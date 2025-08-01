‘MAGA Warrior’: Donald Trump doubles down on desire for Joe Gruters to head RNC

President Donald Trump doubled down on his support for Sarasota Republican Joe Gruters to lead the national party.

A day after current Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley officially announced his campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Trump repeated his desire to see Gruters fill Whatley’s position at the RNC.

“MAGA Warrior Joe Gruters, who has been with us from the very beginning, is running to become the next Chairman of the Republican National Committee, succeeding the Great Michael Whatley, who just launched his Campaign for the U.S. Senate from North Carolina,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“As State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe helped us deliver massive and historic Victories across the State, including my three BIG WINS in 2016, 2020, and 2024! As RNC Treasurer, Joe has been a Fierce Advocate for our Movement, and fought tirelessly to ensure a highly functioning, fiscally responsible, and financially successful RNC. He will be a wonderful Chairman.”

That follows up on an endorsement Trump issued last week, when Whatley first started exploring a North Carolina run. It also comes ahead of a Republican Party of Florida event on Saturday, where Gruters, a former state party Chair, is expected to speak to party members in Orlando.

Trump also endorsed Jennifer Saul-Rich, New York’s Republican National Committee member, as his choice to replace Gruters as RNC Treasurer. “Jennifer will work to ensure the RNC continues smashing every Fundraising Record, building an incredible ‘War Chest’ for 2026, and beyond,” he posted.

Florida GOP leaders welcomed the chance to see one of their own lead the national party.

“Florida has led the way for the conservative movement, and Joe is one more example of Florida going to the capital to lead our nation,” said Evan Power, current Republican Party of Florida Chair. “I look forward to voting for him to become the next RNC Chair.”