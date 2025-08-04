Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.4.25

Good Monday morning.

RSA Consulting is opening a new office in Miami, representing the government and community affairs firm’s first major expansion since its founding in 2009.

As part of its expansion, RSA has brought on Alan Alvarez, who will serve as Director of Government and Community Affairs.

“We’ve experienced incredible growth across the state in the last few years. Expanding into Miami is a natural next step for our firm, and we could not be more excited to have Alan leading the way,” said Ron Pierce, Founder and CEO of RSA Consulting. “His track record in delivering real impact for communities in Miami-Dade and throughout South Florida makes him the perfect fit as we broaden our reach.”

Alvarez most recently served as Director of Educational Programs at the Miami Bayside Foundation, where he oversaw the distribution of $4 million in scholarships and $2.5 million in educational program funding for minority youth.

Under his leadership, the foundation was able to help guide more than 1,000 small-business owners through training and educational opportunities, benefiting hundreds of emerging entrepreneurs.

Alvarez also previously served as Director of the Miami Marlins Foundation, managing community outreach and corporate social responsibility efforts that invested more than $10 million into local charitable causes.

The Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) has named Rebecca Brown as its new CEO.

Brown brings entrepreneurial and financial firepower to the role. She co-founded Solemates, a consumer brand that landed on Shark Tank, and later founded Core Satellite Partners, a consultancy helping growth-stage companies scale. Her résumé includes a stint at Goldman Sachs and mentoring startups through the Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator.

“As we look to the future of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, Rebecca’s entrepreneurial spirit, operational expertise and passion for fostering innovation make her the ideal leader to drive our mission forward,” said Cathie Wood, founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest and Chair of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board. “Together, we are working to make St. Petersburg a global destination for venture capital, breakthrough technology, and visionary builders.”

Rob Kapusta, Secretary of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board, added: “Rebecca is stepping in at a pivotal moment. With her leadership, we are not just reimagining our brand—we are reimagining how the Innovation Center can serve as a catalyst for the region’s future as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity.”

Brown called the new job a “personal milestone” and said it represents “a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation and economic growth in our vibrant community.”

The Innovation Center is currently undergoing a rebrand, expected to roll out in the coming months. The Center said the “updated identity, platform and programming will empower the next generation of technology leaders, founders, and investors — cementing St. Petersburg’s place on the national innovation map.”

“Celebration of life for Joe Casello set for Aug. 20 in Boynton Beach” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Family, friends, colleagues and admirers will convene later this month in Boynton Beach to celebrate the life of Democratic Rep. Casello, who died last month at 73. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Copperpoint Brewing Company.

“Please join us for a drink as we joyously remember the life of Joe Casello,” a flyer for the occasion says.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Feb. 20, 1952, Casello’s life was repeatedly marked by service to his country and community. The son of a Navy World War II veteran, he served as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1970s, installing radio transmission sites throughout the country. His entry to politics came four years later, in 2013, when he narrowly won the District 4 seat on the Boynton Beach City Commission.

After serving there for five years, he successfully ran for the Florida House, where he served until his death. As a lawmaker, he successfully backed a measure establishing the Purple Alert system, which helps find missing adults with mental or cognitive disabilities who are not covered by the state’s Silver Alert system.

—@RealDonaldTrump: The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne “The God” (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?). He’s a low-IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done — like just ending 5 Wars, including a 31-year bloodbath between Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, where Seven Million people have died, and there was no end in sight. He didn’t know that, or India and Pakistan or wiping out Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and Inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER. But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala (Harris)? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!

—@RealDonaldTrump: Senator Cryin’ Chuck Schumer is demanding over One Billion Dollars in order to approve a small number of our highly qualified nominees, who should right now be helping to run our Country. This demand is egregious and unprecedented and would be embarrassing to the Republican Party if it were accepted. It is political extortion, by any other name. Tell Schumer, who is under tremendous political pressure from within his own party, the Radical Left Lunatics, to GO TO HELL! Do not accept the offer, go home and explain to your constituents what bad people the Democrats are, and what a great job the Republicans are doing, and have done, for our Country. Have a great RECESS and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

—@MDixon55: Guys, James Blair is on Stage, Susie Wiles is getting a Florida GOP award tonight. The Florida GOP is moving on (Gov. Ron) DeSantis got an afternoon slot, not main event.

—@cristina_corujo: The Senate has officially left for their August recess. Some notable pending nominees include Mike Waltz’s nomination for U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s nomination for U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

—@SenAshleyMoody: Congratulations to the new United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Reding Quinones, on his confirmation! I have no doubt he will do an excellent job protecting the rule of law and keeping our great state of Florida safe.

“GOP leaders cheer Susie Wiles’ successes in Florida and national level” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At a dinner honoring her career, White House Chief of Staff Wiles told Florida Republicans her proudest achievement was seeing her political techniques widely adopted. “I find it amazingly wonderful that almost every speaker has talked about voter registration and grassroots,” she said. “It is the backbone of what we do and why we do it and why we win.” Colleagues celebrated her victories managing campaigns for Rick Scott and DeSantis, with one mentee declaring, “There would be no Rick Scott without Susie Wiles. There would be no Ron DeSantis without Susie Wiles.” After managing President Donald Trump’s comeback, Wiles said her national goal is to make sure “Trump voters are Republicans forever.”

“Ron DeSantis urges Florida Republicans to stick to conservative values as party grows” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At the Forum, Gov. DeSantis warned Republicans their biggest threat is not from Democrats, but from within, saying the danger is that “we as Republicans, or some Republicans, fumble the ball.” He criticized fellow Republicans, including the House Speaker, for not being conservative enough, arguing having an “R” by your name “doesn’t give you license to smuggle leftism into the Republican Party.” DeSantis credited the GOP’s massive voter registration gains to his administration’s record of unapologetically conservative results, from education reform to school choice. He emphasized that ideology is paramount, defining the GOP as simply a “vehicle to deliver policies that I believe in.”

“Byron Donalds says Donald Trump was more persecuted than Richard Nixon” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gubernatorial candidate Donalds declared to Florida Republicans that President Trump has “been persecuted more than any modern politician,” arguing Democrats have gone further than they did with Nixon. The Trump-endorsed U.S. Representative highlighted his personal relationship with the President at the Florida Freedom Forum. While he is currently the only major candidate, he cautioned against party infighting, stating, “The only way to stop winning is when we start fighting each other.” Donalds praised Gov. DeSantis’ leadership but remained non-committal on specific policies like mid-decade redistricting and said he hopes migrant facilities like Alligator Alcatraz won’t be needed long-term once the border is secure.

“Amid LG chatter and 2026 speculation, Jay Collins praises Hope Florida at GOP event” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At the GOP forum, Sen. Collins championed First Lady Casey DeSantis’ “Hope Florida” program, drawing from his own experience. “I say this as someone who grew up on welfare… What I had to overcome were gaps in knowledge, gaps in connections,” he said. “That’s where the government can make a difference.” Amid rumors he could be named Lieutenant Governor, Collins was open to the role, saying, “I am so grateful to serve, however I’m asked to serve.” He remained non-committal on a 2026 gubernatorial run but praised the choice in the Primaries, saying, “I have no umbrage with Byron [Donalds].” Collins also espoused his conservative philosophy that you must “re-imagine, re-envision” government, not just expand it.

“Blaise Ingoglia warns Florida GOP to be careful who gets invited to the party” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — At the Forum, new Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia directed his sharpest barbs at members of his party, warning against ideological impurity. “We don’t need Republicans who actually are Democrats,” he declared, adding the caution, “Be careful who you trust. Salt and sugar look the same.” The DeSantis appointee criticized Republicans who backed recent marijuana and abortion amendments. He also argued against attracting residents from blue states, taking a veiled shot at Sen. Scott’s past recruitment efforts. “Let’s not import our ideological opposition,” Ingoglia said, insisting that any newcomers must “leave your leftist ideology at the door” to avoid turning Florida into a state they fled.

“James Uthmeier jokes that protester should be sent to Alligator Alcatraz” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — At the Florida Freedom Forum, Attorney General Uthmeier touted his record after a protester’s brief interruption prompted him to joke about Alligator Alcatraz. Uthmeier described this new, rapidly built state detention facility as a “one-stop shop” that is already holding hundreds of detainees. He also detailed a new immigration enforcement strategy where his office solicits tips from the public about undocumented ex-partners. Uthmeier claimed thousands of “scorned women” have responded, providing detailed personal information about their exes — including past addresses and nicknames — effectively turning them into a new arm of the state’s deportation efforts. He proceeded with his stump speech without further incident after most protesters had left.

Spotted — At the Florida Freedom Forum and Red Florida Dinner, held by the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando and honoring White House Chief of Staff Wiles: Gov. DeSantis, U.S. Reps. Aaron Bean, Kat Cammack, Donalds, Randy Fine and Daniel Webster; Florida Attorney General Uthmeier; Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia; state Sens. Jay Collins, Joe Gruters, Jonathan Martin and Debbie Mayfield; state Reps. Webster Barnaby, Yvette Benarroch, Dean Black, Jennifer Canady; Hillary Cassel, Ryan Chamberlin, Tiffany Esposito, Anne Gerwig, Bernie Jacques, Mike Giallombardo, Patt Maney, Lauren Melo, Danny Nix, Toby Overdorf, Michelle Salzman, Paula Stark and Chase Tramont; Gilchrist County School Board member David Biddle; Indian River County Tax Collector Carole Jean Jordan; Ashley Moody consultant Rey Anthony; Sarasota Republican Club President Donna Barcomb; former Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh; White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair; Sarasota School Board candidate Heidi Brandt; Sarasota County REC Chair Jack Brill; James Campo; New College President Richard Corcoran; Republican National Committee co-Chair K.C. Crosbie; former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry; Okeechobee County REC Chair Jim Craig; America First Policy Institute Education Opportunity Chair Erika Donalds; Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio; RPOF Communications Helen Aguirre Ferré; former state Rep. Jason Fischer; New College Foundation Executive Director Sydney Gruters; Maj. Gen. James “Hammer” Hartsell; RPOF Executive Director Bill Helmich; Brad Herold, Chris Hudson; Orange GOP Chair Erin Huntley; influencer Benny Johnson; Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas; Natalie King of RSA Consulting; Trump consultant Chris LaCivita; Moody consultant Kelly Kundinger; Andrés Malavé; state Senate candidate Ralph Massullo; Christian Minor, RPOF Political Director Alexander Pantinakis; Green Beret Matt Parrish; RPOF Chair Evan Power; Jesse Purdon; former state Speaker Paul Renner; Florida Keys GOP Chair Rhonda Rebman Lopez; John Scott; Ryan Smith; Jamie Suffered; Doug Stanton; María Martinez-Trent and Greg Trent; Katie Wiles; Sgt. Maj. Andy Wilson; and Miami GOP Committee member Angie Wong.

“DeSantis urges Florida sheriffs, police chiefs to fight ICE recruitment efforts” via CBS Miami — DeSantis is encouraging sheriffs and police chiefs in the state to fight to keep staff members as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeks to recruit Florida officers who recently completed immigration enforcement training. DeSantis said he had not seen an ICE recruitment letter that offers a $50,000 signing bonus to recruits who work five years, but he questioned the need to “poach our people who are already in the fight.” Florida law enforcement agencies have sought to help with immigration enforcement, including through what are known as 287(g) agreements with the federal government. “Sheriffs losing deputies who are in this fight, to just wear a different jersey basically, but still be in the fight, that doesn’t necessarily add to what we’re doing. It’s just moving someone over,” DeSantis said during an appearance at the Florida Highway Patrol Troop D Headquarters in Orlando. “So, I think there is frustration from that.”

“Florida is buying plane tickets for unauthorized immigrants to self-deport” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Florida has started to pay for plane tickets for certain unauthorized immigrants to self-deport, officials said this week, in what appears to be the first such program run in part by a state. Unauthorized immigrants who are in custody and have no prior felony convictions may be offered direct commercial flights to return to their home countries as part of the program, which is a collaboration between the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector. The Florida self-deportation program is distinct from a federal program that offers unauthorized immigrants a $1,000 stipend and a plane ticket home.

“To dodge federal rule, immigrants moved from Florida jails — and sometimes moved right back” via Natalia Jaramillo and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Four Guatemalan siblings, detained as undocumented immigrants after a traffic stop, spent several days last week at the Orange County Jail before being picked up in a van and driven around for hours. Finally, they reached their destination, their attorneys say: Right back at the Orange County Jail. This directionless odyssey — similar to what some other detainees across Florida have faced in recent months – happened because of rules limiting the number of days an undocumented immigrant can be held in a local facility before federal officials must take custody. Multiple immigration attorneys described the shuffle to the Orlando Sentinel, and law enforcement leaders in Orange and Pinellas County confirmed the practice. But the attorneys say it’s a maddening tactic that often leaves them struggling to locate the immigrants and denies detainees access to family members and due process.

“Uthmeier opens investigation into the ‘climate cartel’” via Florida Phoenix — Uthmeier announced his office is opening an investigation against the “climate cartel” for alleged violations of the state’s consumer-protection or antitrust laws. In a press release, Uthmeier said his office has issued subpoenas to CDP (formerly the Climate Disclosure Project) and the Science Based Targets Initiative. “Radical climate activists have hijacked corporate governance and weaponized it against the free market,” Uthmeier said in the release. “Florida will not sit back while international pressure groups shake down American companies to fund their ESG grift.” “ESG” is an acronym for environmental, social, and corporate governance, criteria sometimes used in gauging whether to invest in a company. The theory is that social responsibility is good for business, but some conservatives consider the approach “woke.” “We’re using every tool of the law to stop the Climate Cartel from exploiting businesses and misleading consumers,” Uthmeier said.

