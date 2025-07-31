July 31, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

North Florida Land Trust scores nearly 80 acres for preservation in Bradford County
Wildlands in Bradford County will now be preserved under a deal with the North Florida Land Trust. Image via the North Florida Land Trust.

Drew DixonJuly 31, 20254min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

UCF wants $50 million to be an engineering powerhouse – and out-of-state students to pay 10% higher fees

APoliticalHeadlines

New Florida property insurer approved to assume up to 30K Citizens policies in Q4

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘A victory for every voter’: Appeals court blocks Miami election delay, calling move unconstitutional

NFLTBRADFORDCOUNTy
U.S. Department of Defense entities helped fund the conservation acquisition that cost nearly $758K.

The North Florida Land Trust (NFLT) has nailed another sizable land acquisition for conservation; this time it’s in Bradford County.

The wildlife and land preservation group inked a deal to purchase 79 acres in the North Florida county. The tract of property is just west of Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, barely a quarter mile from the Water Oak Creek Preserve, which NFLT acquired in late 2024.

The latest acquisition will also help expand the Ocala to Osceola (O2O) Wildlife Corridor.

“This is another conservation win for Florida and for our staff, who are leading the charge to protect the natural spaces within the O2O because it is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, president and CEO of NFLT. “We continue to preserve the last remaining natural spaces within the O2O, acre by acre. We appreciate the landowners’ willingness to sell us the property, and we will continue to work with other willing landowners to save these natural spaces.”

The 79-acre purchase, announced in an NFLT press release Thursday, was from Brian and Meghan Nicoletti. The $757,705 in funding for the purchase came from several sources, including the U.S. Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, as well as the U.S. Army Compatible Use Buffer program.

The Nicolettis bought the property four years ago in anticipation of building a home on the wild land. But after hearing about preservation efforts for the O2O, the couple decided to contact the NFLT to explore ways to preserve the property.

“Meghan and I would like to thank everyone involved in the process of preserving our forest property,” said Brian Nicoletti. “The NFLT folks will be excellent stewards so the people of the great state of Florida may rest assured that land will remain wild & free forever.”

Much of the preserved property is home to wetlands and cypress swamps, along with a mix of hammocks and pastureland.

The NFLT has had a busy 2025 with multiple land acquisitions, with a conservation deal in Putnam County being the most recent.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUCF wants $50 million to be an engineering powerhouse - and out-of-state students to pay 10% higher fees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories