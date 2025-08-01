‘Courage and conviction’: Rick Scott formally endorses Byron Donalds for Governor

Another prominent voice in Florida politics just lined up behind U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ run for Governor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who served two terms as Governor himself, endorsed his fellow Naples Republican in the race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I am proud to stand with President (Donald) Trump and endorse Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida. Byron is a principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian,” Scott said.

“I’ve been proud to work with him on critical legislation to make flood insurance more affordable and help Floridians rebuild and recover from catastrophic hurricanes. And during my time as Governor, he was a critical partner in securing billions of dollars in tax relief for Florida families. As Governor, Byron will strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities, and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family.”

The move isn’t a surprise. In March, Scott signaled he would “do everything I can to be helpful” to Donalds’ campaign. Florida’s senior Senator has also long been close to Trump.

Meanwhile, he has maintained a somewhat contentious relationship with DeSantis, despite both being Republicans. Scott didn’t seem likely to get on board if the Governor signals he wants someone else to carry on his legacy, whether that’s First Lady Casey DeSantis or one of DeSantis’ allies in the Legislature.

Most recently, Scott criticized the growing insurance crisis since DeSantis succeeded him in the Governor’s mansion, just as DeSantis publicly called for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks, as Scott voted against a measure in committee.

The endorsement came a day before the Florida Freedom Forum and Red Florida Dinner, where Scott, Donalds and DeSantis are all expected to speak.

For the moment, Donalds remains the only major Republican filed for Governor in 2026.