August 1, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Susie Wiles will share Florida Freedom Forum with top GOP levels in Orlando

Jacob OglesAugust 1, 20256min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security has a (not so) new director

2026Headlines

‘Courage and conviction’: Rick Scott formally endorses Byron Donalds for Governor

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.1.25

wiles desantis scott moody
Every statewide elected official, including Ron DeSantis, Ashley Moody and Rick Scott, will also speak.

The top Republicans in Florida and Washington — a group that currently overlaps significantly —will convene in Orlando on Saturday.

The Florida Freedom Forum, a major fundraiser for the Republican Party of Florida, will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel, with events and speeches planned all day. The day will close with the Red Florida Dinner, headlined by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in a rare public appearance in the state where she long worked as a political consultant.

“This weekend Florida will showcase the best in Republican leadership,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power. “Florida leads the way and this is just a preview of where our state and nation is headed.”

Wiles managed President Donald Trump’s successful 2024 campaign before being hired to the top staff job in his administration. She will be named the state party’s “Statesman of the Year.”

Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Bill Helmich said the high-attention event sold out even before Wiles was announced, largely thanks to the rest of the line-up of speakers taking the stage.

But beyond Wiles, many of Florida’s top political figures will also enjoy time on stage. Every statewide elected office holder will speak, including Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott.

Scott will speak at the 7 p.m. dinner, as will Power. Republican National Committee Co-Chair K.C. Crosbie, a Kentucky Republican who won her post in January, will also speak at the dinner. So will political consultant Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio, who worked on Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with Wiles.

Other conservative leaders and some rising Republican figures are scheduled to take the stage during the day before 3 p.m. Attorney General James Uthmeier and Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, recent appointments of DeSantis who stand for election in 2026, will speak at the event.

So will Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, the only sitting Cabinet member who won his position. He may seek re-election, but rumors still swirl he may run for Governor.

U.S. Reps. Byron Donalds, Randy Fine, Anna Paulina Luna, Aaron Bean and Daniel Webster will all trek to Orlando to speak at the event.

Donalds notably launched his own campaign for Governor earlier this year, and so far is the only major Republican candidate to officially file.

Several members of the Florida Legislature will also speak, including state Sens. Jay Collins, Joe Gruters and Keith Truenow and Reps. Hillary Cassel, Toby Overdorf and Michelle Salzman.

Gruters could be a big draw among the party regulars in attendance, as Trump recently endorsed him to become Republican National Committee Chair. The Sarasota Republican serves as the national party’s Treasurer now.

But many have discussed whether DeSantis will name Collins, a Tampa Republican, as Lieutenant Governor soon. Overdorf also recently announced his campaign for state Senate.

Outside elected officials, state Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was listed among the major speakers.

So were former state House Speakers Richard Corcoran, now President of New College, and Paul Renner, a member of the State University System Board of Governors.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson will also speak at the event.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security has a (not so) new director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories