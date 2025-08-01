August 1, 2025
Michelle Salzman graduates from FSU’s prestigious MAAPP program with highest honors

Michelle Salzman
'It wasn’t easy, especially going back to school more than a decade after earning my undergraduate degree, but it was worth every late night and early morning.'

For the first time, a seated Florida lawmaker is graduating from Florida State University’s esteemed Master’s in Applied American Politics and Policy program (MAAPP). 

Rep. Michelle Salzman, who represents Florida House District 1, walked across the state Friday to accept her degree, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 3.98 GPA.

“Graduating from the Master’s in Applied American Politics and Policy program at Florida State University has been a deeply personal and professional milestone for me,” the Escambia Republican said. “As a seated lawmaker, juggling legislative duties, community responsibilities, and academic coursework was no small task. But I pursued this degree because I believe in leading by example, and in order to make the best policy decisions, we need to constantly grow, learn, and challenge ourselves.”

The MAAPP program provides practical career training in the political process, and its program will provide Salzman with an additional foundation to continue her legislative leadership for constituents and residents of the Sunshine State. 

The program is targeted toward those working on political campaigns, fundraising, political communications, lobbying, grassroots organizing, legislative affairs and more. It differs from a more traditional political science graduate program in that it provides flexible enrollment options to accommodate professionals already working. And because FSU is located in the state capital, in Tallahassee, the program affords access to vast political networks, which ironically, Salzman was already a part of. 

The program is a 36-credit-hour non-thesis program that includes 24 credit hours of coursework and 12 credit hours of practical experience. 

“It wasn’t easy, especially going back to school more than a decade after earning my undergraduate degree, but it was worth every late night and early morning,” Salzman said. “This journey has strengthened my ability to write policy, interpret data, and advocate more effectively for the people I represent.”

Established in 2001, the MAAPP program has graduated more than 600 people, some of whom hold prominent positions in state and national politics.

Categories