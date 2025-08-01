Susie Wiles will share Florida Freedom Forum with top GOP levels in Orlando

The top Republicans in Florida and Washington — a group that currently overlaps significantly —will convene in Orlando on Saturday.

The Florida Freedom Forum, a major fundraiser for the Republican Party of Florida, will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel, with events and speeches planned all day. The day will close with the Red Florida Dinner, headlined by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a rare public appearance in the state where she long worked as a political consultant.

“This weekend Florida will showcase the best in Republican leadership,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power. “Florida leads the way and this is just a preview of where our state and nation is headed.”

Wiles managed President Donald Trump’s successful 2024 campaign before being hired to the top staff job in his administration. She will be named the state party’s “Statesman of the Year.”

Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Bill Helmich said the high-attention event sold out even before Wiles was announced, largely thanks to the rest of the line-up of speakers taking the stage.

But beyond Wiles, many of Florida’s top political figures will also enjoy time on stage. Every statewide elected office holder will speak, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott.

Scott will speak at the 7 p.m. dinner, as will Power. Republican National Committee Co-Chair K.C. Crosbie, a Kentucky Republican who won her post in January, will also speak at the dinner. So will political consultant Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio, who worked on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with Wiles.

Other conservative leaders and some rising Republican figures are scheduled to take the stage during the day before 3 p.m. Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, recent appointments of DeSantis who stand for election in 2026, will speak at the event.

So will Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the only sitting Cabinet member who won his position. He may seek re-election, but rumors still swirl he may run for Governor.

U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Randy Fine, Anna Paulina Luna, Aaron Bean and Daniel Webster will all trek to Orlando to speak at the event.

Donalds notably launched his own campaign for Governor earlier this year, and so far is the only major Republican candidate to officially file.

Several members of the Florida Legislature will also speak, including state Sens. Jay Collins, Joe Gruters and Keith Truenow and Reps. Hillary Cassel, Toby Overdorf and Michelle Salzman.

Gruters could be a big draw among the party regulars in attendance, as Trump recently endorsed him to become Republican National Committee Chair. The Sarasota Republican serves as the national party’s Treasurer now.

But many have discussed whether DeSantis will name Collins, a Tampa Republican, as Lieutenant Governor soon. Overdorf also recently announced his campaign for state Senate.

Outside elected officials, state Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was listed among the major speakers.

So were former state House Speakers Richard Corcoran, now President of New College, and Paul Renner, a member of the State University System Board of Governors.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson will also speak at the event.