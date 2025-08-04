RSA Consulting expands to South Florida, adds Alan Alvarez to oversee government affairs

RSA Consulting is opening a new office in Miami, representing the government and community affairs firm’s first major expansion since its founding in 2009.

As part of its expansion, RSA has brought on Alan Alvarez, who will serve as Director of Government and Community Affairs.

“We’ve experienced incredible growth across the state in the last few years. Expanding into Miami is a natural next step for our firm, and we could not be more excited to have Alan leading the way,” said Ron Pierce, founder and CEO of RSA Consulting. “His track record in delivering real impact for communities in Miami-Dade and throughout South Florida makes him the perfect fit as we broaden our reach.”

Pierce and Alvarez have served together on the Florida FBLA board for the past eight years and have known each other for nearly 30 years.

Alvarez brings to the firm a wealth of experience in community engagement, nonprofit leadership, and economic development, adding to RSA’s already diverse portfolio of nearly 100 clients.

Alvarez most recently served as Director of Educational Programs at the Miami Bayside Foundation, where he oversaw the distribution of $4 million in scholarships and $2.5 million in educational program funding for minority youth.

Under his leadership, the foundation was able to help guide more than 1,000 small business owners through training and educational opportunities, benefiting hundreds of emerging entrepreneurs.

Alvarez also previously served as Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation, managing community outreach and corporate social responsibility efforts that invested more than $10 million into local charitable causes.

“Joining RSA Consulting during this exciting time of growth is an incredible opportunity,” Alvarez said. “South Florida is my home, and I look forward to building meaningful relationships here on behalf of RSA while continuing to support these communities.”

Alvarez holds degrees from the University of Florida and Florida International University. He also serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations and is a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Miami.

“Opening our Miami office marks an exciting new chapter for RSA, and we’re thrilled to have Alan on board for this next phase. Between his strong work ethic, dedication to service, and natural alignment with our team culture, we are confident he’ll play a key role in our continued success,” said Natalie King, Chief Operating Officer for RSA.