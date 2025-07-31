July 31, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Maxwell Frost calls out James Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County leaders

Gabrielle RussonJuly 31, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Homestead approves 80-year lease for stadium complex deal

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.31.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Headlines

Uzbek national who pleaded guilty to voter fraud sentenced to time served

MAXWELL FROST
'I stand by Orange County and its leaders against these attacks. This assault on our local democracy will not stand.'

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost slammed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county officials over their handling of immigration enforcement.

“In a desperate attempt to score points with the Trump Administration, Florida’s unelected Attorney General is threatening to remove elected Orange County officials for doing what they were elected to do — to stand up for the residents of Orange County and exercise their sovereignty and duties given to them by the people,” Frost, an Orlando Democrat, said in a statement Thursday. “The Governor’s office has a long track record of overstepping and playing these twisted political games to silence the opposition. Threats to remove local leaders who were elected to represent our community while at the same time auditing the county’s spending are nothing short of baseless, direct attacks on one of the only Democratic strongholds left in Florida. This is a political shakedown.”

“I stand by Orange County and its leaders against these attacks. This assault on our local democracy will not stand.”

The issue stems from Orange County Commissioners refusing to sign an addendum to the current contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to allow county corrections officers to transport ICE detainees to facilities outside the county, including Alligator Alcatraz — more than four hours away from the Orange County Jail.

Uthmeier  accused Orange County of having a “sanctuary policy” and putting citizens in danger, which drew the ire of Demings, a former Sheriff and police chief.

“I find it somewhat ironic that the 37-year-old Attorney General is attacking me, personally attacking our board. I spent more years on the streets of Florida, patrolling our streets as a law enforcement officer than he’s been alive,” Demings said Wednesday when speaking to the media. “I am not going to be bullied by the state Attorney General.”

Demings denied the county is a sanctuary and argued the county is following immigration laws but doesn’t have the capability to send corrections officers so far from the understaffed jail.

The county is also facing a DOGE audit by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over.

Demings penned an op-ed in the Orlando Sentinel Thursday writing, “We believe in transparency and are confident that our funding and programming decisions will stand up to their scrutiny.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Wherever the people want me': Angie Nixon not ruling out run for Senate, Governor in 2026

nextUzbek national who pleaded guilty to voter fraud sentenced to time served

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories