August 3, 2025
Florida Supreme Court doles out discipline for 8 lawyers involved in misconduct
There's a not-so-new face on the 4th Judicial Circuit Court.

Drew DixonAugust 3, 2025

Digital Justice Navigating the Complex Intersection of Law and Technology, where we explore the implications of automation in contracts, courtroom settings, digital evidence, and judicial processes
One lawer was convicted of more than 35 felony charges.

The Florida Supreme Court with the support of the Florida Bar has disciplined eight lawyers for various levels of misconduct and other complications in practice.

Out of the group the lawyers that were disciplined by the high court, two had their legal licenses revoked, five were suspended and one received a reprimand. The penalties are not final until time runs out on the period to file a motion for another hearing by each lawyer, a Florida Bar news release said.

The most issues facing any of the eight lawyers falls on A. Marie Delapena of Clermont. She was found guilty of 15 felony counts of wire fraud and 22 counts of bank fraud. She was suspended by the Supreme Court. The justices also ordered a “referee” to recommend additional sanctions for her misconduct.

While she was convicted on June 20, Delapena’s sentencing hearing is schedule for Sept. 3.

The justices suspended Michael Halla from Lancaster, Texas for 30 days. He was convicted of two counts of criminal negligent homicide in Ellis County, Texas.

Zachary Harrington, a lawyer from Tampa, was issued an emergency suspension effective Aug. 18. A July 18 court order found Harrington misappropriated proceeds from a case settlement that belonged to a client.

Those funds amounted to a $20,000 settlement with $14,000 earmarked for a client and $6,000 for Harrington’s legal fees. But he deposited those funds into a bank account and did not inform the client. Then he ignored repeated requests from the client for disbursement of those funds.

Xenia Hernandez, a lawyer in Miami, was approved on her petition for disciplinary revocation after a July 24 court order. She can apply for readmission to practice after five years following accounting shortages she had ranging from $169,000 to $381,000.

Elliot Ari Kozolchyk of Fort Lauderdale received a public reprimand from the justices along with one year of probation with conditions. He delayed the resolution of cases and refused to settle his attorney fees.

Alexa Martinez of Miami was suspended by the high court for 90 days. She was found to have obstructed another party’s access to evidence.  She also was found to have filed frivolous lawsuits and engaged in dishonest conduct.

Brad Ira Shandler of Hollywood underwent disciplinary revocation so he could apply for readmission to practice.  He was accused of conducting multiple public foreclosure auctions to obtain ownership of those properties for payments that were less than the properite would have typically sold for.

And the justices issued a 10-day suspension for Bruce E. Warner of Parkland for failing to pursue his clients legal objectives and did not properly inform clients of the status of their cases.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s.

