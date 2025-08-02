August 2, 2025
Rick Scott tells Donald Trump next Fed Chair must ‘protect American dream’
Donald Trump and Rick Scott are doing very well in Florida polls.

A.G. Gancarski

Scott Trump
Central Bank concerns continue.

In case it wasn’t clear that Rick Scott has strong thoughts about the future of the Federal Reserve, he spent part of Friday messaging on the need for an “immediate change in leadership.”

In a letter to President Donald Trump, the Naples Republican advised he appoint the “opposite” of Jerome Powell as the Fed “prepares to hang a ‘Help Wanted’ sign outside its newly renovated HQ.”

“We need a Fed chair who will foster an economy that can fuel the American Dream. Powell’s mismanagement created a cost-of-living crisis that left millions struggling to make ends meet. The monthly payment of the average-priced house doubled under his tenure with skyrocketing interest rates, pushing the American Dream of homeownership further out of reach for millions of Americans. Under his watch, inflation skyrocketed to over 20%, causing the cost of essentials like food and gas to soar. We need someone who will focus on price stability for American families.”

Scott also talked Friday on the Senate floor urging passage of his bill, sponsored with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, to create a Senate-appointed Inspector General for the Fed.

“This Inspector General would finally be independent of the Fed board, who are the very people they are tasked with investigating in order to bring accountability to the Fed on behalf of the American people. This must happen now,” Scott argued.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Earline

    August 2, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Good morning,
    My husband, Earl, asks for Donald to not be mad at Rick, for having this moment of disrespect to America’s POTUS.
    Sometimes Rick’s mouth writes checks his narrow butt cant cash. We are asking for mercy for Rick as he is a reliable Republican vote.
    Thanks, Earline

Categories