Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.7.25

It’s been almost three years since Florida’s election police force arrested around 20 felons for voting in the 2020 Election. Two General Elections later, one suspect has had his case dismissed, nine were sentenced to probation, community service or a fine and one suspect has died.

But eight others still have cases under review by the Florida Supreme Court. Most of those have proceedings before the high court on hold until justices decide on how to handle charges against Terry Hubbard, a Broward County man, and Robert Wood, of Miami-Dade County. Those two men were among those arrested in Democratic counties after voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Another Miami-Dade man, Ronald Miller, has his appeal waiting for justices to reach a ruling with Wood. Other suspects — David Dana, Nathaniel Singleton, Eugene Suggs of Broward, and Peter Washington of Orange County — similarly need a decision reached on Hubbard’s case for their appeals to continue. Court filings from the state are due in those cases on Aug. 22.

Hillsborough County man Douglas Oliver is pursuing his case independently through the appeal process. He has a disposition case scheduled to be heard in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Several others opted for plea deals with prosecutors around two years ago. That includes Jerry Foster and Michelle Stribling in Orange County, Leo Grant and Luis Villaran in Palm Beach County, Romona Oliver, Byron Leonard Smith, Hubert Jack and Michael Keith Anderson in Hillsborough County.

Nathan Hart was sentenced to community service and two years of probation after a jury found him guilty on a false swearing account, but he was acquitted of wrongly voting. He is personally appealing the guilty verdict. He remains the only person in the roundup found guilty of a crime by a jury.

Meanwhile, Tony Patterson, another Hillsborough County man, had the charges dropped, but only after he was arrested for sex crimes and ended up in prison once again.

Robert Simpson, a Palm Beach County man, didn’t live to see all legal matters resolved in his case. He died on July 12, 2024.

The Florida Surplus Lines Association installed its 2025–2026 Board of Directors during the group’s 65th Annual Convention in Palm Beach.

Albert Geraci of Risk Placement Services will serve as FSLA president through 2026. During his remarks, Geraci emphasized the importance of protecting the freedom of rate and form, a foundational principle of the surplus lines market’s ability to serve as a flexible safety valve within Florida’s broader insurance ecosystem.

“FSLA is a uniquely collaborative organization — one where professionals set aside competition to strengthen the surplus lines marketplace together,” said Geraci. “As president, I’m proud to continue advancing our mission to educate, adapt boldly, and protect the space for smart, flexible coverage in a constantly evolving environment.”

The convention also included a snapshot. According to FSLSO’s June premium report, Florida’s surplus lines market has generated $9.9 billion in premiums year-to-date, a 2% increase over the same period in 2024. The number of policies issued so far in 2025 is 854,423 — slightly lower year-over-year — signaling possible stabilization in the state’s admitted market after several major legislative reforms.

The event also underscored FSLA’s expanding commitment to workforce development. A featured panel discussion, “Bridging the Talent Gap,” brought together students and faculty from FSU, USF, and Middle Tennessee State University.

“Engaging the next generation is essential to our industry’s future,” said outgoing FSLA President Virginia Clancy. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together — especially in growing our initiatives and building new connections.”

With the courts confirming a November election date, Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins enters the final stretch as the clear front-runner in the race to become Miami’s next Mayor and the first woman ever elected to the job.

A new survey from MDW Communications shows Higgins with a 21-point lead overall, declared and rumored opponents, buoyed by high name recognition (74%) and a +18 net favorability rating. As the race narrows, the data suggests a two-person contest, with Higgins in the “commanding” position.

Higgins is currently at 35% support in a five-person field with Emilio Gonzalez in second with 14% followed by Ken Russell in No. 3.

Voters also sent strong messages on governance: 67% strongly opposed the city’s failed attempt to delay the election and extend their terms without voter input. Meanwhile, 71% support a lifetime term limits measure set to appear on the November ballot, including 60% who “strongly support” it, crossing partisan and demographic lines.

The survey, commissioned by Ethical Leadership for Miami, sampled 511 likely voters from July 27 to Aug. 1.

Welcome to the world — Anderson Theodore Cassedy was born on Aug. 3 to John and Lauren Schenone Cassedy. Lauren serves as Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Health. Congratulations to the proud parents!

—@JimmyPatronis: Katie and I are praying for the five soldiers who were shot in today’s incident at Ft Stewart. We’re also sending our love to their families.

—@RepMaxwellFrost: 60 years ago, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law, thanks to the generations of Americans who marched, organized, and fought for the right to vote. Today, that hard-won freedom is under attack by MAGA extremists as they gerrymander districts and undermine our democracy. We owe it to those who came before us and to future generations to protect and expand access to the ballot box for all Americans.

