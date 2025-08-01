Anastasios Kamoutsas threatens salaries of Alachua School Board after Sarah Rockwell’s Hulk Hogan post sparks outrage

Alachua County School Board’s Chair generated outrage after disparaging late wrestler Hulk Hogan. Now, Florida’s Department of Education has threatened her professional credentials and could withhold salaries for the entire board.

Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas sent a letter to School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell calling out her “unprofessional conduct.” Rockwell on her Facebook page posted “Good. One less MAGA in the world” on Facebook after the wrestler’s death, remarks since deleted but widely covered by Gainesville media.

“You made disparaging comments about the death of a conservative public figure, leading the public to lose confidence in your ability to treat all students and families fairly,” Kamoutsas wrote.

Hogan, a Tampa Bay celebrity who spoke at last year’s Republican National Convention and endorsed President Donald Trump, died on July 24. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags at half-staff to honor the wrestler.

In the same letter, Kamoutsas noted Rockwell previously held a teaching certificate, but that Florida educators are expected to “uphold the principles of ethical conduct and demonstrate the maturity and professional judgment necessary to work with children.”

“Considering I will not permit you to hold a Florida teaching certificate, I think it’s time for some reflection on whether you are properly equipped to serve on the Alachua County School Board,” he wrote.

Rockwell posted an apology online for her “cruel and flippant comment.”

“I deeply regret making that comment and have since removed it. I want to make it very clear that I never have and never will wish harm on anyone regardless of whether we share political views. While I strongly disagree with some of the comments Hulk Hogan made, that is no excuse for my comment,” she wrote.

“I also sincerely apologize for the way my comment has eroded confidence in my ability to represent all students, families, and staff in Alachua County.”

She read the apology at a subsequent School Board meeting.

But officials for the state agency say it wasn’t Rockwell’s post about Hogan that prompted Kamoutsas’ letter, but how that meeting was handled in which many community members showed up to voice their anger.

At one point in the meeting, one man called for Rockwell’s resignation. “You’re a PhD. Aren’t you a highly educated woman who knows the exact meaning behind her words? Are you? You know what you said, and you should step down,” he said, as reported by WJCB.

The news outlet said the meeting was so cantankerous that at that point, a recess was briefly called.

“The Alachua County School Board violated the First Amendment by having the police eject a parent from their meeting because he dared to speak out against the Board Chair,” posted Education Department Communications Director Cassie Edwards. “This is about a School Board humiliating a parent and chilling the speech of the families they’re supposed to serve.”

Kamoutsas said in the letter that since the School Board failed to ensure a free expression of all viewpoints during public comment, he is recommending the Board of Education find board members in violation of the law and withhold state funding to cover the salaries of all board members.

“You will need to explain what corrective actions have been taken to restore parents rights in Alachua County Public Schools,” Kamoutsas wrote.

Board of Education Chair Ryan Petty reposted the letter on his won social media.

“The Alachua County School Board chair will see how seriously we take parental rights in Florida,” Petty posted. “Some learn best through personal experience.”