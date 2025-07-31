July 31, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Uzbek national who pleaded guilty to voter fraud sentenced to time served
stock image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJuly 31, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Homestead approves 80-year lease for stadium complex deal

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.31.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesOrlando

Maxwell Frost calls out James Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County leaders

time served justice sentence
Sanjar Jamilov could face deportation.

A foreign national from Uzbekistan has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit voter registration fraud. 

Sanjar Jamilov has been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals to await processing by the Bureau of Customs and Immigration. He will be under supervised release. 

Jamilov could face deportation and, if so, will be barred from returning to the U.S. without government permission. 

He was also ordered to pay a $100 assessment, though no restitution was ordered and fees in the case were waved. 

Jamilov and a Russian national, Dmitry Shushlebin, were accused of submitting 132 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in February and March of 2023. The pair submitted applications in names other than their own, in envelopes with return address labels that were all identically formatted and that contained the same typographical errors.

Other signs of fraud included repeated birth dates and nearly sequential Social Security numbers. The two suspects are also accused of submitting change of address forms to the U.S. Postal Service to route mail to three locations allegedly under Shushlebin and Jamilov’s control.

The case has been investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The investigation began after a referral from the Florida Department of State’s Office of Election Crime and Security.

Both suspects were indicted on the charges in February.

Jamilov entered a guilty plea in his case in April. In the plea agreement, Jamilov states that Shushlebin hired him and others to submit more than 100 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Shushlebin has pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registrations, as well as four counts of submitting fraudulent voter registrations. He has not yet been sentenced. 

Jamilov had faced up to five years in prison for his role in the conspiracy. 

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaxwell Frost calls out James Uthmeier for threatening to remove Orange County leaders

nextLast Call for 7.31.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories