August 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

James Uthmeier jokes that protester should be sent to Alligator Alcatraz

A.G. GancarskiAugust 2, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Protesters disrupt Randy Fine’s remarks at Republican event in Orlando

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Appeals court thwarts illegal immigration sweeps in California for now

2026Headlines

Ron DeSantis at 7% in North Carolina presidential preference poll

Uthmeier FLGOP
The AG also outlined how 'scorned women' were central to immigration enforcement

Attorney General James Uthmeier extolled his record of “putting bad guys away” during his introductory remarks to Florida Republicans Saturday at the Florida Freedom Forum.

But like others, he couldn’t escape protesters.

Seconds into his remarks, one emerged.

“Get this guy out of here. I think we’ve got a spot in Alligator Alcatraz for that guy,” the Ron DeSantis appointee said.

Luckily for Uthmeier, the bulk of the protesters seemed to exhaust themselves during the congressional panel that preceded him, allowing him to proceed through a stump speech without incident.

He addressed Alligator Alcatraz, saying that once the President floated the idea of bringing back Alcatraz, the state “put together a little marketing pitch for the federal government” that “will be far better than the original Alcatraz.”

Days after the pitch, Homeland Security approved it, and “a week later it’s built and the President is there to announce the grand opening.”

“They’ve already flown out hundreds of detainees,” Uthmeier said of the “one-stop shop.”

Uthmeier also described how “ex-girlfriends have become the new enforcement operation in deporting illegal immigrants” in the wake of a social media post calling for people to report former flames in America when they shouldn’t be.

“Now, I underestimated the responses we would get. How many people think it was men that were calling? I will tell you, there is nothing worse than a scorned woman, because we’ve got thousands of women calling in from across the country, and they’re not just telling us the name of the ex. They’ve got the last three known addresses, they’ve got the date of birth, they’ve got nicknames.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousProtesters disrupt Randy Fine's remarks at Republican event in Orlando

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories