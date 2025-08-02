August 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Amid LG chatter and 2026 speculation, Jay Collins praises Hope Florida at GOP event
Jay Collins. Photo by Jacob Ogles

Jacob OglesAugust 2, 20256min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

James Uthmeier jokes that protester should be sent to Alligator Alcatraz

HeadlinesInfluence

Protesters disrupt Randy Fine’s remarks at Republican event in Orlando

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Appeals court thwarts illegal immigration sweeps in California for now

Jay Collins
"Hope Florida is out there making a difference in what they do every day."

Sen. Jay Collins wants Hope Florida, a program spearheaded by First Lady Casey DeSantis, to continue its work.

“I love the program. I’m a firm believer in it,” he told a Republican gathering in Orlando.

The Tampa Republican touted the program’s particular efforts to help veterans in Florida during a panel at the Florida Freedom Forum, an event organized by the Republican Party of Florida.

In comments to the press later, he said the directive of Hope Florida to get individuals off government assistance programs remains more popular among Florida lawmakers than some observers may believe after the last Legislative Session.

“A lot of people actually still support Hope Florida. I do. Now I’m not going to speak for everybody. I hate when people put words in my mouth, but the fact is, I believe in it. And I say this as someone who grew up on welfare. I grew up on commodity cheese. I grew up without anything. What I had to overcome were gaps in knowledge, gaps in connections, and gaps in just understanding,” Collins said.

“That’s where the government can make a difference in bringing people together, bringing people to assets, doing that fostering and that connective piece. That’s vital. I didn’t know what I didn’t know, and hope Florida really makes a difference. And I’ll tell you this, as someone who is on the ground in disasters with my nonprofit, we’ve had millions of people, millions of people, and Hope Florida is out there making a difference in what they do every day. It makes a difference.”

Collins led the first panel of the day at the Republican Freedom Forum, speaking as rumors swirl Gov. Ron DeSantis may name him as the state’s Lieutenant Governor. He also discussed that prospect with reporters.

“Look, I love the Governor. This is his decision. I support whatever he does,” Collins said.

“Our state is in a wonderful position because of his leadership. I have complete faith and trust that he’ll make the right decision. And if that means that I become lieutenant governor, fantastic. If it means that I go stay as a state Senator and work in my nonprofit, that’s fantastic too. Because you know what? I get to serve our state. This after growing up in a trailer without two wood nickels to rub together. This is the American dream. This is incredible, and I am so grateful to serve, however I’m asked to serve.”

That raised the prospect of whether Collins will run for Governor in 2026, regardless of whether DeSantis brings him into the administration.

“There’s a lot of time in any election between now and then, and historically, you don’t ever have just one candidate in the primary,” Collins said. “Whether I ever decide to step into the arena or somebody else does, I think there’s a high chance that somebody will step in. But in the end, man, this is about getting the best candidate forward. We are what I call the conservative proving grounds of America.”

But he held back from criticizing the one major Republican candidate already in the race, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

“I have no umbrage with Byron. I don’t,” he said. “I believe you should have a choice. Byron is a conservative leader. His family have done great things in the community, and in the end, you know what? I think our government, our people, our world, works better with choice, and we’ll see where life goes.”

The panel conversation at points turned to his own legislative record. Rep. Patt Maney, also on the panel, touted legislation he crafted with Collins to address child care needs for military spouses.

He espoused a conservative philosophy in line with the Governor, and also discussed his own hopes to largely remake the Veterans’ Affairs Department in the state.

“You’re not going to fix the problem with more government, with more people, more money, you have to re-imagine, re-envision how we do it,” the Tampa Republican said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJames Uthmeier jokes that protester should be sent to Alligator Alcatraz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories