Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.5.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Yesterday was the final day of a four-day auction established to raise funds for Creston Nelson, a former health care reporter who in 1993 self-published The Florida Caregivers Handbook, a first-of-its-kind guide to help those navigating complex health care delivery and financing systems.

More than 30 years later, Nelson, who now serves as a member of Florida Senate staff, finds herself once again taking a deep dive into the health care system, this time as a patient living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease).

Even with insurance, Nelson and her family are facing extraordinary out-of-pocket costs for medical care and 24-hour caregiving as she continues to embrace life, enjoy time with family and friends and work, albeit on an abbreviated schedule.

To help offset those costs, which have soared to more than $20,000 a month, Nelson’s friends and family launched an art auction, including donated art.

While the auction was successful, Nelson’s family is still far short of its overall $250,000 goal to cover the cost of care. A donation page, found here, remains active to contribute. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser raised less than $10,000 — enough to cover only a half-day of care.

Progress Florida and Florida Watch have released their 2025 “People First” Report Card, grading Florida lawmakers on key votes from this year’s Legislative Session across issues like housing, health care, education, climate, immigration, reproductive rights and corporate accountability.

The scorecard, based on 23 House votes and 15 Senate votes, highlights which legislators consistently prioritized everyday Floridians and which ones “are acting at the behest of powerful corporate lobbyists working against the public interest.”

Thirty-two Democrats earned an “A,” including Sens. Kristen Arrington, Lori Berman, Tracie Davis, Rosalind Osgood, and Carlos Guillermo Smith, along with Reps. Anna Eskamani, Fentrice Driskell, Angie Nixon, Robin Bartleman, Dianne Hart, Dotie Joseph, and Yvonne Hinson, among others. Two lawmakers — Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Lisa Dunkley — were not graded due to excused absences on scored votes.

“Floridians are being suffocated by an affordability crisis that was largely ignored by legislative leadership,” said Progress Florida’s Mark Ferrulo, who criticized extended Session efforts that “handed out massive tax breaks to multinational corporations.”

“This disconnect between state leaders and the constituents they were elected to serve makes the ‘People First’ Report Card a critical tool for Floridians to understand which lawmakers are fighting to improve their quality of life — and which ones are beholden to wealthy corporate donors,” he continued.

Florida Watch Executive Director Natasha Sutherland added: “We commend the legislators who put ‘People First’ despite pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis and powerful special interests. It is important that Floridians recognize these lawmakers who cast their votes to improve the lives of working families and seniors in our state. Many of these same lawmakers also stood up to defend our freedoms from government overreach by helping prevent further restrictions to reproductive and academic freedom.”

Grades and bill summaries are available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole at FloridaReportCard.com.

—@CordByrd: I’ve had the privilege of working with Brad McVay for the last three years. At @FLSecofState, he has been instrumental in our biggest election integrity win. He’s a first-rate lawyer and understands the rule of law. Home-run hire!

—@StasiKamoutsas: @HillsboroughSch continues to expose students to inappropriate content in their media centers, even after the State Board of Education addressed the issue.@VanAyresHCPS I expect this to be remedied immediately or you can expect another invite to our next meeting.

“Sean Duffy to announce nuclear reactor on the moon” via Sam Skove of POLITICO — Transportation Secretary Duffy, now serving as interim NASA administrator, is set to announce expedited plans for two major space initiatives: building a nuclear reactor on the moon and replacing the International Space Station (ISS). This marks the first significant policy action from Duffy, a former Fox News host appointed by President Donald Trump and underscores his intent to actively shape agency direction despite facing criticism for holding two high-profile government jobs simultaneously.

The push is framed as an effort to “win the second space race,” directly competing with China’s ambitious space program. The directives express concern that China, which aims to land astronauts on the moon around 2030, could establish a lunar presence first and declare a “keep-out zone.” The plan to replace the aging ISS is similarly driven by the goal of preventing a future where only China operates a permanently crewed station in orbit.

Under the new plan, NASA will accelerate its lunar power program by soliciting industry proposals within 60 days for a 100-kilowatt nuclear reactor, with a target launch date of 2030. This is a more aggressive timeline than previously planned and is considered a critical step for enabling a long-term human presence on the moon. The directive demonstrates a continued commitment to nuclear technology despite the recent cancellation of a separate atomic rocket engine program.

To replace the aging and leaky ISS, the agency will also fast-track the development of commercially run space stations. The new directive orders NASA to award contracts to at least two private companies, such as Axiom Space or Blue Origin, within six months. The goal is to have a new American-led commercial station in orbit by 2030, ensuring a continuous U.S. presence in low-Earth orbit.

These ambitious spaceflight goals align with the Trump administration’s priorities, which favor funding for human exploration even while proposing deep cuts to other areas of the agency.

The White House budget plan calls for slashing NASA’s science missions by nearly 50% while increasing funds for crewed programs, highlighting a significant strategic shift in the nation’s space exploration focus.

“Judge orders Florida, federal officials to produce Alligator Alcatraz agreements” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — Federal and state officials in Florida must produce agreements showing which government agency or private contractor has legal authority to detain people or perform immigration officer roles at Alligator Alcatraz, the immigration detention facility in the Everglades, a federal judge said. Officials must provide by Thursday all written agreements and contracts showing who has legal custody of the hundreds of detainees at the facility that was hastily constructed more than a month ago on an isolated airstrip in South Florida’s Everglades wilderness, said U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz, a Trump appointee.

“Catholic Church cleared to hold mass at Alligator Alcatraz after long negotiation” via Lauren Costantino of the Miami Herald — After weeks of negotiations to hold religious services at Florida’s controversial detention center for migrants in the Everglades, the Archdiocese of Miami finally got an answer. “I am pleased that our request to provide for the pastoral care of the detainees has been accommodated,” said Archdiocese of Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski in a statement. The Archdiocese said the response came after “months of dialogue” between Florida Bishops, Catholic leadership and “state correctional authorities” over the request to provide ongoing religious services for detainees and staff at the detention center. There’s no set schedule as of now, but Catholic clergy are allowed to go as often as they can, and are looking to hold mass on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Ron DeSantis says lowering interest rate would help with ‘out of whack’ housing market” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis blames the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy for the housing affordability crisis, arguing that current high rates artificially prop up home values and prevent “price discovery.” He suggests that high rates also stop seniors from downsizing and has previously criticized the Fed for both raising rates too quickly and for dropping them to zero. This criticism of high interest rates, however, contrasts with DeSantis’ own actions at the state level. In June 2024, he signed legislation allowing interest rates on consumer finance loans in Florida to be raised as high as 36% in some cases, creating a potential contradiction between his federal complaints and state-level policy.

“Joe Gruters holds no grudge against DeSantis, predicts Midterm victory for GOP” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It’s been a wild week for Gruters, the former Republican Party of Florida Chair, who Trump just endorsed to lead the Republican National Committee (RNC) in the Midterms. Party leaders will meet in Atlanta on Aug. 22 to elect a successor to Michael Whatley, now a candidate for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. After a week of meeting with RNC staff and attending events as far away as Big Sky, Montana, Gruters was back home in Florida this weekend for the Republican Party of Florida’s Red Florida Dinner. He sat down for a wide-ranging interview, touching on redistricting in Florida and elsewhere, his relationship with the President and administration and the long-simmering friction between himself and DeSantis.

“Florida’s GOP Congressmen show little appetite for mid-decade redistricting” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Congressional Democrats in Florida are already railing against potential redistricting efforts. But Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation don’t show any more appetite for reshaping their district lines either. “I’d like to stick with what I got here,” said U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster. Webster said he has no appetite for mid-decade redistricting, something DeSantis has strongly suggested could happen before the Midterms. Webster noted that his district has been redrawn five times since his 2010 election to Congress. That happened twice due to decennial redistricting, which by law must occur after each U.S. Census. But courts found problems with the district makeup at three other points.

“Hurricane center eyes potential systems near Florida, in Atlantic while TS Dexter churns” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — The National Hurricane Center on Monday increased the odds two systems could form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm, including one near Florida’s coast, while newly formed Tropical Storm Dexter continued to churn in the Atlantic. As of the NHC’s 8 p.m. tropical outlook, forecasters expect a broad area of low pressure to develop in a couple of days, a few hundred miles off the coast of the southeastern United States. “Some gradual development of this system is possible during the middle or latter portion of this week as the system drifts slowly westward to northwestward,” forecasters said. The NHC increased its chances to 30% that it could develop into a tropical system.

“James Uthmeier appoints Bradley McVay as statewide Prosecutor” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A high-level legal operative in Florida is moving into the Attorney General’s Office to serve as a top prosecutor. McVay recently held the position of Deputy Secretary of State for Legal Affairs and Election Integrity. Beyond his duties at the Secretary of State’s Office, McVay has also been involved in criminal prosecution and civil litigation in his career. Uthmeier is now tapping McVay to shift over and serve as a Florida Statewide Prosecutor. That position is responsible for prosecuting crimes that impact two or more judicial circuits in Florida. “Brad is a proven constitutional conservative, experienced litigator, and criminal prosecutor who has defended Florida’s laws and elections in the courtroom and beyond,” Uthmeier said.

“Florida Supreme Court doles out discipline for eight lawyers involved in misconduct” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Supreme Court, with the support of The Florida Bar, has disciplined eight lawyers for various levels of misconduct and other complications in practice. Of the lawyers whom the high court disciplined, two had their legal licenses revoked, five were suspended and one received a reprimand. The penalties are not final until time runs out on the period to file a motion for another hearing by each lawyer, a Florida Bar news release said. A. Marie Delapena of Clermont faces the most issues of any of the eight lawyers. She was found guilty of 15 felony counts of wire fraud and 22 counts of bank fraud. The Supreme Court suspended her.

“Applications reopen for My Safe Florida Home program” via Florida Politics — Backed by $280 million in new funding, the program offers Florida homeowners free wind mitigation inspections and matching grants for storm-hardening upgrades that enhance safety, reduce insurance costs and boost community resilience. “Studies indicate, every dollar spent on mitigation saves six dollars in recovery, making this program a smart move for individuals and a smart investment for our state,” said Tim Weisheyer, 2025 president of Florida Realtors. “Stronger homes mean stronger neighborhoods, less disruption after storms, and a more resilient Florida overall.”

“Florida ranked as eighth-worst state to give birth to a child” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida residents looking to become new parents may want to think twice. WalletHub released its 2025 Best & Worst States to Have a Baby analysis. That report ranked Florida 44th in America in terms of having a baby. The study looked at all 50 states and Washington, D.C., finding that the average conventional birth now costs more than $2,600 for mothers with insurance and nearly $15,000 for mothers without insurance. Florida’s best element for having a baby was the availability of midwives and obstetrician-gynecologists, ranking 15th in the country per capita. Parental leave policies in the state were above average, ranking 21st. Florida was also ranked 27th in child care centers per capita.

“Russia warns against threats after Donald Trump repositions nuclear submarines” via Robyn Dixon of The Washington Post — The Kremlin warned Monday against “nuclear rhetoric” after Trump repositioned two nuclear submarines because of what he called “foolish and inflammatory statements” by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. Medvedev’s rambling comments, in a social media post, included veiled threats referencing Moscow’s “Dead Hand” capability of initiating a nuclear strike on the United States even if Russia’s leaders were attacked and unable to issue the order. “Russia is very cautious about nuclear nonproliferation matters, and we believe everyone should be very careful about nuclear rhetoric,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“Top Pete Hegseth aide tried to oust senior White House liaison from Pentagon” via Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — Hegseth’s acting Chief of Staff tried and failed to oust a senior White House liaison assigned to the Pentagon, people familiar with the matter said Monday, detailing an unusual dispute that marks the latest instance of infighting among a staff plagued by disagreement and distrust. The clash last week between Ricky Buria, Hegseth’s acting Chief of Staff, and Matthew A. McNitt, who coordinates personnel policy as White House liaison at the Pentagon, appears rooted in Buria’s frustration with pushback from the White House as he has attempted to fill positions in the defense secretary’s office. It coincides, too, with the White House’s refusal to let Buria take over the powerful Chief of Staff job permanently.

“Attorney General Pam Bondi orders prosecutors to start grand jury probe into Obama officials over Russia investigation” via Hannah Rabinowitz of CNN — Bondi directed federal prosecutors to launch a grand jury investigation into accusations that members of the Obama administration manufactured intelligence about Russia’s 2016 Election interference. A grand jury would be able to issue subpoenas as part of a criminal investigation into renewed allegations that Democratic officials tried to smear Trump during his 2016 campaign by falsely alleging his campaign was colluding with the Russian government. It could also consider an indictment should the Justice Department decide to pursue a criminal case.

“How is Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected, and why is Trump targeting it?” via Rachel Lerman, Lauren Kaori Gurley and Andrew Ackerman of The Washington Post — A government agency best known for its number-crunching prowess became the target of the President’s criticism last week when a federal jobs report was revised to show a less-than-rosy economic picture. Trump ordered the firing of Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Erika McEntarfer after a bleak jobs report showed signs of a slowing economy, and revised figures revealed the labor market was worse than initially reported in May and June. The high-profile firing and fallout have cast a spotlight on the agency’s data, which has long been used to measure key economic indicators.

“FEMA will deny grants to states and cities that boycott Israeli companies” via Maxine Joselow of The New York Times — States and cities that boycott Israeli companies will be denied grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to grant notices posted by the agency in recent days. The new eligibility criteria could restrict access to at least $1.9 billion earmarked for search-and-rescue equipment; emergency manager salaries and backup power systems used during blackouts. To be eligible for federal funds, the grant notices say that states and cities must follow the “terms and conditions” set forth by the Department of Homeland Security, the parent agency of FEMA. Since April, DHS has prohibited grantees from “limiting commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies.”

“Days after $5M donation to MAGA Inc., Trump freezes Medicare waste crackdown” via Judd Legun of Popular Information — On Feb. 24, Extremity Care LLC, a company that sells very expensive bandages made from discarded placentas and other substances, donated $5 million to MAGA Inc., Trump’s super PAC. Six days later, on Truth Social, Trump blasted a pending Joe Biden administration rule that would have barred Medicare from covering Extremity Care’s products, which can cost thousands of dollars per square inch and lack scientifically proven benefits. “‘Crooked Joe’ rammed through a policy that would create more suffering and death for diabetic patients on Medicare,” Trump posted. “The hardest hit: veterans and minorities.”

“State Department may require visa applicants to post bond of up to $15,000 to enter the U.S.” via Matthew Lee of The Associated Press — The State Department is proposing requiring applicants for business and tourist visas to post a bond of up to $15,000 to enter the United States, a move that may make the process unaffordable for many. In a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the department said it would start a 12-month pilot program under which people from countries deemed to have high overstay rates and deficient internal document security controls could be required to post bonds of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000 when they apply for a visa.

“David Jolly rolls out trove of endorsements from 60 current and former Democratic elected officials” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics – As Jolly faces a potential Primary challenge from former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who has essentially argued Jolly is not a real Democrat, the former Republican U.S. Representative is rolling out 60 endorsements from 60 current and former Democratic officials in his bid for Governor in 2026. The list includes members of Congress, current and former members of the Florida House and Senate, and former Mayors. The sweeping list spans decades of elected service and a variety of ideological perspectives from all across the state of Florida. “David Jolly is the Democrat who can win,” state Sen. Tina Polsky said, a comment that speaks to one of the main criticisms of Jolly, who served in Congress one term, from 2014 until 2016, as a Republican. Until this April, he was registered without party affiliation. He left the Republican Party in 2018 over frustrations with the party’s direction under then- and now-President Trump. An extensive list of Democratic endorsers welcoming Jolly not only to the party but supporting him for the state’s top elected job could help soften some criticism.

“Jay Collins, a potential candidate, says Governor’s race needs ‘competition’” via Mitch Perry and Florida Phoenix — Will Byron Donalds get a serious GOP challenger in his bid to become the next Governor of Florida? That question remains unresolved, with more than a year before Republican Primary voters will decide on their standard bearer to succeed DeSantis and attempt to keep the Governor’s Mansion under conservative control for another four years. A man whose name has been floated as possibly challenging Donalds for the nomination — Hillsborough County state Sen. Collins — is not saying that he’ll be that candidate but does argue that someone needs to take on the Naples-based U.S. Representative next year.

“Poll: Daniella Levine Cava poses strong threat to María Elvira Salazar in CD 27” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Democrats’ best shot at unseating three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Salazar may not even be in the race, according to new polling from Kaplan Strategies. The Kissimmee-based political communications firm surveyed 804 likely General Election voters late last month. Its finding: Miami-Dade voters view county Mayor Levine Cava more favorably than Salazar, and more would side with her next year in a head-to-head matchup with the incumbent. Levine Cava, a rumored 2026 candidate for Governor, leads Salazar among voters by 2 percentage points, within the poll’s 3-point margin of error, making the race for Florida’s 27th Congressional District “much more competitive” than previously reported. “This result suggests a potential battleground district heading into 2026,” Kaplan Strategies principal Doug Kaplan wrote.

“Four people have filed for a Special Election to replace Joe Casello in HD 90. Not all are serious candidates” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic state Rep. Casello’s death last month left a vacant seat in Tallahassee representing parts of Palm Beach County that four candidates are seeking to fill. Qualifying for the Special Election closes at noon on Tuesday. The race includes a City Commissioner, a nonprofit founder and community activist, a political operative who has spurred multiple conspiracy theories and a serial litigant who has sued several governments and banks. Atop the list, alphabetically, is Delray Beach Commissioner Rob Long, who was campaigning to take the House District 90 seat in 2026 with Casello’s blessing before the lawmaker’s passing on July 18.

“Miami Beach mayoral candidate Kristen Rosen Gonzalez posts, then deletes, inaccurate crime data” via Florida Politics — Miami Beach Commissioner and mayoral candidate Rosen Gonzalez posted a graphic on Facebook with inaccurate, inflated violent crime statistics, claiming a surge in crime despite her vow to “always tell you the truth.” Her figures were significantly higher than official Miami Beach Police data, which actually shows a 5% year-over-year decrease in violent crime. Rosen Gonzalez quietly deleted the post but later doubled down on her argument that crime is rising, positioning it against the incumbent Mayor, Steven Meiner. Police confirmed her numbers were false. The incident has placed public safety at the center of the mayoral campaign between Rosen Gonzalez, a term-limited Commissioner, and Meiner, who defeated her in the 2019 Election.

“Injuries, deaths spur Florida Senate bills for victim compensation” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida — Senators on Friday filed 14 bills that seek tens of millions of dollars for injuries or deaths tied to alleged negligence by government agencies, including a proposal that seeks $28 million for a child who was stabbed repeatedly by her mother. Another seeks $5 million from the Florida Department of Corrections because of injuries suffered when Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Maury Hernandez was shot in the head in 2007 while chasing a suspect. This is not the first claims bill filed on Hernandez’s behalf. The bills, filed for consideration during the 2026 Legislative Session, involve a variety of cities, counties and state agencies, but the largest proposals seek compensation because of actions of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

“Live Local developers flocking to Fort Lauderdale to build workforce housing” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Developers relying on Florida’s Live Local Act are lighting up Fort Lauderdale with requests to build. So far, eight projects are in the pipeline, with more likely on the way under a developer-friendly law designed to get more affordable housing built in a state known for soaring rents. Three projects have already received approval from City Hall staff, records show. Five more are under review. Altogether, the projects call for a total of 2,342 apartments and more than 60,000 square feet of commercial space. Nearly half the apartments — 1,156 to be exact — will qualify as affordable workforce housing. The rest — 1,186 apartments — will rent at market rate.

“Young climate activists meet in Miami. Trump has changed their agenda” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — Young climate activists from across the U.S. are gathering in Miami for a major conference this weekend to learn how to draft and advocate for policies that could shape the world they’ll soon inherit. “This is our future, and a lot of times we don’t even have a say,” said Parishay Azer, a 17-year-old from California. “But with conferences like these, our opinions are heard, and it gives us the confidence to go to other places and speak out.” For the past three years, the Local Conference of Youth has collaborated with the federal government to produce a national youth climate statement outlining recommendations for how the U.S. should deal with spiraling concerns.

“Orlando protesters decry ICE transport agreement signed by Jerry Demings” via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Around 30 people protested in Orlando against Mayor Demings’ decision to sign an agreement allowing county corrections officers to transport ICE detainees. Demings had initially opposed the deal but relented after DeSantis threatened to remove him from office. Organizers called the arrangement a “valet service for ICE.” They criticized the Governor’s pressure as a threat to local democracy, arguing elected officials can no longer represent their community without fear of removal. The demonstration aimed to build momentum ahead of a County Commission meeting, where state Rep. Anna Eskamani, who attended the protest, urged the county to file a lawsuit against the state’s action.

“Developer plans to move forward with hundreds of apartments in Wekiva Study Area” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — A developer’s controversial plan to build hundreds of apartments in the environmentally-sensitive Wekiva Study Area has reached an impasse with Seminole County officials, who say the project is not allowed under new restrictions written into a state affordable housing law. A recent county meeting with planning officials, developers and lawyers quickly took a heated turn when an attorney for the developer angrily threatened to sue Seminole if it doesn’t approve the project under the 2023 Live Local Act. “We will also be seeking our attorneys’ fees, and I am not a cheap lawyer,” said Rebecca Wilson, an attorney with the Lowndes Law firm in Orlando who represents developer Middleburg Acquisition of Maitland.

“‘The thanks we get’: Grady Judd shares anger over ICE recruitment emails sent to deputies” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Polk County Sheriff Judd and other sheriffs pledged to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in deportation actions. Now, Judd says he feels betrayed by the federal government. He cited an ICE recruiting campaign that he said seeks to poach officers from his agency and other Florida law enforcement agencies. “We’re their force multipliers, and this is the thanks we get for helping them do their job?” Judd said. He added: “I mean, that’s biting the hand that’s feeding you. And I am angry.” The federal agency is offering potential $50,000 signing bonuses and the repayment of up to $60,000 in student loan debt.

“Government bodies grapple with changes to public comment policies around Brevard” via Dave Berman and Finch Walker of Florida Today — Who gets to speak at public meetings in Brevard County — and how should, when and what they say be determined? It’s a quandary Brevard government bodies have found themselves in repeatedly over the past year. While Florida law requires that the public be given “reasonable opportunity to be heard” on propositions, there aren’t specific rules laid out related to how long each speaker can address officials or if comments must be recorded. That’s where local Boards and Councils can make their policies. And that’s where opinions of those government bodies and, often, the public, can diverge over free speech, profanity, topic choice or simply a desire to preclude lengthy meetings.

