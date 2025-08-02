James Uthmeier jokes that protester should be sent to Alligator Alcatraz

Attorney General James Uthmeier extolled his record of “putting bad guys away” during his introductory remarks to Florida Republicans Saturday at the Florida Freedom Forum.

But like others, he couldn’t escape protesters.

Seconds into his remarks, one emerged.

“Get this guy out of here. I think we’ve got a spot in Alligator Alcatraz for that guy,” the Ron DeSantis appointee said.

Luckily for Uthmeier, the bulk of the protesters seemed to exhaust themselves during the congressional panel that preceded him, allowing him to proceed through a stump speech without incident.

He addressed Alligator Alcatraz, saying that once the President floated the idea of bringing back Alcatraz, the state “put together a little marketing pitch for the federal government” that “will be far better than the original Alcatraz.”

Days after the pitch, Homeland Security approved it, and “a week later it’s built and the President is there to announce the grand opening.”

“They’ve already flown out hundreds of detainees,” Uthmeier said of the “one-stop shop.”

Uthmeier also described how “ex-girlfriends have become the new enforcement operation in deporting illegal immigrants” in the wake of a social media post calling for people to report former flames in America when they shouldn’t be.

“Now, I underestimated the responses we would get. How many people think it was men that were calling? I will tell you, there is nothing worse than a scorned woman, because we’ve got thousands of women calling in from across the country, and they’re not just telling us the name of the ex. They’ve got the last three known addresses, they’ve got the date of birth, they’ve got nicknames.”