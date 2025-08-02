August 2, 2025
Protesters disrupt Randy Fine’s remarks at Republican event in Orlando
Protester at Florida Freedom Forum. Image by Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles August 2, 2025

Protester
Chants about 'murdering and starving children' interrupted a panel of Florida GOP congressmen.

Five protesters disrupted remarks by U.S. Rep. Randy Fine during a congressional panel in Orlando. All took issue with his controversial remarks about the war in Gaza.

The first stood up and yelled “Shame on you,” before party officials took him by both arms and removed her from the room.

Another shouted “You are murdering and starving children,” as party members walked her out.

It’s unclear how protesters made it into the Florida Freedom Forum, a ticketed gathering organized by the Republican Party of Florida.

Fine, an Atlantic Coast Republican who won his seat in a Special Election in April, brushed off the chants from stage.

“When my friend Joe Gruters, chairman of the Republican National Committee, when they asked him about my election, he said ‘Washington may not be ready, the strongest right hook in the Legislature is coming to Washington,’” Fine said. “People like that are about to find out why.”

Randy Fine. Image via AP.

Fine shared the stage with Reps. Aaron Bean and Daniel Webster, from Fernandina Beach and Clermont respectively.

The trio focused their comments largely on the tax package passed by the Republican Congress and signed by President Donald Trump.

Bean joked amid the protest about how the event was supported by the Florida Democratic Party.

Protesters themselves, though, seemed focused on controversial remarks by Fine that have drawn bipartisan outrage. Fine has called reports of children starving in Gaza disinformation, but also posted “starve away” on social media.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, last week condemned those remarks.

“I can only imagine how Florida’s 6th District feels now that their Representative, that they were told to vote for, openly calls for starving innocent people and children,” Greene posted.

Meanwhile, the American Jewish Committee, a pro-Israel group led by former Florida Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, distanced itself from Fine’s remarks.

“Implying that starvation is a legitimate tactic is unacceptable,” a statement reads.

Another protester later disrupted remarks by Attorney General James Uthmeier. “We may have room for him at Alligator Alcatraz,” Uthmeier said.

 

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories