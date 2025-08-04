Tampa Bay Innovation Center hires CEO ahead of planned rebrand

A local hub for entrepreneurs has hired a seasoned executive to lead its next chapter as CEO.

Rebecca Brown has been appointed to the top role at the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. It’s housed within the ARK Innovation Center in the St. Petersburg Innovation District and is the anchor tenant at the new state-of-the-art facility.

Brown will launch and oversee an ambitious new chapter for the Innovation Center, including a full rebrand and strategic initiative established to position St. Pete as a national leader in venture capital, technology and innovation.

Brown brings to the Innovation Center more than 20 years of leadership experience in entrepreneurship and finance. She founded Core Satellite Partners, a boutique advisory and consulting firm to help entrepreneurs and leadership teams grow and thrive. Through that endeavor, Brown has advised growth-stage companies, founders and others on scaling business, building operational frameworks and driving impact.

“As we look to the future of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center, Rebecca’s entrepreneurial spirit, operational expertise, and passion for fostering innovation make her the ideal leader to drive our mission forward,” said Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Invest and Chair of the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board.

“Together, we are working to make St. Petersburg a global destination for venture capital, breakthrough technology, and visionary builders.”

Brown previously worked as a private wealth advisor and executive at Goldman Sachs. She also co-founded Salesmaters, a consumer brand featured on Shark Tank and distributed nationwide.

She has deep ties to the Tampa Bay area entrepreneurial ecosystem, including through mentoring tech founders at the Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator.

“Rebecca is stepping in at a pivotal moment. With her leadership, we are not just reimagining our brand — we are reimagining how the Innovation Center can serve as a catalyst for the region’s future as a hub of innovation and economic opportunity,” Innovation Center Board Secretary Rob Kapusta said.

The Innovation Center is expected to roll out its rebrand and other transformation efforts in the coming months, including new programming meant to empower the next generation of technology founders, leaders and investors, with the ultimate goal of cementing St. Pete as a national hub for innovation.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey at the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. This role represents not only a personal milestone for me but also a tremendous opportunity to drive innovation and economic growth in our vibrant community,” Brown said.

“I believe that fostering an environment where entrepreneurs and startups can thrive is vital for the future of our region. Together, we will harness the collective power of our talented workforce and diverse industries to elevate Tampa Bay as a leading hub for innovation.”