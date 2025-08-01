August 1, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Courage and conviction’: Rick Scott formally endorses Byron Donalds for Governor

Jacob OglesAugust 1, 20253min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Susie Wiles will share Florida Freedom Forum with top GOP levels in Orlando

HeadlinesInfluence

The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security has a (not so) new director

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.1.25

SCOTT DONALDS
The former Governor lined up behind his fellow Neapolitan a day before both take the stage at a Republican event in Orlando.

Another prominent voice in Florida politics just lined up behind U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ run for Governor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who served two terms as Governor himself, endorsed his fellow Naples Republican in the race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I am proud to stand with President (Donald) Trump and endorse Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida. Byron is a principled conservative who will lead with courage and conviction and fight on behalf of every Floridian,” Scott said.

“I’ve been proud to work with him on critical legislation to make flood insurance more affordable and help Floridians rebuild and recover from catastrophic hurricanes. And during my time as Governor, he was a critical partner in securing billions of dollars in tax relief for Florida families. As Governor, Byron will strengthen our economy, fight for seniors and veterans, protect our communities, and above all, make Florida more affordable for every family.”

The move isn’t a surprise. In March, Scott signaled he would “do everything I can to be helpful” to Donalds’ campaign. Florida’s senior Senator has also long been close to Trump.

Meanwhile, he has maintained a somewhat contentious relationship with DeSantis, despite both being Republicans. Scott didn’t seem likely to get on board if the Governor signals he wants someone else to carry on his legacy, whether that’s First Lady Casey DeSantis or one of DeSantis’ allies in the Legislature.

Most recently, Scott criticized the growing insurance crisis since DeSantis succeeded him in the Governor’s mansion, just as DeSantis publicly called for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks, as Scott voted against a measure in committee.

The endorsement came a day before the Florida Freedom Forum and Red Florida Dinner, where Scott, Donalds and DeSantis are all expected to speak.

For the moment, Donalds remains the only major Republican filed for Governor in 2026.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.1.25

nextThe Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security has a (not so) new director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories