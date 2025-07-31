Uzbek national who pleaded guilty to voter fraud sentenced to time served

A foreign national from Uzbekistan has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit voter registration fraud.

Sanjar Jamilov has been remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals to await processing by the Bureau of Customs and Immigration. He will be under supervised release.

Jamilov could face deportation and, if so, will be barred from returning to the U.S. without government permission.

He was also ordered to pay a $100 assessment, though no restitution was ordered and fees in the case were waved.

Jamilov and a Russian national, Dmitry Shushlebin, were accused of submitting 132 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections in February and March of 2023. The pair submitted applications in names other than their own, in envelopes with return address labels that were all identically formatted and that contained the same typographical errors.

Other signs of fraud included repeated birth dates and nearly sequential Social Security numbers. The two suspects are also accused of submitting change of address forms to the U.S. Postal Service to route mail to three locations allegedly under Shushlebin and Jamilov’s control.

The case has been investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The investigation began after a referral from the Florida Department of State’s Office of Election Crime and Security.

Both suspects were indicted on the charges in February.

Jamilov entered a guilty plea in his case in April. In the plea agreement, Jamilov states that Shushlebin hired him and others to submit more than 100 fraudulent voter registration applications to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections.

Shushlebin has pleaded guilty to conspiring to submit fraudulent voter registrations, as well as four counts of submitting fraudulent voter registrations. He has not yet been sentenced.

Jamilov had faced up to five years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.