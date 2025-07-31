Anthony Brice takes anti-establishment pose in SD 11 campaign

A lifelong Inverness resident is making his political debut in the Special Election for Senate District 11.

Anthony Brice, a military retiree and rancher, is so far the second announced candidate.

The other is former Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who has already lined up numerous big-name endorsements.

Brice, a Republican, had filed to run for SD 11 in 2028. Reports show he has neither collected nor spent money, though he does have a website that carries an unofficial disclaimer saying it was not funded by campaign money.

“This platform is an independent effort to communicate directly with constituents and reflect my personal views and policy positions,” it states.

On his Facebook page, Brice said he has no plans to solicit campaign donations.

“I’m not a career politician. I’m a combat veteran, business owner, farmer, and a father, ready to bring real-world experience and a common-sense approach to Tallahassee,” he wrote. “I believe in putting the hardworking people of District 11 first, and I’m working tirelessly to earn your trust!”

Brice also acknowledged Massullo’s growing list of endorsements, which include Gov. Ron DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, and U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

“While my opponent is getting endorsements from down the establishment hall, I, Anthony Brice, am out there everyday, meeting, talking with and listening to the heart and soul of District 11.”

After medically retiring from the military, Brice returned to his hometown. He spent several years working at the family insurance agency. The past 15 years have been dedicated to agriculture and livestock.

Brice said his top focus is affordability and property insurance.

“As a Florida State Senator for District 11, Anthony Brice will focus on advocating for conservative principles while actively pursuing legislative solutions and securing vital funding for his constituents,” his website states. “In essence, Senator Brice will serve as a dedicated voice for District 11, working to enact legislation that promotes economic stability, protects individual freedoms, preserves natural resources, and directly supports the vital needs of diverse communities.”

Ballot qualifying for the Special Election is Aug. 4-5. The Primary is Sept. 30; the General Election, if necessary, is Dec. 9.