Opinion: Our country faces a reckoning because hate has consumed many

I learned as a young kid from my grandmother to find the good in people, and build bridges that unite. She was a devout Catholic and it’s because of her that I remain grounded in faith and often seek clarity through reflection and prayer. Her early teachings deeply prepared me for what I lived through Friday evening.

Hate found itself squarely in my family’s face in ways I have never experienced. It shook me to my core because the moment was a magnified lens into what our country is facing today, and I choose to share our personal, family story because it’s a moment of reckoning.

I will not stay silent because silence only allows the very loud minority to continue to consume our nation and the greatness of who we are and must always strive to be. As a friend reminds me, it’s about moments, and writing this editorial will be more than meeting the moment -it has repositioned me to move forward and speak loudly for what is right..

Recently, my family and I experienced a disgusting, vile closing of our first night at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Beach Harbor Resort. My husband and I organized a weekend for family and friends to celebrate my brother-in-law’s 50th birthday. My brother-in-law is a man of faith, salt of the earth, kind and humble. We gathered to celebrate him!

Around 9PM, a woman who sadly was overcome by alcohol repeatedly accused our group of having taken her last beverage. We kindly and politely informed her that the pool attendant had cleared out the drinks, including mine.

What came next was a hostile, disgusting lashing out.

She screamed that we were Hispanics who steal and we stole her drinks. She yelled at my family, including the children who were with us, that we were illegal and needed to be deported. She went on to further insult us, exclaiming that all Hispanics are criminals, and threatened me in ways that I never thought I would face. She tried to provoke me by hitting my shoulders and back as I asked my family to leave the area because I did not want the situation to further escalate.

My cousin quickly took the children away, as we did not want them to feel overwhelmed or scared. My nephew visiting was visibly frightened and would not leave my side. He later told his mom he felt safer next to me.

I quickly asked for security to come handle the situation – and asked my family and friends to leave the area to ensure the moment did not further escalate.

At this point, she crossed a line, and tested me in ways I never thought I would be tested. And at this very moment, the words of scripture came into my heart. James 1:2-4 reads, “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.”

She pulled out her phone to begin recording, and yelled “Get the F**K out of this country.” I told her I was born here, and she proceeded to say, “yank that card because you are not an American. Get the F**K out of the property, I want him off this hotel…”

Thankfully, security had come to escort her away to her room. and she was asked to remain there, according to the hotel’s head of Security. I wanted this confirmed, as I no longer felt safe with this hotel guest roaming the property.

But unfortunately the situation did not end there. The woman came back down, and proceeded to walk around the lobby bar, filming my husband, my family, and my friends as we had dinner.

I told the hotel management that we had enough, as we chose this property to celebrate a weekend that was meant to begin with joy and fun. Instead, we experienced a gut punch on Friday evening. I do credit the hotel management, Monica, the Manager, and Johnny, the head of security as they immediately jumped into action to further handle the situation once again!

When the hotel asked if they should call the police and have the woman escorted off property, I firmly said NO, because I did not want her family to experience the pain, embarrassment, and aftermath that would come from that moment. I was reminded again of scripture and in that moment chose to live by these words. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”

I share this story because it’s indeed a moment for deep reckoning as a nation. I have lived with homophobia, and heard the chatter under the breath of passersby about gay people. I have seen the looks when I hold my husband’s hand. Nearly a decade ago I also encountered racism when my friends and I walked into a restaurant speaking Spanish, and patrons began chanting Build the Wall. But never in my entire life have I lived through what happened Friday evening. What we experienced should not happen to anyone, especially to children. We cannot allow this to be what defines the greatest nation in the world.

I believe in and have a deep love for our country because we remain a nation where dreams really can come true. A son of a single mother, raised with the help of my grandmother and extended family, I am living proof that our American Dream is strong and rooted in our democratic foundation. Through hard work, faith, trust, and love for the community, I have built a public affairs and strategic communications firm, advised top political campaigns including President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, and guided our inspiring and loving Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to her historic win.

Because I love this country, I must speak out.

I experienced up close for the first time the heartbreak and darkness that is consuming our nation. So I challenge others to speak up and work towards shining more light when confronted with hate and ignorance.

As Dr. Martin Luther King said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” This terrible night only underscored that we must always choose love – for each other, for our country, and for all of the good and kind people around us.

____

Christian Ulvert is the President of EDGE Communications in Miami.