dolan notes.