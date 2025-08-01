August 1, 2025
Michael Whatley endorses Joe Gruters to succeed him as RNC Chair

Jacob Ogles August 1, 2025

An election will take place at the party's Summer Meeting in Atlanta later this month.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley formally announced he will step down from his post and endorsed RNC Treasurer Joe Gruters to succeed him.

Whatley will step down at the Summer meeting of the RNC, scheduled later this month in Atlanta. He encouraged members of the national committee to follow President Donald Trump’s lead and elect Gruters to the open Chair post immediately.

“Joe has not only done fantastic work as our RNC treasurer, he has been a steadfast ally of President Trump since day one, serving as President Trump’s 2016 Florida co-chair alongside Susie Wiles,” Whatley wrote in an email to RNC members.

“And like each of you, he knows what it means to work with the grassroots every day as a former chair of the Republican Party of Florida. It is critical that Joe has the trust of the President and his entire team.”

Whatley sent the email a day after formally launching his candidacy for U.S. Senate in North Carolina.

Trump endorsed Whatley for Senate and Gruters for RNC chair last week, reshaping Florida’s political landscape for 2026 significantly. Gruters was running for Florida Chief Financial Officer but is not expected to continue that pursuit as he leads the national party into a critical Midterm election cycle.

Of note, both Wiles and Gruters are expected to speak at a Republican Party of Florida event in Orlando on Saturday.

After Trump secured the Republican nomination for President, he reportedly considered both Whatley and Gruters as his choice to replace former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel heading into the presidential election, at the same time Florida resident Lara Trump took over as RNC Co-Chair.

In January, Whatley won re-election as RNC Chair as Lara Trump stepped down. RNC Treasurer K.C. Crosbie then won election as RNC Co-Chair, while Gruters won the race to be RNC Treasurer.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories