‘Wherever the people want me’: Angie Nixon not ruling out run for Senate, Governor in 2026

Democrats are looking for standard-bearers in statewide races next year.

And a state representative from Jacksonville isn’t necessarily opposed to trying her luck in one of those races.

“I like Congress. I like Governor. Maybe Senate. I dunno. Wherever the people want me,” Rep. Angie Nixon told Florida Politics on Thursday.

While she’s not ruling out a run for Jacksonville City Council’s District 10 in 2027 (something she considered after local redistricting earlier this decade), rumors that she was considering a statewide campaign have not gone away in recent months, especially given a less-than-formidable Democratic bench in the state.

Josh Weil, who lost a Special Election in Florida’s 6th Congressional District back in April, was the most prominent Senate candidate to take on incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, but announced Thursday he would be abandoning his nascent campaign for health reasons.

Regarding a potential Senate bid, a Democratic consultant told Florida Politics Thursday that trial balloons are in the air.

“All I’ve heard is that about five days ago. Angie said she is going to be announcing for Senate extremely soon. I know that has put a lot of pressure on former and current contenders on whether they would stay in the race or not.”

The consultant noted she worked for progressive groups like Florida For All and Florida Rising, so she had “a lot of good boots on the ground.”

But the consultant stressed both she and Jennifer Jenkins (a former member of the Brevard County School Board) would be great candidates. Word is Jenkins is also mulling a run.

If Nixon considers a run for Governor, she may also have a path.

While former U.S. Rep. David Jolly appears to be the front runner on the Democratic side, the former Republican may face challenges (as did Charlie Crist) in convincing all Democrats to turn out.

Nixon has never faced a serious General Election candidate, but has scored convincing intraparty wins in August.

She got more than 80% of the vote in the 2024 Democratic Primary in House District 13, a safe seat north and west of the St. Johns River in Duval County. She was first elected to the Florida House in 2020, defeating Rep. Kim Daniels in the Democratic Primary that year.

Florida Politics’ Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.