“‘Sustanee’ developers sue Orange County over rural growth controls” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — As they threatened, the Orlando lawyers for a controversial planned mega-development in east Orange County have sued to nullify land-use controls that limit growth on rural lands, including the former cattle pastures where their clients hope to build the 2,000-home Sustanee subdivision. The 18-page lawsuit, filed last week in circuit court, cites a new Florida law, SB 180, as the basis for the action. It comes after County Commissioners rejected the lawyers’ earlier demand that the rural growth controls be rescinded, but also after the DeSantis administration last week offered a similarly sweeping interpretation of that same state law, which was initially intended to ease restrictions on hurricane rebuilding projects.

“Bear deterrent assignment sparks probe at UCF” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of Central Florida investigated an engineering faculty member who was accused of requiring his students to make bear deterrents for a class project then using some of their work at his home, according to school records released by the university. An anonymous tipster said each student group spent $100 on the project for senior instructor Mark Calabrese’s class in Fall 2024, with Calabrese taking the devices back to his North Georgia home. Calabrese, who is paid $141,744 annually, has taught at UCF since 2004. School records said Calabrese later admitted what he did was wrong and was required to return the bear deterrents to the students.

“City of St. Pete in Florida DOGE crosshairs” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The city of St. Petersburg is the latest municipality to find itself under review by the newly formed Florida Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created to mimic federal efforts under the same name to reduce the size and scope of government. St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch received a letter on Aug. 1, a follow-up to another sent July 11, asking for a trove of information related to city programs, spending and taxation. The letter requests access to the “city’s physical premises, data systems, and responsive personnel” on Aug. 13 and 14. The latest letter points to “the annual burden on property tax” rising more than $95 million over the past six years, a 75% increase.

—”What does DOGE expect from St. Pete?” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst

“Florida’s DOGE is coming to St. Petersburg with questions” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida’s Department of Government Efficiency is coming to St. Petersburg next week to learn more about the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, environmental goals and homeless services. St. Petersburg received a seven-page letter from the state department Friday night addressed to Welch. It puts the city on notice for a 75% increase in property taxes over the last six years, with spending going up 50% in that same period. Following up on the state’s July 11 letter for information, which Clearwater, Tampa and Hillsborough and Pinellas counties also received, Florida DOGE flagged additional items needed for its review of St. Petersburg. Auditors requested access for on-site visits on Aug. 13 and 14.

“Twenty-two migrants in North Florida convicted on federal charges of reentering U.S.” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Nearly two dozen foreign nationals in North Florida who were previously deported from the United States have now been convicted of illegal reentry into the country. U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin, who serves in the Northern District of Florida, announced that the 22 people had previously been removed from the U.S. for entering illegally. All of those convicted were apprehended in the northern area of Florida between the beginning of this year and June. The foreign nationals are originally from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. They were previously removed at various times, some as recently as last year, but others dating back to as far as 2004. “You will see a pattern in many of these cases: aliens who continue to return to this country believing they will not face criminal consequences for violating our immigration laws,” Heekin said.

“Brutal arrest of Black student in Florida shows benefits of recording police from new vantage point” via Jeff Martin of The Associated Press — A video that captured the brutal arrest of a Black college student pulled from his car and beaten by officers in Florida has led to an investigation and calls for motorists to consider protecting themselves by placing a camera inside their vehicles. William McNeil Jr. captured his February traffic stop on his cellphone camera, which was mounted above his dashboard. It offered a unique view, providing the only clear footage of the violence by officers, including punches to his head that can’t clearly be seen in the officer body camera footage released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Since McNeil had the foresight to record the encounter from inside the vehicle, “we got to see firsthand and hear firsthand and put it all in context what driving while Black is in America,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, one of several lawyers advising McNeil.

“Former Duval teachers union VP Ruby George pleads guilty in $1.2 million Duval teachers union fraud case” via Ajay Uppaluri of News4Jax — George, 81, former executive vice president of Duval Teachers United, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy and fraud charges related to a scheme that stole more than $1.2 million from the union over nearly a decade. The charges stem from a scheme between 2013 and 2022 in which George and former Duval Teachers United President Teresa “Terrie” Brady sold back leave time they had not earned, diverting union funds for personal gain. George took an oath and formally pleaded guilty to three counts: conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aiding and abetting wire fraud, and aiding and abetting mail fraud.

“Think Tallahassee’s dull? ‘Beyond Your Block’ says nope” via Joel Mitchell of the Tallahassee Democrat — A recent Finance Buzz study ranked Tallahassee the ninth most boring town among 75 of America’s biggest cities. Now, Leon County’s inaugural “Beyond your Block” Summer promotion invites residents to an interactive challenge exploring Midtown, Southside, and other parts of the community. Residents have the opportunity to explore different parts of their city and become tourism ambassadors while supporting the local economy and discovering designated shops, restaurants, parks and attractions. Here’s how the challenge works: The program launched July 14 and runs through Aug. 24. Participants can download the free Visit Tallahassee app, tap the ‘Challenges’ tab, and discover various participating locations to earn rewards. Those who visit at least two or more locations per “block” will receive a complimentary “Beyond Your Block” T-shirt.

“NAS Pensacola bans military members from Wild Greg’s Saloon over drug, sex allegations” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — U.S. Navy and Marine service members are no longer allowed to patronize Wild Greg’s Saloon in downtown Pensacola. NAS Pensacola Base Commander Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman designated Wild Greg’s Saloon and a Gulf Beach Highway convenience store known as Pharaoh Grocery as off limits to all military service members assigned to NAS Pensacola. As of last week, the designation was going to be distributed to all Navy installations in the Southeast United States. The decision was made after a unanimous vote of the base’s Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board. The Board found numerous cases alleging underage drinking, cocaine and other drugs being distributed, with service members gaining access to the drugs, witnesses seeing multiple people use drugs in bathroom stalls, fake or altered IDs being accepted, and sex acts in bathrooms.

“Jason Shoaf’s Second Chance Act is already saving lives” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Some legislation is a matter of life and death. Case in point: A Port St. Joe Republican is spotlighting how a bill requiring high school athletes to get heart screenings is already paying off in the best way. Shoaf’s “Second Chance Act” (HB 1135) mandates that all high school student-athletes must get a physical that includes an electrocardiogram. The bill was inspired by Chance Gainer, a high school football player who collapsed during a game against Liberty County last year while he was playing cornerback. Gainer had scored a touchdown in that game as well as the one the preceding week, but the star athlete died at the hospital while the game was still going on.

“Lee Commissioners set property tax rates to fund $2.87B budget” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — In a brief meeting on August 4, Lee County Commissioners established the property tax rates residents will pay next year. The overall rate driving the $2.87 billion annual budget will remain at 3.7623 mils, or just more than $3.76 for every $1,000 of taxable property value. The All Hazards rate remains at.0693. It’s paid only by residents of unincorporated Lee County. The Unincorporated MSTU (Municipal Services Taxing Unit) also remains steady at.8398. The Library Fund rate remains at.4361. The county budget includes the budgets for the Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Clerk of Courts and Supervisor of Elections. The most impactful is the $325.7 million request from Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

“Bradenton set to resume school zone speed camera program as students return” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — The city of Bradenton will keep its school zone speed cameras for the new school year, despite Manatee County ending its program following public criticism. While County Commissioners voted in March to end their camera program after issuing more than 55,000 tickets, the Bradenton Police Department says the city’s system has reduced speeding and will continue without changes. Ticketing resumes Aug. 11, the first day of school, according to the agency. Bradenton Police Department spokesperson Meredith Censullo said that while the county’s suspension “certainly led to some confusion,” she stressed that the city’s program is separate and has shown results.

“YIGBY: State law ‘Yes in God’s Back Yard’ fast-tracks affordable housing on church land” via Saundra Amrhein of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — As Sarasota County policymakers and advocates sit down this Fall to hash out bold approaches to the region’s ongoing housing crisis, they’ll have a major new tool on the table — one that could help open hundreds of parcels of land owned by religious institutions. The tool stems from new legislation signed by DeSantis that took effect July 1. Dubbed YIGBY — for “Yes in God’s Back Yard” — it allows churches, synagogues and other religious institutions to develop affordable housing on their properties regardless of zoning, if at least 10% of the units are affordable. To be eligible, parcels must hold houses of public worship on the site or be adjacent to those that do.

“DeSantis’ dishonest aggression, suspension threat hits Orange County” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Attorney General Uthmeier threatened to suspend all seven members of the Orange County Commission, accusing them of violating state law. The ultimatum demanded they sign a revised contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to use county jail staff to transport immigration detainees.

The threat was framed as a necessary action against a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, a claim based on what the article calls a series of lies.

Faced with this threat, County Mayor Demings chose to sign the agreement. He called the state’s pressure an outrageous overreach but deemed the threat credible, citing Gov. DeSantis’ history of removing elected officials. Demings stated he signed the “damn thing” to prevent the Governor from installing “minions” in county leadership, which he argued would be “catastrophic” for the continuity of local government and its economic stability.

The state’s justification for the threat was baseless. Uthmeier and DeSantis falsely portrayed Orange County as a sanctuary city and pushed a misleading narrative about immigrant crime. In reality, the county has cooperated with ICE for decades, holding hundreds of inmates on immigration detainers, a level of cooperation far exceeding most Florida counties.

The “sanctuary” label was a fabrication used to justify the political pressure.

Orange County’s initial refusal to sign the transport addendum was not political defiance but a matter of practicality. The county’s corrections department is critically understaffed, with over 200 vacancies and officers working mandatory overtime.

Officials argued they lacked the personnel to serve as armed chauffeurs for federal prisoners, especially since ICE had previously managed its own transportation needs without issue.

This incident is part of a broader pattern of intimidation from Tallahassee, including the state’s rejection of Orange County’s voter-approved “Vision 2050” land-use plan and a looming, ideologically driven audit. By capitulating on the ICE contract, Demings strategically chose to lose a smaller battle to protect the county’s government from a hostile state takeover, preserving its ability to fight more significant fights ahead.

“Hooting, hollering at GOP’s ‘Freedom Forum’” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Lots of those bright red “Trump 2028” ball caps were for sale at the Republican Party of Florida’s “Freedom Forum” this weekend. But for whatever reason, they were not hot sellers among GOP activists who met at a convention hall near Disney World to celebrate their phenomenal success. If anything won a popularity contest, it would be Alligator Alcatraz, the detention tent city pitched in a few days in the Everglades to house undocumented immigrants. Just a passing mention of the hastily built house of intolerance brought hoots and hollers from the crowd. A handful of hecklers somehow penetrated the Republicans’ credentialing system and were heard shouting pro-Palestinian slogans.

“A terrible five days for the truth” via David A. Graham of The Atlantic — The administration, including Vice President JD Vance, an ex officio member of the Smithsonian Board, has been pressuring the Smithsonian to align its messages with the President’s political priorities, claiming that the institution has “come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.” The White House attempted to fire the head of the National Portrait Gallery, which it likely did not have the power to do. (She later resigned.) The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced that it will shut down. Friday afternoon, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released revised employment statistics that suggested that the economy is not as strong as it had appeared, Trump’s response was to fire the Commissioner of the BLS, baselessly claiming bias. Experts had already begun to worry that government inflation data were degrading under Trump.

“The America we knew is rapidly slipping away” via Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times — Of all the terrible things Trump has said and done as President, the most dangerous one just happened on Friday. Trump, in effect, ordered our trusted and independent government office of economic statistics to become as big a liar as he is. The moment I heard what Trump had done, firing the Senate-confirmed head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, I had a flashback. It was January 2021, and it had just been reported that Trump, after losing the 2020 Election, had tried to pressure Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State to “find” him enough votes. If the behavior that this administration has exhibited in just its first six months continues and is amplified for its full four years, the America you know will be gone.

“A Democrat shows the wrong way to disagree about immigration” via Paige Masten of the Miami Herald — “All cultures are not equal.” Those are the words that Rep. Carla Cunningham, a Mecklenburg County Democrat, said before breaking with her party to support an immigration enforcement bill on Tuesday. Cunningham was the lone Democrat to help Republicans overturn the veto of House Bill 318 in a series of veto overrides. She supported the bill when it originally passed the House in June. “Some immigrants come and believe they can function in isolation, refusing to adapt,” she continued. “They have come to our country for many reasons, but I suggest they must assimilate and adapt to the culture of the country they wish to live in. No country is going to allow people to come in and not acknowledge its constitution, legal systems and laws. They will not tolerate it.” Cunningham also said that she believed immigration today is “destabilizing our communities” and “a large number of people entering a country can change it forever.”

“Fire ants inflame more Floridians, sparked by global warming and urban sprawl” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — This kind of bites: Climate change is making fire ants an increasingly hot topic in Florida these days. But our efforts to tame them may only be scratching the surface. Red imported fire ants rank among the world’s most invasive and destructive species. In America, they cause $8.75 billion in yearly economic damages. They chew on fruits, roots and stems, damaging crops. They swarm, harm and even kill newborn calves and stunt grazing. Their mounds damage mowers, balers, combines and other farm equipment, resulting in costly repairs and downtime. On the home front, they nest in our air conditioners, sprinkler controls, utility boxes and traffic signals. They gnaw on all kinds of insulation that triggers short circuits, power outages and expensive repairs.