“Florida warns schools of ‘divisive’ online platform used to catalog books” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — An online reading platform used by School Districts to comply with Florida book laws is now under fire by the state’s top education official who accused it, without providing specifics, of trying to “push an ideology” and “subvert parental rights.” Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas sent a letter to districts on July 23, warning that the Beanstack platform “provides access to material that is not age or developmentally appropriate for students.” More than 40 Florida School Districts use Beanstack to catalog books in classroom libraries, log the time students spend reading and offer parents a way to see what titles are available in their children’s schools.

“Judge stops Citizens Insurance from forcing claim disputes into binding arbitration” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — A Hillsborough County circuit judge has ordered state-owned Citizens Property Insurance Corp. to stop sending claims disputes to arbitrators employed by the state. Circuit Judge Melissa Mary Polo said that the plaintiff, Martin A. Alvarez, a Hillsborough resident, demonstrated a “substantial likelihood of success” in his claim that Citizens’ practice of ordering cases to be decided by the Department of Administrative Hearings (DOAH) violates policyholders’ constitutional rights to fair trials. Citizens obtained approval in 2022 from the Office of Insurance Regulation, and later from the Florida Legislature, to add a provision to all new and renewing policies that allowed the company to divert claims disputes from the court and into binding arbitration. Last year, the Citizens’ Board of Governors approved paying DOAH $19.3 million to administer the program through 2027.

“It’s Trump’s economy now. The latest financial numbers offer some warning signs” via Josh Boak, Christopher Rugaber, and Christopher Rugber of The Associated Press — For all of Trump’s promises of an economic “golden age,” a spate of weak indicators this week told a potentially worrisome story as the impacts of his policies are coming into focus. Job gains are dwindling. Inflation is ticking upward. Growth has slowed compared with last year. More than six months into his term, Trump’s blitz of tariff hikes and his new tax and spending bill have remodeled America’s trading, manufacturing, energy and tax systems to his own liking. He’s eager to take credit for any wins that might occur and is hunting for someone else to blame if the financial situation starts to totter. But as of now, this is not the boom the Republican President promised, and his ability to blame Biden for any economic challenges has faded as the world economy hangs on his every word and social media post.

“Economic fears of investors are here — and fed by Trump’s reaction” via David J. Lynch and Abha Bhattarai of The Washington Post — For months, the U.S. economy appeared to be weathering the disruptive effects of Trump’s trade and immigration policies. But over 72 hours, that sunny outlook darkened, as the latest government data this week showed Trump’s revolutionary remaking of the world’s largest economy had hit a snag. Friday’s disappointing jobs report revealed a labor market that is much weaker than either the White House or the Federal Reserve understood. Inflation is proving newly stubborn. And consumers are growing more cautious with their spending.

“DOJ is walking back the White House’s goal to arrest 3,000 immigrants per day” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — Stephen Miller was unequivocal: Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers would seek to arrest 3,000 or more immigrants per day, a staggering target that he said was necessary to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda. But when federal judges pressed for details about that figure last week, the administration denied any such quota existed. The contradiction came in a lawsuit that alleged the intense pressure to rack up arrests had led ICE to conduct illegal sweeps in Los Angeles. Judge Trina Thompson pointed to the purported goal Thursday when she blocked the administration’s bid to end temporary protected status for tens of thousands of Nicaraguan, Honduran and Nepali immigrants.

“Latino GOP lawmakers voice worry about Trump’s mass deportation campaign” via Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post — Hispanic House Republicans, concerned about Trump’s mass deportation campaign, fear it could erode the GOP’s recent gains with Latino voters. Rep. Carlos Gimenez noted that as arrests start to affect people “who have been here 20 years, more and more [people] are starting to see it.” Rep. María Elvira Salazar is championing the Dignity Act, which offers a path to legal status, and made a direct plea: “President Trump, sir… millions and millions are begging for some type of dignity, not amnesty.” Despite this, others believe only Trump can resolve the issue, with Rep. Tony Gonzales stating, “Immigration reform isn’t going to be solved by Congress. It’s going to be solved by President Trump.”

“Michael Whatley endorses Joe Gruters to succeed him as RNC Chair” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Whatley formally announced he will step down from his post and endorsed RNC Treasurer Gruters to succeed him. Whatley will step down at the Summer meeting of the RNC, scheduled later this month in Atlanta. He encouraged members of the national Committee to follow Trump’s lead and elect Gruters to the open Chair post immediately. “Joe has not only done fantastic work as our RNC treasurer, he has been a steadfast ally of President Trump since Day One, serving as President Trump’s 2016 Florida co-Chair alongside Susie Wiles,” Whatley wrote in an email.

—“‘MAGA Warrior’: Trump doubles down on desire for Gruters to head RNC” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”Six months later, how are Trump’s Floridians faring?” via Katelyn Ferral of the Tampa Bay Times

“Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Gregory Meeks demand crackdown on U.S. guns to Haiti gangs” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A group of more than 30 U.S. House Democrats led by Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American member of Congress, and Gregory Meeks of New York City is demanding urgent federal action to halt the illegal flow of American-made guns and ammo to Haiti. They say the weapons are fueling gang violence that has destabilized the island nation and driven mass migration. They outlined several policy recommendations, including expanded U.S. Customs inspections of cargo leaving the Miami River; increased tracing and recovery of firearms in Haiti by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; stricter rules on anonymous shipping; and collaboration with the Dominican Republic to intercept smuggled arms.

“Former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson of Tallahassee eyes Florida Governor race in 2026” via Jim Rosica of USA Today Network — Lawson says he’s mulling a run for Florida Governor in 2026, attributing his interest to what he calls the displeasure of the state’s Black community with the most prominent Democratic candidate in the race so far having been a Republican. Lawson, last in elected office as a Congressman in 2023, recently sent a brief email to supporters, titled “Governor’s Race — Endorsement Question,” saying he needed “to let all of you know that I’m thinking about running for Governor.” The former pro basketball player went on, “I think it sad that we are asking a (R)epublican to run as a Democrat for Governor. (The) African American community all over the state is not happy with this decision.”

“Republicans are counting on Hispanic voters to break right in CD 9, unseating Darren Soto in 2026” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Despite being targeted by national Republicans last election cycle, U.S. Rep. Soto won re-election by 12 percentage points. But as Hispanic voters in Florida and across the country tilt further right, the GOP sees the Kissimmee Democrat as more vulnerable in 2026. That’s even as Democrats hope to capitalize on Midterm outrage over Trump’s return to office and controversial policies, and to retake a House majority lost in last year’s presidential election cycle. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) on Thursday said there will be a concerted effort to flip many heavily Latino districts from blue to red. NRCC spokesperson Maureen O’Toole said that includes Florida’s 9th Congressional District.

Happening today — Richard Lamondin — Miami-born entrepreneur and candidate for Florida’s 27th Congressional District, will convene a bipartisan roundtable with local business owners to discuss the real-world impacts of Washington’s economic decisions, including tariffs and inflation: 10:30 a.m., Pincho Factory, 9251 W. Flagler Street, Miami.

“The billionaire behind mysterious immigration ads targeting Miami Republicans” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Billionaire philanthropist Mike Fernández has revealed he is the force behind a multimillion-dollar ad campaign targeting Cuban American Republicans in Miami over their immigration stance. A former major GOP donor, Fernández said he hopes to “wake up the conscience” of his community, explaining his motivation stems from a fear that democracy is eroding. “We are seeing a replay of what I saw when I was 12 years old and left Cuba,” he said. “It is scary.” When a targeted lawmaker dismissed the ads as criticism from the “extreme left,” Fernández countered in a public letter, “Congressman — it’s not them… It’s us,” hoping his effort sparks a movement to unseat the representatives.

“Coral Gables Commissioner renews push to undo city’s election shift after court strikes similar move in Miami” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Commissioner Melissa Castro is urging her colleagues to reverse a controversial decision to move city elections without voter approval, following a court ruling that deemed the same tactic unconstitutional in neighboring Miami. Mayor Vince Lago says voters indicated their wishes in April, when they picked him and two other Commission members who support the change, and noted Miami is still fighting the court ruling. On Thursday, the 3rd District Court of Appeal ruled Miami acted unlawfully when it rescheduled its 2025 Municipal Elections without a voter referendum. The court found the change violated Miami-Dade County’s Home Rule Charter, to which the Florida Constitution in part defers, because it represented an alteration of the city charter, which can only be amended with voter approval.

“Jerry Demings says he signed ICE pact ‘under protest and extreme duress’” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A frustrated Orange County Mayor Demings, threatened with suspension and removal from office by DeSantis, said he signed an amendment to an agreement Friday with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “under protest and extreme duress.” He said he feared DeSantis would oust him and County Commissioners, then name “his minions” to lead the county. “Yes, I signed the damn thing because we really had to,” Demings said at an afternoon news conference called to explain why he backtracked on his opposition to a codicil permitting county correction officers to transport immigration detainees to federal detention facilities. Demings and all six Commissioners voted against the amendment on July 15 but will discuss it again at their Tuesday meeting.

“Racketeering case illuminates how gambling persists in Lake County” via Annie Martin and Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Open for at least eight years, Hot Seats is an example of how Florida’s casino operators continue business despite falling outside of the state-sanctioned gambling regime and regardless of law enforcement raids. The arrest of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez in June for his alleged role in a massive Central Florida gambling operation has shone a light on this illegal industry. Lopez, who prosecutors say first became involved in an illicit scheme involving gambling in August 2019 and was elected Sheriff the following year, is accused of tapping the enterprise for campaign contributions and personal payments while using his office to shield it from law enforcement. Five other people, including Lopez’s wife, also were arrested, but the extent of his role has not yet been publicly disclosed, sealed in an unreleased 255-page affidavit.

“Seminole residents puzzled by elections office postcard asking for address” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Hundreds of thousands of Seminole County voters received postcards in their mailboxes this week from the Supervisor of Elections Office requesting them to verify their addresses, sign their names and mail a portion of the card back. The cards, which went out to all 350,697 registered voters in Seminole, state in blue type: “You are receiving this card because we want to ensure we have your correct name and address in our records.” It then reads in bold, underlined type: “Please respond within 30 days.” Despite what appeared to be a warning and a hard deadline, Seminole Supervisor Amy Pennock said voters are not required to return the forms, “but it is encouraged.” The cards are meant to comply with a 2024 state law that mandates each county periodically to update its list of registered voters and make sure mailing addresses are correct, Pennock said.

“Disney wins $3.5 million judgment in lawsuit over Saratoga Springs Resort construction” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Mouse has prevailed in a nearly five-year legal battle over its troubled construction project at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort. Orange Circuit Judge Chad Alvaro ordered Validus Construction Services to pay Disney $3.5 million following a trial this Summer, according to the June 24 final judgment. Alvaro also granted Disney’s motion to dismiss Validus’ lawsuit, initially filed in July 2020. Validus, a small women-run business from Winter Haven, sought $7 million for unpaid work while Disney argued it deserved $3.5 million, according to court transcripts from a 2024 hearing. Neither Disney World nor Validus’ attorney responded to a request for comment for this story.

“City of St. Petersburg takes first step to study dropping Duke Energy” via Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — More than a year after the idea was first floated, St. Petersburg city leaders took the first step Thursday toward studying what it would mean to drop Duke Energy as the electricity provider citywide. The vote of the City Council’s Sustainability Committee was 2-1 in favor of drafting a resolution asking Mayor Ken Welch’s administration to put out a call for bids for consulting firms to complete such a study.

“Medicaid cuts could hit Tampa Bay hospitals hard” via Anjelica Rubin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The Medicaid cuts included in Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act could inflict financial havoc on Tampa Bay’s largest health systems — and by extension, the regional economy they help power. Tampa General Hospital alone accounts for more than a third of all Medicaid inpatient and outpatient volume and charges in Hillsborough County, at $2 billion of its total $12 billion in gross patient services revenue. Medicaid accounted for 15.6% of net patient service revenue at the main TGH location in Tampa that year, totaling $275 million in revenue from Medicaid. Johns Hopkins All Children’s in St. Petersburg has a much greater financial exposure, with more than 60% of its total gross patient service revenue and around 40% of its net patient service revenue derived from Medicaid.

“Ballotpedia hit with federal lawsuit over alleged unpaid overtime” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A St. Petersburg woman is suing Ballotpedia, the well-known online encyclopedia of American politics and elections, alleging the nonprofit unlawfully withheld overtime pay from its staff writers as part of a nationwide scheme to cut labor costs. Jaclyn Mitchell, a former Ballotpedia staff writer who worked remotely from Pinellas County, filed the collective action complaint on July 25 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida. The lawsuit claims the organization misclassified her and other staff writers as exempt from federal overtime protections, failing to pay premium wages for work exceeding 40 hours per week. Court Watch first flagged the lawsuit Friday.

“Tampa hits 100 degrees for first time in recorded weather history. Will it continue?” via Jack Prator and Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — Tampa avoided a second day of record-breaking 100-degree temperatures on Monday, but dangerous heat index levels remained as the area contended with a historic blast of steamy weather that will continue at least through Tuesday. The thermometer at Tampa International Airport topped out at 95 on Monday afternoon, below the 100 degrees it reached on Sunday, which was the highest temperature recorded in Tampa since weather record-keeping began in 1890. However, humidity pushed the feel-like temperature to a heavy 117 degrees at about 3 p.m.

“Florida DOGE will come to town for two-day review of city of Jacksonville’s spending” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — DeSantis’ Florida DOGE Committee will be diving into the city of Jacksonville’s spending by making an on-site visit to City Hall in August. In a letter to Mayor Donna Deegan, the Governor’s Department of Government Efficiency said it has identified Jacksonville for further review based on the city’s property tax collections going up “by over $400 million since 2020 — a 57% increase.” “This growing burden on property owners far outpaces inflation and the modest growth in population over that time,” the letter says. Deegan’s office issued a statement saying city officials have been cooperating with Florida DOGE since its first information request in March and stand ready to show Jacksonville is managing its finances “responsibly and prudently.”

“Escambia School Board votes to increase property taxes as enrollment declines” via NorthEscambia.com — The Escambia County School Board voted 4-1 to approve a 1.5 mill tax increase, a move expected to generate $52 million. The lone dissenter, Kevin Adams, cited a campaign promise, stating, “I told my constituents, if you support the half-cent sales tax, I will never raise your property taxes.” Other members argued the hike was a “means of last resort” after years of budget cuts driven by declining student enrollment and reduced state funding. Tom Harrell, a conservative who initially opposed the increase, said he changed his mind because the District is in a “critical position.” He explained his decisive vote by adding, “I did it for the children… I did it because it was the right thing to do.”

“Alachua County School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell apologizes again for Hulk Hogan comment” via Elliot Tritto of The Gainesville Sun — A packed house at the July 31 Alachua County School Board meeting heard from Chair Dr. Rockwell, who marked her first board appearance since she made controversial comments related to Hogan’s death. The fallout continued on Aug. 1, when state Commissioner of Education Kamoutsas chastised Rockwell on X and recommended the state Board of Education withhold the School Board members’ salaries until they follow the law and respect parental rights. Rockwell began the meeting by apologizing to everyone who was offended by the comments and called them something she deeply regrets. She knows, as a public official, she is held to a higher standard.

“Commissioners unanimously vote to sue, and lobby against law that limits their ability to control development.” via Noah Vinsky of WSLR Radio — “The monthslong cold war between Manatee County and Tallahassee progressed once more on Tuesday. Commissioners unanimously voted to direct county lobbyists to repeal and oppose Senate Bill 180, which restricts the ability of the county to adopt land-use changes,” said reporter Noah Vinsky. “We are in the sights of Tallahassee; there’s no doubt about that,” stated Commissioner Bob McCann. Commissioner Carol Ann Felts added, “It’s going to be hard to explain to people if we don’t join this and we can throw $13 million to buy them a park here and a couple million here and a couple million there and a couple million to look at form-based zoning — whatever we have here — that we wouldn’t spend $10,000 to stand up for ourselves and stand up for the things that we all pretty much were elected for. The county went ahead with appointing five members to its task force, called the Government Efficiency Liaison Committee, which was proposed by Chairman George Kruse in April,” said Vinsky.

“The Fact Checker rose in an era of false claims. Falsehoods are now winning.” via Glenn Kessler of The Washington Post — As I write my last column for The Washington Post, ending nearly 28 years at the newspaper, the state of my field is on my mind. When hundreds of us fact-checkers gathered in Rio recently, the mood was tense. Our industry is in retreat, with funding from tech giants like Meta and Google and U.S. agencies drying up, even as a wave of false claims continues to swamp the world. We are under fire, and the future is uncertain.

In reviewing the 3,000 fact checks I’ve written or edited, there is a clear dividing line: June 2015, the day Trump announced his run for President. Before him, most politicians spun but tried to stay tethered to the truth. Barack Obama and Mitt Romney took our ratings seriously, dropping talking points after getting Pinocchios. They expected to be held accountable.

Trump changed everything. I once called him a “fact-checker’s dream … and nightmare,” and he proved it by declaring the media “the enemy of the people” and inventing his own reality. He repeated falsehoods about celebrating Muslims and fantasy unemployment rates, no matter how many times we corrected him. Other politicians saw his success and followed his lead, eroding the expectation that facts mattered.

This shift was amplified by social media, which fueled Trump’s rise and spread disinformation. Tech companies once paid us to be like nutritional labels on their content, but now they are backing away, echoing Trump’s false claims that we censor speech. While other countries like Brazil fight back, with one justice there declaring that “Self-regulation has proven a failure,” the U.S. is falling behind.

Today, even the State Department spouts provable falsehoods. I sense the country has grown so used to Trump’s exaggerations that they no longer seem surprising. In his first term, he complained about receiving Pinocchios; now, he doesn’t mention them at all. In an era where false claims are the norm, it is much easier to simply ignore the fact-checkers.

“Ideological purity a sure loser for Democrats” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Florida Democratic Party already has an uphill battle to retake the Governor’s office after more than 30 years of Republican dominance. And yet you can always count on liberals to shoot themselves in the foot with purity and ideological tests, as is happening with a debate surrounding David Jolly. The infighting has played out this month on the opinion pages of the Miami Herald and elsewhere. It began with an op-ed by Anna Hochkammer, executive director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition political committee, who urged Democratic voters to be skeptical about Jolly’s abortion stance. Many Democrats are upset by Hochkammer’s op-ed and her political committee’s fundraising calls on the topic; one of them says, “We’re not going to let ‘moderate’ men like David Jolly posture as reasonable,” Politico reported.

“Uppity Uthmeier, a DeSantis knockoff” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Despite his inability to remove anyone from office, Uthmeier threatened Orange County’s Mayor and Commissioners with that punishment if they didn’t agree to transport migrant prisoners — at county expense — to wherever the Trump administration dictates. Of course, he can do that because he is not the people’s lawyer, but a frontman for the Governor, who does have the power to remove elected officials and has done so in the past frequently and, at times, without cause. Orange County Mayor Demings capitulated Friday by signing an addendum to the county’s agreement with ICE. Orange had agreed to house ICE detainees in its jail, for which Demings says ICE isn’t paying the full cost, but what Uthmeier demanded and got is something else entirely. The document is vague as to how often or how far jail personnel would have to transport ICE’s prisoners.

“An unelected Attorney General is handing lucrative contracts to favored law firms” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Florida’s unelected Attorney General, Uthmeier, sued Snapchat over a new social media law, declaring, “We’re not going to let people cash in on our kids.” However, Uthmeier’s office secretly hired a politically connected firm, Cooper & Kirk, on a no-bid contract that could pay it up to $50 million in taxpayer-funded fees. This is one of several lavish deals Uthmeier, a former DeSantis chief of staff, has awarded. His office is also paying another firm up to $875 an hour to defend a controversial immigration law. This pattern of expensive, no-bid contracts with favored firms raises serious questions about Uthmeier’s stewardship of public funds and his close ties to the DeSantis administration.

“With big salaries and red-flag audit, Visit Orlando needs reform” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — After 27 years covering this community, I’ve learned to expect spending scandals from Visit Orlando, and a new audit shows it’s déjà vu all over again. Our comptroller has flagged questionable spending on lavish parties and executive perks, plus millions in public money treated as private. It’s an obscene amount of taxpayer cash — $105 million — funding huge executive salaries while the county underfunds basic needs like the bus system our low-wage tourism workers depend on. I question Visit Orlando’s sky-high claims of economic return and believe that if this lopsided funding continues, the county must demand an unbiased analysis and require the private industries that benefit most to finally pay their fair share.

“Sydney Sweeney’s Republican voter registration revealed amid jeans ad controversy” via Ramon Antonio Vargas of The Guardian — Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Florida a few months before Trump won a second U.S. presidency, it has been revealed, as the public continues fixating on a new jeans ad campaign featuring the actor and a pun about her genes. The “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” star registered to vote in Florida on June 14, 2024 – shortly after buying a mansion in the Keys – and listed her party affiliation as Republican. The actor, by then, had generated considerable media coverage after the outfitter American Eagle released several videos showing her modeling the company’s denim jeans and jackets. American Eagle’s campaign generally revolves around the punny use of the phrase, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes.”

“What happens to your data if you stop paying for cloud storage?” via Wired — If you cancel your cloud storage subscription, your data’s fate depends on the provider. With Apple iCloud, Google One, and Microsoft OneDrive, you revert to a small free storage tier. If your data exceeds this, your services — like backups, Gmail, or Outlook — will freeze. Crucially, these companies give you a grace period (from 180 days to two years) before they “may” delete your excess files permanently. Microsoft warns that once deleted, they’re “gone forever.” Dropbox is the exception; it will keep your files safe but will stop syncing any new files or changes until you are back under your free limit. The clear advice is to back up your files elsewhere before unsubscribing to avoid potential loss.

Best wishes to Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Danny Nix, as well as our friends, Ryan Anderson, Patrick Baskette, Marty Fiorentino, and Herbie Thiele.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.