August 3, 2025
15 projects with companies given top honors for best transportation projects in Florida

Brightline railroad construction
Florida Transportation Builders Associationand and FDOT give nods to projects that affected many corners of the state.

Some of the top transportation contractors in the state are being acknowledged for recent completion of their construction projects in Florida.

The Florida Transportation Builders Association (FTBA) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently named 15 projects and the companies who completed them to the 2025 Best in Construction awards. The two organizations join forces to select the top contractors in the state that are working on roads and other transportation projects for Floridians.

“Florida’s roads and bridges are among the best in the world and are built by exemplary professionals who take tremendous pride in their work,” said FTBA President Dan Hurtado. “FTBA is grateful to partner with FDOT in recognizing some of these outstanding people for their commitment, innovation, and hard work. Their efforts will contribute to Florida’s prosperity for many years to come.”

The winners to snag the honors include:

— Alternative Contracting:Weekley Asphalt Paving Inc., for their work on State Road 7 and U.S. 441 at Oakes Road widening

— Bridge:Southern Road & Bridge LLC for their work on U.S. 1 Overseas Highway Bridge repairs.

— Community Awareness:de Moya Highway Infrastructure LLC for their work on the Emerson Street Expressway.

— Design-Build:The Lane Construction Corp. for their work on Wekiva Parkway Section 8.

— Interchange:Skanska USA Civil Southeast for their work on Interstate 75 at Big Bend Road interchange.

— Interstate:Hubbard Construction Company for their work on Interstate 4 resurfacing from McIntosh Road to County Line Road.

— ITS (Intelligent Transportation Systems):Traffic Control Devices LLC for their work on traffic signal upgrades to enhance connectivity throughout the city of Tampa.

— LAP (Local Agency Program):Weekley Asphalt Paving Inc., for their work on Fort Lauderdale Beach Park entrance to State Road 838.

— Major Bridge:MasTec Civil LLC for their work on U.S. 1 and Dixie Highway.

— MOT (Maintenance of Traffic):OHLA USA Inc. for their work on Boynton Beach Boulevard safety improvements

— Partnering:Orion Marine Construction Inc., for their work on the NASA Causeway Bridge.

— Rural:M of Tallahassee Inc. for their work on U.S. 98 from the Wakulla River Bridge to State Road 267.

— Special Significance:Watson Civil Construction Inc. for their work on U.S. 41 widening from State Road 44 to Withlacoochee Trail Bridge.

— Urban:Ajax Paving Industries of Florida LLC for their work on State Road 78 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements.

— Utility Coordination and Damage Prevention:Florida Engineering and Development Corp. for their work on State Road A1A (Collins Avenue) resurfacing.

“These award-winning projects reflect the high standards, collaboration, and innovation that define transportation in Florida,” said FDOT Secretary Jared W. Perdue. “FDOT is proud to work alongside industry partners who are deeply committed to delivering infrastructure that enhances safety, strengthens communities, and supports our state’s continued growth. Congratulations to this year’s recipients for their exceptional contributions and dedication.”

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories