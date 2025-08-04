Diagnosis for 8.4.25: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics.

___

— FMA new president —

Dr. Ashley Norse of Jacksonville is officially the new president of the Florida Medical Association (FMA).

Norse was installed as the 149th president of the FMA during its annual meeting in Orlando last month. She succeeds retired Dr. Lisa Cosgrove in the role.

A board-certified emergency medical physician, Norse has held leadership roles in Florida medicine since joining the FMA Board of Governors in 2008. She has also served as vice president, speaker and president-elect before her Saturday installation as president.

Her one-year term begins with priorities centered on amplifying the voice of organized medicine across the state, according to a Monday press note from the organization.

“Congratulations to our incoming 2025‑2026 president of the Florida Medical Association, Dr. Ashley Norse,” FMA CEO Chris Clark said in a statement.

“Dr. Norse has served in numerous local, state and national leadership positions for more than 15 years, and her dedicated service and invaluable expertise will allow our organization to continue its impactful presence as the state’s premier voice of medicine.”

Norse works as a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Florida College of Medicine-Jacksonville, where she has served as Chair of Operations, medical director of the Emergency Department and its Observation Unit since January.

She earned her medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed her emergency medicine residency at the University of Florida-Jacksonville, where she served as Chief Resident and completed a fellowship in health care policy.

— FDA picks new prez —

The Florida Dental Association has tapped Dr. John Paul of Lakeland to serve as its president for the 2025-2026 term. The announcement was made during the annual Florida Dental Convention in Orlando, where peers from across the state gathered to recognize his leadership and legacy in the field.

A general dentist with more than 30 years of clinical experience, Paul has long been known for his calm, methodical approach to care and his unyielding belief in the power of prevention. Throughout his career, he has focused on catching oral health issues early — before they spiral into more costly or invasive procedures.

Beyond his practice, Paul has dedicated substantial time to public health and access initiatives, particularly those serving Florida’s most vulnerable. His service includes volunteer work with survivors of domestic violence and spearheading efforts to bring restorative care to patients who’ve historically fallen through the cracks.

“Dr. Paul’s dedication to continuing education and compassionate care makes him an outstanding leader for our association,” said Drew Eason, Executive Director and CEO of the Florida Dental Association. “His passion for service and advocacy will help guide the FDA in advancing oral health for all Floridians.”

As president, Paul is expected to continue championing equity in access to care, legislative priorities that support dentists statewide, and broader efforts to promote oral health as a cornerstone of overall well-being.

— Top spot in Jax —

Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic has been ranked the top hospital in Jacksonville by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospital” in the publication’s 2025-2026 list.

“We are proud to once again be recognized as top-ranked in more specialties than any other hospital in Florida by U.S. News & World Report,” said Kent Thielen, CEO of Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. “This recognition is a testament to our teams’ unwavering commitment – day in and day out — to providing innovative, differentiated patient care of the highest quality.”

The Jacksonville Mayo Clinic was founded in 1986. The campus on the First Coast sits on 602 acres and patients from all 50 states and 80 countries seek treatment from the 10,000 staff members there.

Founded in 1986, the Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville campus sits on more than 600 acres on the First Coast and has grown into a globally recognized destination for complex care. Today, it employs more than 10,000 physicians, researchers, and staff who serve patients from all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

The campus includes a comprehensive cancer center, a cutting-edge transplant program, and leading-edge neurology and cardiology departments, among others.

— ICYMI —

“DeSoto County’s only hospital considers sale or merger as Medicaid cuts loom” via Kara Newhouse of WUSF — The 49-bed DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia issued a request for proposals that could lead to new ownership or outside control, just as looming Medicaid cuts and a wave of rural hospital closures leave communities like this one increasingly vulnerable. The hospital’s RFP, which The Arcadian first reported, invites bids for a long-term lease, merger, joint venture, affiliation or outright sale to another health care organization. Proposals are due Oct. 1, and at least four health care organizations have requested tours since the request was published in late June. The hospital will evaluate proposals based on what’s “in the best interest of the community” and how each plan would affect staff and the delivery of care, CEO Vince Sica said in an email to Suncoast Searchlight.

“A health care tax credit that powers Florida’s small businesses is going away” via Riya Sharma of the Tampa Bay Times — The stakes are exceptionally high in Florida, which leads the nation in Affordable Care Act enrollment. More than 4 million Florida residents, about one in five enrollees nationwide, rely on the Affordable Care Act for coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. About one in four of those Floridians are small-business owners or self-employed workers, according to projections from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Florida leads the nation in that group, too. But when the enhanced credits expire at the end of this year, the Congressional Budget Office predicts that more than 4 million people will lose health insurance nationwide. Florida’s business leaders are concerned that lawmakers haven’t renewed these credits.

“Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic drops in latest U.S. News Florida hospital rankings” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — Mayo Clinic is now the second-best hospital in Florida after falling from the top spot where it’s been for most of the last decade, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” 2025-26 report. The magazine’s annual study listed the Jacksonville campus as the state’s No. 1 hospital for eight of the last 11 years. Advent Health Orlando took top honors this year. “This recognition is a testament to our teams’ unwavering commitment — day in and day out — to providing innovative, differentiated patient care of the highest quality,” Mayo CEO Dr. Kent Thielen said. Mayo in Jacksonville received national recognition among the top 50 hospitals in these specialties: cancer; cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

— RULES —

The Agency for Health Care Administration has proposed an amendment to Rule 59G-13.081 regarding Medicaid waiver programs. More here.

The Board of Physical Therapy Practice’s final rule regarding licensure of physical therapists (64B17-3.001) goes into effect on Aug. 14. More here.

The Division of Disease Control’s final rule regarding controlling respiratory viruses in school settings goes into effect on Aug. 7. More here.

— PENCIL IT IN —

Aug. 4

Happy birthday to Rep. Danny Nix!

Aug. 5

Happy birthday to Rep. Tyler Sirois and Sen. Ed Hooper!

Aug. 8

Happy birthday to Rep. Debra Tendrich!

Aug. 11

Happy birthday to Rep. Jose Alvarez!

9 a.m. — The Office of Economic & Demographic Research meets to discuss State Employees’ Health Insurance expenditures. Room 117, Knott Building.

Aug. 14

Happy birthday to Rep. Sam Greco and Rep. Shane Abbott!