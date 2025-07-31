Last Call for 7.31.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The state-level Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE, in the Governor’s preferred acronym — officially got to work today with state auditors descending on Broward County and Gainesville.

While boosting efficiency is the claim, a more plausible interpretation of the effort is that it’s the opening volley in a campaign targeting Democratic enclaves coded in the pretense of fiscal oversight and cloaked in doublespeak.

DeSantis previewed the campaign during July 22 swing stops in Gainesville and Fort Lauderdale, framing it as a response to “complaints” and claiming both jurisdictions had exploded their budgets through runaway spending on DEI programs and climate initiatives. On Monday, Orange County joined the list, with DOGE letters flying and auditors scheduled for early August.

There appears to be little, if any, urgency to open the books in GOP-aligned areas, some of which have hiked taxes considerably — the fully Republican Seminole County Commission bumped rates there by 10% just last week.

The Gainesville “85%” property tax increase that the DeSantis administration is claiming? Fuzzy math. Actual tax bills for in-city properties have gone up more in the ballpark of 25% to 30% since 2020, mainly as a function of increased property values fueled by inbound migration, a trend DeSantis has frequently highlighted as a positive in the post-COVID era. Meanwhile, homeowners outside Gainesville city limits have seen bumps in the 12%-15% range.

The idea that Gainesville doubled its burden on taxpayers doesn’t square with reality and many of the claims of mismanagement lobbed against local governments elsewhere are equally dubious. Alas, nine auditors in Broward. Daily fines for incomplete responses. Deep dives into rainbow crosswalks, DEI trainings and parade floats.

From Gainesville to Fort Lauderdale and now Orlando, the audit trail suggests this isn’t about rooting out waste or boosting efficiency, but asserting control … and providing make-work to Tallahassee number crunchers who ostensibly have nothing better to do.

Quote of the Day

“They tried to silence the public. They tried to rewrite the rules mid-game. They lied about turnout, lied about costs, and ignored our city’s Constitution. And they did it all for themselves. The court saw through it.”

— Emilio González, on the 3rd District Court of Appeal’s decision blocking Miami’s election delay.

