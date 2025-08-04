Applications reopen for My Safe Florida Home program, with $280M in funding

Florida homeowners can once again apply for the My Safe Florida Home program, a key initiative that helps residents strengthen their homes against hurricane damage.

The reopening comes as experts warn of increased tropical activity through August and September, fueled by record-warm Atlantic waters and favorable storm conditions. The message to Floridians is clear: Now is the time to act.

Backed by $280 million in new funding, My Safe Florida Home offers free wind mitigation inspections and matching grants for storm-hardening upgrades like impact-resistant windows, reinforced roofs and storm-rated doors.

“The program gives homeowners the opportunity to prepare and act before the storm, not after, by strengthening their homes, reducing insurance costs, and protecting what matters most,” said Tim Weisheyer, 2025 President of Florida Realtors.

Since the program’s 2023 launch, thousands have benefited.

The application process involves two steps:

— Request a free inspection to identify vulnerabilities.

— Apply for a grant to complete recommended upgrades.

The Legislature has prioritized four groups for inspections and grants this year:

— Low-income homeowners age 60-plus.

— Low-income homeowners of all ages.

— Moderate-income homeowners age 60-plus.

— Moderate-income homeowners of all ages.

“We’ve seen the real impact this program has on families across the state,” Weisheyer said. “We’re proud to continue advocating for solutions that help Floridians secure their homes, safely shelter in place when needed, and protect the future we’re all working to build.”

The Legislature’s decision to boost funding by $100 million earlier this year drew bipartisan support, recognizing the program’s cost-saving potential.

“Studies indicate, every dollar spent on mitigation saves six dollars in recovery, making this program a smart move for individuals and a smart investment for our state,” Weisheyer said. “Stronger homes mean stronger neighborhoods, less disruption after storms, and a more resilient Florida overall.”

Applications are expected to move quickly. Advocates urge eligible homeowners to apply early, before the next storm is on the horizon.

Learn more and apply at https://mysafeflhome.com.