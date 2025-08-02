Takeaways from Tallahassee — Gallery of hope

A pair of top-of-Takeaways birthday shoutouts to GrayRobinson President and former House Speaker Dean Cannon, and writer/director/ad maker Kevin Cate, whose latest short film, OPEN DOOR, is riding a wave on TikTok. Check it out here.

If a picture paints a thousand words, the Help Hope Live art auction fundraiser for longtime Tallahassee resident Creston Nelson, which began Friday and continues through this weekend, has a lot to say.

Artists from around the world, including many of your favorites from Tallahassee and the Emerald Coast, have donated more than 50 original works and prints, which will be sold to the highest bidder at the close of the virtual auction, which you can join here.

Nelson, an editor, author and self-proclaimed gym rat, was diagnosed in January with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease and faces extraordinary out-of-pocket costs for medical care and 24-hour caregiving. She continues to embrace life, enjoying time with family and friends and continues to work, albeit on an abbreviated schedule.

A native Miamian, Nelson moved to Tallahassee in 1972 to attend Florida State University, where she served as editor of The Florida Flambeau newspaper. She has worked in and around the Legislature for more than 40 years. Although “artistically challenged” herself, Nelson loves art, and the work of many of the contributing artists surrounds her in her eastside home.

The auction features works from renowned artists such as J.F. Thomson, Samuel Prout, Downe Burns, and Danny O’Driscoll, with pieces dating from the 1700s to the present day. It also highlights some of Creston’s close personal friends who are emerging voices in the Florida art world: Artists such as Amber DeCicco, Lily Fineout, Daniel Hochstetler, Kelly Kawagoye, Grayson Manning, Samuel Machado, Michele “M4” Marlow, Ilona Mercier, and Dara Ruth.

The works include acrylics, oils, watercolors and cyanotypes. While Nelson’s fine art skills might be lacking, she is a prolific writer, recently penning two books.

“The Next Door Grandma” chronicles Creston’s time spent with the DeCiccos, who moved into the house next door to Creston during the pandemic. Lana, the DeCiccos’ three-year-old daughter, adores her “Grandma Creston.” And when the DeCiccos moved to Niceville, Nelson gifted them with the book. DeCicco is illustrating “The Next Door Grandma” now and it will be published next year.

“If you know Creston, you’ve likely been on the receiving end of her hilarious one-liners or one of those unforgettable moments—many involving food and drink—that only she could create,” DeCicco said. “Her warmth and generosity were astounding. We became family.”

If you don’t want to purchase art, you can donate directly to Nelson’s Help Hope Live page.

Anyone who donates $100 or more during the auction will receive a free copy of the memoir, “My Grandma Grew Up in a Big Pink House.” It is written in the voice of her 6-year-old granddaughter, London. It is a collection of preposterous, but oh-so-true stories from her well-lived life.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5”—the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Inching closer — Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tubthump for a rare mid-decade census and Congressional redistricting, as he maintains Florida should have more seats than it does now. “I had some people in the (Donald Trump) administration tell me they thought Florida would get like three to five more seats if they did it properly. Like, I haven’t seen that analysis done, but I’ve had people tell me that” DeSantis said in Tampa Wednesday during an event at the Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science. DeSantis maintains the state is “malapportioned” because the census count stopped in April 2020, meaning that “growth” is not accounted for in the metric, which historically happens once a decade. Yet whether the census happens or not, DeSantis reiterated that his team is “going to be looking at the pathways to be able to do the redistricting here in Florida” and that he would look “favorably” at efforts from the Legislature to move forward.

So it begins — Two audit teams touched down Thursday in Broward County and Gainesville, marking the official launch of Gov. DeSantis’ Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a new state initiative aimed at rooting out what the administration calls wasteful local spending. Newly sworn-in CFO Blaise Ingoglia is leading the charge. State officials allege Broward raised ad valorem taxes by more than $450 million over five years without matching population growth. They said Gainesville’s property tax burden has jumped 85% since 2020. Both jurisdictions deny the numbers. Officials in each argue they’re being punished for spending on public services and infrastructure.

Century mark — DeSantis says the “cadence” of undocumented immigrants flown out of the makeshift prison on the edge of the Everglades is picking up. “They’ve deported over 100 from there, and they’ve had three or 400 more that have flown out of there and are either have been deported or are awaiting deportation from other places in the United States,” DeSantis said about Alligator Alcatraz during remarks Tuesday at the 2025 Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference in Orlando. DeSantis earlier in the week admitted to the possibility of an Alligator Alcatraz deportee being wrongfully removed from the U.S. “These are human institutions. I think it’s possible, just like people can be convicted criminally.” DeSantis then noted that the state “just did a payment for a guy who was in jail in Florida and he got released because he was wrongfully convicted,” before suggesting that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “invariably” gets it right.

Double down — President Trump doubled down on his support for Sarasota Republican Joe Gruters to lead the national party. A day after current Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley officially announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Trump repeated his desire to see Gruters fill Whatley’s position at the RNC. “MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who has been with us from the very beginning, is running to become the next Chairman of the Republican National Committee, succeeding the Great Michael Whatley, who just launched his Campaign for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina,” Trump posted on Truth Social. That follows up on an endorsement Trump issued last week, when Whatley first started exploring a North Carolina run.

Forced hand — Under pressure from state officials, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings backtracked and signed an addendum allowing county corrections officers to transport ICE detainees to other facilities. Demings plans to bring the revised contract to the full Board of Orange County Commissioners at next week’s meeting. Demings had been outspoken, arguing the Orange County Jail is understaffed, so it’s a public safety issue to send corrections officers out of the county to transport ICE detainees. Alligator Alcatraz, for instance, is more than four hours away from the jail. However, Attorney General James Uthmeier was calling on Orange County officials to sign the addendum or else risk having DeSantis remove them from office.

— Tax holiday —

As August begins, seasoned Floridians know what that means: the back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday is here. This week, DeSantis announced the return of Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, running throughout August — a whole month of savings on school essentials.

“Proud to deliver additional sales tax holidays, including the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday that begins on August 1. With the new school year just around the corner, Florida families can save on back-to-school shopping during the tax holiday for the entire month of August. By cutting taxes, empowering parents and growing our economy, we’re making it easier for people to live, work, and thrive in the Free State of Florida,” said DeSantis.

Eligible items include:

— School supplies priced at $50 or less — binders, notebooks, pens, pencils, lunch boxes.

— Clothing and apparel priced at $100 or less — backpacks, pants, shoes, shirts, sweaters.

— Learning aids priced under $30 — interactive books, flashcards, puzzles.

— Personal electronic accessories priced under $1,500 — laptops, flash drives, printers, headphones.

For more details on qualifying items, visit FloridaRevenue.com/BackToSchool. If that new MacBook’s been calling your name, now might be the time to answer.

— Simpson Summer Za —

The Summer heat is on, and stepping outside is starting to feel like a punishment. So maybe you’re cooling off indoors with the A/C … and maybe a fun-time gummy or two, if you catch our drift. All good — just make sure it complies with the latest version of Rule 5K-4.034.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson is continuing to spotlight “Operation Safe Summer,” a five-week enforcement push by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) targeting hemp products that violate child-protection packaging laws. So far, more than 155,000 illegal products have been pulled from Florida shelves.

“In just five weeks, we’ve removed more than 155,000 illegal hemp packages from store shelves, and it should serve as a wake-up call to any businesses putting profits over the safety of our children and communities,” said Simpson. “This is not a one-time sweep — we are committed to a sustained crackdown on these illegal products and will aggressively pursue bad actors until the hemp industry gets the message.”

Since 2023, more than 800,000 products have been removed for violations ranging from child-attracting packaging to improper labeling. Here’s the weekly breakdown:

— Week 1: 38,861 packages removed

— Week 2: 40,796 additional

— Week 3: 6,024 additional

— Week 4: 48,195 additional

— Week 5: 22,056 additional

If your go-to hemp products are still on shelves, they’ll need to avoid kid-friendly colors, use childproof packaging, include lab data, and meet water activity standards of 0.60 (±0.05) for cannabis flower. Or maybe it’s time to get that medical card after all.

— Oh, truck no! —

If you think your oil change is steep or the mechanic’s up-charging you for a sedan repair, imagine the cost when parts of a semi-truck get stolen.

This week, Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced charges against four members of a crime ring — Geosvany Figueredo-Gonzalez, Brian Sanchez-Perez, Orlando Martinez-Dorta, and Liovel Urra-Penate — accused of stealing more than $400,000 worth of semi-truck parts.

“I’m grateful for the hard work by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in this case for uncovering this massive scheme,” said Uthmeier.

The culprits allegedly targeted electronic control modules (ECMs), striking Freightliner semis across Florida and Texas. Investigators linked the ring to thefts in Hillsborough, Duval, Lee and Polk counties. In total, 93 truck owners were impacted, with $404,668 in stolen ECMs and $372,000 in repair costs, averaging $4,000 per truck.

“This case is a strong example of what can be accomplished when local and state agencies work as one,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Without their partnership, the scope and success of this investigation simply would not have been possible. Together, we didn’t just gather intelligence, we acted on it and delivered justice.”

The defendants face charges under the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and dozens of counts of burglary of a conveyance, with enhancements for crossing county lines. Three are now also flagged by Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to a lack of legal immigration status.

— ‘Climate cartel’—

Also this week, Uthmeier went after a couple of environmental watchdog and consulting organizations for what he says are violations of consumer protection and antitrust laws.

The Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) have both been served subpoenas after what Uthmeier says was coercion of companies in Florida into “disclosing proprietary data and paying for access under the guise of environmental transparency.”

CDP is an international, multinational nonprofit organization designed to guide corporations and their environmental disclosures. The SBTi claims to align corporate goals with climate research in environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, a methodology for which the DeSantis administration has taken issue.

“Radical climate activists have hijacked corporate governance and weaponized it against the free market,” Uthmeier said in a news release issued Monday. “Florida will not sit back while international pressure groups shake down American companies to fund their ESG grift. We’re using every tool of the law to stop the ‘Climate Cartel’ from exploiting businesses and misleading consumers.”

Uthmeier accused the two environmental groups of “selling services that allegedly improve (environmental) scores and even offer favorable quotes from CDP executives for a price.”

— Vacancies on the drop —

The Florida Department of Education announced Thursday that teacher vacancies for the 2025–26 school year are down 17.7% compared to last year and nearly 30% over the past two years.

The numbers come from data reported directly by school districts to the department.

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas credited the drop to higher wages, greater classroom autonomy, and new workforce pathways aimed at drawing Floridians into the teaching profession.

“While the teachers’ unions use the same, tired tactics in an attempt to smear Florida’s education system, we are focused on providing our teachers with the tools they need to succeed, and the data show our approach is working,” Kamoutsas said. “I am proud of the work Florida has done to dramatically reduce the number of vacancies across the state, thanks to the policies Gov. Ron DeSantis has championed.”

Since DeSantis took office, more than $5.9 billion has been allocated toward pay increases for teachers and instructional staff.

To expand the teacher pipeline, Florida launched programs like the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, which currently supports 80 individuals with on-the-job training and has drawn nearly 500 applicants. The Military Veterans Certification Pathway has issued temporary certificates to more than 100 veterans, with around 700 total applicants to date.

— Billions and billions —

Everyone’s favorite way to gamble legally at Publix just hit a significant milestone. This week, the Florida Lottery announced it has surpassed $49 billion in contributions to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) — a major benchmark in its decadeslong support for students and educators.

That total dates back to 1988, when the Lottery launched. It averages out to about $1.3 billion per year in education funding, driven by scratch-offs and draw games.

“Every ticket purchased makes a difference. Reaching $49 billion in contributions represents millions of opportunities created for students, teachers and communities statewide,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John Davis. “This milestone is a testament to the powerful impact the Lottery continues to have on the future of education in Florida.”

A large share of those funds supports the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which has helped send more than 1 million students to college. Lottery revenue also supports K–12 programs, classroom upgrades, teacher pay and access to workforce training.

“Florida’s students are afforded the opportunity to excel with the funds contributed to education by the Florida Lottery,” said Kamoutsas. “The $49 billion raised is a major milestone and we are thankful to the Florida Lottery for its funds that support Florida’s children.”

Still, $49 billion ain’t too shabby — but maybe hold the confetti until $50 billion rolls around. Long gone are the days when the Lottery was the only legal way to gamble in Florida, and yes, it still counts as gambling. But if someone’s ticket happens to hit that $50 billion mark … hear us out… maybe toss in a special prize?

— Finally falling —

Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky announced this week that Florida drivers are finally seeing some financial relief: auto insurance rates are dropping.

Florida’s top five auto insurance groups — which represent 78% of the market — are reporting an average rate decrease of 6.5% in 2025. That marks a major shift from a 4.3% average increase in 2024 and a massive 31.7% spike in 2023.

The state is also reporting a personal auto liability loss ratio of 53.3% in 2024, the lowest in the nation.

DeSantis credited the improvement to legislative reforms: “The continued reduction in auto insurance rates is yet another sign that Florida’s reforms are working. We will protect our reforms from those who seek to undo them and continue to fight for Floridians.”

Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia echoed that sentiment: “When the top insurers in the state are cutting rates by up to 11.5%, that’s not just a statistic — it’s money back in the pockets of Florida residents.”

Yaworsky added that consumers should start to feel relief soon. “Florida’s top five auto insurance groups are reporting average rate changes of -6.5%, and some as high as -11.5%. This is great news.”

So far in 2025, Yaworsky has approved 46 filings from more than 30 companies for rate decreases.

— 10,000 clams for your casa —

You’d hope your elected officials are in tune with what’s happening on the ground.

Rep. Jervonte Edmonds sure seems to be. The West Palm Beach Democrat just wrapped a 10-stop virtual town hall tour that brought in hundreds of Floridians to talk shop about everything from Tallahassee to neighborhood priorities.

The final session took place on Tuesday, giving residents statewide a chance to hear what’s happening in the Capitol and ask questions directly.

But Edmonds isn’t slowing down. On Monday, he’ll host a “My Safe Florida Home Workshop,” where homeowners can learn how to receive a free hurricane inspection and apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding to strengthen their properties for storm season.

“These aren’t just meetings. They’re a movement. In every ZIP code I’ve visited, families are begging for someone to listen and deliver. These final town halls are about more than policy; they’re about power, preparation, and making sure every voice counts,” said Edmonds.

To register for the workshop and apply for the grant, visit this Zoom link.

— Stuff (and unstuff) the bus —

Rep. Allison Tant, Jefferson County Schools, and the Children’s Home Society of Florida are teaming up to host a Back-to-School Resource Fair next Saturday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson County K-12 School (50 David Road, Monticello).

The event will coincide with the school’s open house and serve its approximately 750 students and their families. A “Stuff the Bus” drive will precede the fair to help gather additional school supplies.

Students who attend will receive free backpacks and school materials, thanks to contributions from over 30 state agencies and nonprofit partners — and counting.

“The back-to-school event is not a standalone act of generosity — it represents a turning point for the Jefferson County community,” Tant said. “After nearly two decades of receiving D and F grades from the state, the school has ‘restored the roar’ by maintaining passing grades for three straight years under the guidance of principal-turned-superintendent Jackie Pons.”

Amazon has donated 750 backpacks, while local organizations have filled in with other essentials.

“We’re extremely proud of the work we’ve done. This hasn’t happened since 2001,” said Pons.

Jefferson K-12 is the only school in the nation operating under the full Community Partnership School model, serving the entire county.

“From on-site health and mental health services to expanded learning and essential family resources, we’re focused on breaking down barriers and opening doors to opportunity,” said Dr. Lori Livingston, Director of the Community Partnership School.

— New Sheriff in town —

Out with the old, in with the new. The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) — the largest law enforcement association in both Florida and the United States — has announced its leadership for the 2025–26 year, led by newly elected FSA President Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

“It is a great honor to serve as president of the Florida Sheriffs Association,” Lemma said. “Leadership, at its core, is rooted in service, and I remain fully committed to supporting my fellow Sheriffs and the citizens of Florida with integrity and purpose.”

After graduating from the FBIA National Academy and being in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lemma’s law enforcement career began back in 1992, and has included highlights such as being appointed to the President’s Commission on Law Enforcement, serving on the All Sheriffs’ Authority as the representative for Florida, and for the past eight years serving as Seminole County’s 10th Sheriff.

“At the Florida Sheriffs Association, our mission is to support and strengthen the Office of Sheriff through education, training, and legislative advocacy. With Sheriff Dennis Lemma serving as president, the Association is well-positioned to advance our vision of a safer, stronger Florida — driven by innovation, collaboration, and the unwavering commitment of our state’s sheriffs,” said Matt Dunagan, the FSA’s executive director.

Other 2025–26 FSA leadership appointments include:

— Vice President: Sheriff Billy Woods (Marion County)

— Secretary: Sheriff Rick Staly (Flagler County)

— Treasurer: Sheriff Gator DeLoach (Putnam County)

— Immediate Past President: Sheriff Bill Prummell (Charlotte County)

— Chair: Sheriff A.J. Smith (Franklin County)

— Vice Chair: Sheriff Eric Flowers (Indian River County)

— FYC, FSA style —

“For your consideration” — it’s a phrase best known in Hollywood. Still, this week, the FSA rolled out its own version of awards season, honoring standout Floridians in public safety.

Detectives Eva Solis and Ryan Ellis were named 2025 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year — an honor sponsored by FirstNet — for their exceptional work in one of Clay County’s largest-ever child exploitation and human trafficking cases.

“The dedication and persistence shown by Detectives Solis and Ellis led to the takedown of a true predator,” said FSA President Lemma. “Their work reflects the highest ideals of law enforcement and underscores the ongoing responsibility to protect those who cannot protect themselves — especially our children.”

On the civilian side, Jennifer Hernandez was selected as the 2025 Civilian of the Year. As an inmate programs supervisor at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, Hernandez is credited with more than a decade of impactful service, including her role in launching the iBuild Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Trades Program. This hands-on training initiative prepares inmates for entry-level jobs in the construction industry.

“Supervisor Jennifer Hernandez embodies the spirit of service that the Florida Sheriffs Association seeks to recognize,” said Dunagan. “Her vision for inmate programs is transforming lives and strengthening communities across our state.”

Congrats to the winners — but as they say, it’s always an honor just to be nominated.

— Rattlers abroad —

Traveling abroad while in school — especially in college — is widely seen as a powerful learning experience. Students get a taste of independence and freedom that traditional school events don’t offer, all while immersing themselves in different countries and cultures. And of course, they’re still earning college credit and learning alongside classmates, forging bonds that can last a lifetime.

At Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, students in the Rattlers Without Borders program are doing just that — expanding their horizons and reaping the many benefits of studying abroad.

“As someone planning to go into law, I’ll be working with people from all backgrounds. Being able to adapt and understand different ways of life is something this experience really taught me,” said second-year honors psychology scholar Dyiamon Robinson, reflecting on her time living abroad in Spain.

Robinson was candid about her initial hesitations but said she’s incredibly glad she took the leap. “I was nervous at first. Living with a host family, eating their food, being fully immersed — it sounded way out of my comfort zone. But it turned out to be one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

One of the standout features of Rattlers Without Borders is its accessibility. It’s designed to be affordable and available to students regardless of socioeconomic background. “My program was paid for through the honors program; we just had to pay for our flight,” said Robinson. “Compared to other programs that can cost $5,000 or more, that was a huge difference.”

Natalie Word, FAMU’s study abroad coordinator, acknowledged the ongoing effort to make global education more affordable. “We’re constantly working to make studying abroad more affordable through scholarships, grants, and partnerships. We want students to know that international education is for everyone, not just those who can easily afford it,” said Word.

Over the years, the program has taken students to Spain, South Korea, Taiwan, and Italy. Its mission: to help FAMU students — especially first-generation college students and students of color — see the world and view global learning as something truly within reach.

Nylah Brown, a second-year architecture student who studied in Salamanca, Spain, offered this advice to anyone feeling unsure: it’s OK to be scared.

“That’s the whole point of studying abroad: experiencing a culture that’s different from your own. I came back with a better understanding of myself and the world. Everything I got from the trip was positive. I grew. And I think that’s a beautiful thing,” said Brown.

— Thrash on —

It may not feel like it, but it has been two months since John Thrasher — decorated U.S. Army veteran, towering figure in Florida politics, and 15th president of Florida State University (FSU) — died on May 30 at the age of 81.

Whether during his Speaker of the House days or his time leading the Noles, his legacy in the rolling hills of Tallahassee lives on. And now, with students returning to campus, FSU will celebrate the late President one more time.

On Aug. 19, FSU will host a celebration of life in the historic Ruby Diamond Concert Hall to pay tribute to President Emeritus Thrasher.

“John’s love for Florida State University was truly inspiring. As an alumnus, legislator, trustee, and president, he devoted his life to elevating FSU’s national reputation and helping the university reach new heights in student success, academic excellence, and research,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

“Jai and I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have known him and will always cherish the time we spent together at university events, out on the golf course, or sharing a meal. John had a remarkable ability to bring people together with his warmth, humor, and unmistakable charm.”

The celebration is open to the entire FSU and Tallahassee community, including students, faculty, staff, and the public. Doors at Ruby Diamond open at noon, with parking available in the lots adjacent to the Westcott Building.

For more about Thrasher’s legacy, visit thrasherlegacy.fsu.edu.

— Leon block party —

The dog days are here. Cue Florence + The Machine.

If you’re looking for ways to make the most of these long Summer days — and give back to your community while you’re at it — Leon County has just the thing.

Beyond Your Block is a new multi-week Summer campaign from Leon County Government that encourages residents to explore all that the area has to offer: scenic nature, diverse neighborhoods, and deep-rooted history.

With an interactive challenge through the Visit Tallahassee app, participants are guided to various destinations throughout the county, supporting the local economy and becoming unofficial ambassadors for Tallahassee and Leon County in the process.

At each location, make sure to check in at the designated Beyond Your Block station. Each check-in counts as an entry into the grand prize giveaway: a two-night Tallahassee-Leon County staycation, complete with hotel accommodations, dining, and curated local experiences.

And here’s the sweetener — if you check into at least two locations, you’ll score a free “Beyond Your Block” T-shirt and still be entered into the giveaway.

According to data from Leon County’s Division of Tourism, 30% of Tallahassee visitors come to see friends or family, and with that often comes visits to favorite local hangouts. This campaign gives residents the chance to discover (or rediscover) those spots and then show them off with pride.

To learn more, visit VisitTallahassee.com/Beyond-Your-Block. To participate, download the Visit Tallahassee app.

Happy in-county exploring.

— Seedy activity —

They say a garden is a good reflection of a community — so why not tend to yours and maybe sow the seeds of bonding with your neighbors, too?

Leon County Government, in partnership with UF/IFAS Leon County Extension, invites the public to the 10th annual Fall Seed Library Kickoff, happening Saturday, Aug. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Leon County Main Library (200 West Park Avenue).

Through this unique exchange library program, residents can check out up to five seed packets per month with a library card (or three without) at any Leon County Public Library location. Since its launch in 2015, the program has distributed more than 1.3 million seeds — and counting.

This year’s kickoff features hands-on seeding activities, gardening demos, a healthy cooking showcase, expert tips from Master Gardeners, and advice from UF/IFAS Leon County Extension staff on everything from composting to sustainable vegetable gardening.

Over the years, the program has offered 135 varieties of seasonal seeds and logged over 143,000 seed checkouts. Some of this fall’s “seedlights” include:

— Black Tuscan Lacinato Kale

— Bronze Mignonette Lettuce

— Fino Fennel

— Halloween Mix Radish

— Kuroda Long Carrot

— Magenta Sunset Swiss Chard

— Mizuna Red Streaks Mustard Green

— Parisian Carrot

— Ruby Queen Beet

— Spring Rapini Broccoli Raab

— Triple Moss Curled Parsley

To learn more, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SeedLibrary. Whether you’re a seasoned grower or a first-time gardener, swing by and maybe meet a fellow green thumb or two.

— The … Naked Guys? —

Back-to-school activities are starting to take over, but in the meantime, we’ll keep talking box office and new releases while it’s still blockbuster season — and while people still care (before Oscar season rolls in, and even then, most don’t).

Fantastic, indeed: “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” dominated its first weekend with a $118 million opening, just $7 million shy of DC’s prized goose a few weeks ago. “Superman” (2025) (the said goose) held strong despite heavy competition, pulling in another $25 million. The ScarJo-led “Jurassic World: Rebirth” took bronze with $13 million.

There’s a wide range of genres on offer this week. One highlight is “Together,” a new horror/sci-fi film from Neon starring comedic millennial icons Alison Brie (GLOW, Promising Young Woman, Community, The Lego Movie) and Dave Franco (21 Jump Street, Neighbors, Now You See Me, The Disaster Artist) — who, fun fact, are married. If you’ve already caught this one (it opted for a midweek Tuesday evening opening), you’ll understand why maybe only a married couple could pull it off.

Directed by Michael Shanks, the film explores the horrors of codependency — literally. It holds a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.1 on IMDb, and a 3.5 on Letterboxd. If you enjoy these actors and are into body horror, why not give it a go?

The big surprise this week, though, is the reboot/legacy sequel of the cult classic comedy “The Naked Gun,” which shares the original title. “The Naked Gun” (2025) stars Oscar nominee and action icon Liam Neeson (who, fittingly, has a very similar name to the original star Leslie Nielsen). Known for “Schindler’s List” and the “Taken” series, Neeson shows off his comedic chops opposite Golden Globe and SAG nominee Pamela Anderson (yes, that Pam Anderson), fresh off last year’s indie breakout “The Last Showgirl.”

What’s surprising isn’t that Hollywood recycled IP — it’s that people love it. The film currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (with an 87% audience score), 7.0 on IMDb, and 3.6 on the ever-pretentious Letterboxd. But maybe it shouldn’t be a shocker — it’s directed and co-written by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island (who crushed it with “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and the Emmy-winning “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers”) and produced by Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, Ted, American Dad). Critics and audiences alike are calling it one of the funniest movies in the last 25 years. And at under 90 minutes, it could easily become a Summer sleeper hit.

On a more family-friendly note, the animated heist sequel “The Bad Guys 2” hits theaters this weekend — and critics are enjoying it just as much as the 2022 original. Based on The New York Times bestselling children’s book series, the film holds an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.2 on IMDb, and a 3.6 on Letterboxd. With a distinctive animation style, strong source material, and a voice cast that includes Oscar winner Sam Rockwell, Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos, “The Office” legend Craig Robinson, and Golden Globe-winning comic Awkwafina, both this and the original are go-to picks for families. Your little ones will likely appreciate this last ride at the movies before school kicks off.

And for those staying in this weekend — if you’ve already caught Adam Sandler’s mega-hit “Happy Gilmore 2” (or don’t dig the “Sandman”) — consider Netflix’s “My Oxford Year,” starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest in a classic “American meets local Brit and falls in love” setup. Reviews aren’t great — 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, 3.0 on Letterboxd — but if this is your (or your partner’s) kind of comfort flick, pop some popcorn and settle in. Otherwise, you might want to pass.

— Surfer sleepy time —

The mid-Summer doldrums are getting duller by the day for Gulf surfers. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) marine forecast for the northern Gulf Coast of Florida, conditions are looking pretty dismal.

A high-pressure system has settled over the region — from the Big Bend through the Panhandle — creating flat sea conditions for most of the weekend. Winds will be variable and light, hovering around 5 knots or less. A slight shift to the south or southwest may happen Saturday night, but Sunday will bring those same tepid breezes back around 5 knots. Seas are forecast to stay at 3 feet or less in the open Gulf, which translates to nearly nothing along sandbars and local breaks from Apalachee Bay to the Alabama line.

Sunbathing? Sure. Surf? Not so much. Still, it’s a good weekend to dust off the stand-up paddleboard — if you don’t mind the total lack of swell. Kayakers will enjoy a leisurely cruise, and swimmers should be in for a treat with water temps climbing to a toasty 88 degrees, thanks to the ongoing heat wave.

Hang in there, surfers. You know the drill this time of year. There’s no tropical activity to shake things up, and there’s literally no motion in that ocean, as confirmed by the NOAA live weather buoy 42036, about 112 miles northwest of Tampa. Swell heights have hovered under 1 foot most of the past week.

So maybe hang with the fam, get in some paddle time, or kick back. Surfing’s on the back burner — for now.

— Capitol Directions —

SUSIE WILES — Up arrow — She cleared the court, crowned the king, and watched the smoke settle with a smile. In Trumpworld, there’s power — and then there’s Susie.

RON DESANTIS — Down arrow — How many side exits does the Rosen have, and does one go directly to a car with tinted windows?

EVAN POWER — Up arrow — Hosting major events, keeping the crew focused, and doubling down on grassroots training — you know, the kind of thing a Party Chair does when they want to win.

ROSEN SHINGLE CREEK BARTENDERS — Dollar signs — It’s a whiskey-fueled whisper network, so treat them well — they hear more than you think.

ASHLEY MOODY — Up arrow — Gracefully nodding to Weil’s exit without spiking the ball. The rare move: classy and strategic.

FLORIDA DEMOCRATS — Down arrow — If your Senate bench is Weil, Jenkins or Nixon, you’re not rebuilding — you’re surrendering.

BLAISE INGOGLIA — Down arrow — Escaped a heads-up with Gruters, but now Kevin Steele’s eyeing the pot. Time to separate the fish from the sharks.

KEVIN STEELE — Crossways arrow — So, how liquid is he?

JAMES UTHMEIER VS. JERRY DEMINGS — Crossways arrow — ‘I won’t be bullied. Now … where do I sign.’

A TALE OF TWO COUNTIES — Crossways arrow — Broward’s take: DOGE is an imposition. Palm Beach’s take: it’s a blessing. Somewhere, Joe Abruzzo is staring into a bureaucratic audit and whispering, ‘I can fix him.’

JAY COLLINS — Down arrow — Interviewing COS candidates before getting the job is like picking out groomsmen before she swipes right.

JOE GRUTERS — Up arrow — Two scoops of ‘Complete And Total.’ At this rate, he’ll be MAGA’s nominee for homecoming king by fall.

ROUSON ’26 — Crossways arrow — Did anyone hear a ‘no’? That’s practically a campaign launch.

MICHELLE SALZMAN — Up arrow — And not a single term paper was ghostwritten by a lobbyist, either. Respect.

MANNY DIAZ JR. — Down arrow — It’s like Lance Armstrong blood doping for a Sunday ride with the kids. You’re the pick, man — just chill.

FLORIDA TAXWATCH — Up arrow — Tariffs? Census? Policy lightning strikes and somehow they’ve already got the PDF.

FLORIDA’S SPECIALTY HOSPITALS FOR CHILDREN — Up arrow — They didn’t brag, so we’ll do it for them. Take the up arrow.

BOATERS — Up arrow — It’s like TSA PreCheck for your pontoon.

FRED KARLINSKY — Up arrow — When the pros throw you a surprise lifetime achievement award, you’ve officially hit industry legend status.

EDEN DECKERHOFF — Double down arrow — Sorry, Tallahassee doesn’t do quiet exits anymore.

RUSSELL ELLINGTON — Down arrow — Led his team to a title game, bagged some awards, and now under the microscope for ‘irregularities.’ So, basically he’s a Power 5 coach.

SMOKEY BEAR — Up arrow — After the heartbreak of Chuck E. Cheese’s perp walk, it’s a relief to see Smokey still on the right side of the law.

CHAIRES LITTLE LEAGUE 9–11 ALL STAR TEAM — Up arrow — The boys from Chaires didn’t just win — they pickle’d the beast. And yeah, Scott Ross’ kid brought the juice.