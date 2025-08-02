Ron DeSantis at 7% in North Carolina presidential preference poll

Florida’s Governor continues to struggle in early surveys of what could be the 2028 Republican race to replace Donald Trump.

Per a survey from Emerson College, Ron DeSantis has 7% support in North Carolina, well behind Vice President JD Vance’s 53%.

The poll was in the field July 28 through July 30.

DeSantis has devoted time and treasure to the state in recent years.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, DeSantis launched relief and rescue efforts via Operation Blue Ridge, which included the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State Guard, Florida National Guard, Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Florida Law Enforcement Coordination Task Force, and a Law Enforcement Strike Team.

He also campaigned in the state in 2023, when running for President. One of his promises was to restore the name of Braxton Bragg, whose legacy as a confederate commander was undistinguished even by the markers of the rebel army. to the briefly renamed Fort Liberty, a change he likened to efforts to “take Abraham Lincoln off the statue down in Boston … take Teddy Roosevelt down in New York City” and “remove George Washington’s name from schools in San Francisco.”

The name is now Fort Bragg again, but in honor of paratrooper Roland Bragg rather than the general it celebrated previously.