—@RepDWStweets: We must continue to educate women about breast health & save lives. I proudly led the bipartisan EARLY Act, a law I passed after surviving breast cancer, to help educate younger women about warning signs of breast cancer & lead to early detection, diagnosis & survival.

—@CarlosGSmith: This morning, I sent a letter to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission opposing the proposed black bear hunt ahead of their 8/13 meeting on the issue. Florida deserves humane, science-based wildlife policy — not trophy hunting disguised as wildlife management.

—@PeterSchorschFL: I’d caddy for @SlaterBayliss for a year just to be at Pebble Beach for when @RonDeSantis runs into soon-to-be @GOP Chair @JoeGruters on the links.

—@valdemings: I enforced the laws for almost 30 years. Texas GOP lawmakers are a disgrace. They want to cheat to keep our criminal POTUS in power with no accountability and they’re weaponizing law enforcement to do it. No decent person should accept this.

“Newly released records linked to Hope Florida reignite intra-GOP political battle” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — Newly released records from Florida’s Attorney General are reigniting a fierce intraparty Republican battle over Hope Florida, the program championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis. The documents detail a $67 million settlement with a top Medicaid provider, Centene, which included a controversial $10 million donation to the Hope Florida Foundation. That donation was later used to help defeat a marijuana legalization initiative, a key priority of Gov. DeSantis.

The trove of nearly 600 pages, released by Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office, sheds light on the settlement negotiations but does not explain the critical step of how the foundation’s money was directed to the political campaign. The dispute pits the Governor’s office against state Rep. Alex Andrade, who has aggressively investigated the deal, alleging that the entire settlement was public money that should have been returned to the state treasury.

According to the records, lawyers for Centene argued the $67 million settlement was more than three times the state’s actual financial loss from a pharmacy overbilling scheme. This detail provides context for why officials may have felt justified in diverting the $10 million portion as a “donation.” The documents also show that Deputy Attorney General John Guard, a judicial nominee, signed off on the final settlement, rerouting the funds away from the AG’s office.

The political fallout from the controversy has been significant.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers stripped funding for Hope Florida and blocked the confirmation of two of the Governor’s agency heads over the matter. Andrade continues to demand further investigation and more records, ensuring the high-stakes conflict over transparency, campaign finance, and political influence will continue to simmer as key figures, including Casey DeSantis and Uthmeier, eye future political ambitions.

“Ron DeSantis’ congressional map helped the GOP keep the House. Will he do it again?” via Romy Ellenbogen of the Miami Herald — DeSantis won the redistricting fight he started years ago. Despite that, he’s eyeing another battle, hinting that he would be in favor of redrawing Florida’s Congressional map, which already favors Republican lawmakers. DeSantis hasn’t officially committed to making the change but said he would look “favorably” on lawmakers if they did recut Florida’s districts. “I haven’t done it yet, I think that I will when I need to,” DeSantis said last week during a news conference. “But this is obviously something that we’re looking at very seriously.”

“Under DeSantis, Florida wildlife officers join federal immigration enforcement” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — The state’s wildlife conservation agency will soon participate in immigration enforcement. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on Aug. 4 that 800 of its law enforcement officers were now credentialed to assist the federal government in its goal of conducting the largest deportation in American history. “These specially trained officers are prepared to assist in identifying and processing individuals who are in the country unlawfully, strengthening public safety and enhancing cooperation between local and federal agencies,” FWC posted. “FWC remains committed to working alongside our partner agencies in protecting our communities and enforcing the rule of law.”

“DeSantis taps health care, veterans advocate Bob Asztalos to lead Agency for Persons with Disabilities” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed longtime health care lobbyist and veterans advocate Asztalos as the next Director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). The appointment places Asztalos at the helm of a state agency responsible for coordinating services and support for more than 60,000 Floridians with developmental and physical disabilities, as well as young children at high risk of a developmental disability. He takes over for Lorena Fulcher, who has served as acting Director since DeSantis tapped previous Director Taylor Hatch to lead the Agency for Health Care Administration in February.

“DeSantis’ Spotify playlist was leaked and it is embarrassing” via Naomi Feinstein of the Miami New Times — From “Eye of the Tiger” to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” to Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” DeSantis is jamming out across multiple genres, according to a recent review of his supposed Spotify playlist. Perhaps he enjoyed watching Netflix’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders because AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” appears on the playlist.

“Judge considers whether Alligator Alcatraz detention center violates environmental law” via David Fischer and Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — A federal judge heard arguments Wednesday over whether to stop construction of Alligator Alcatraz because it didn’t follow environmental laws. Until the laws are followed, environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe said U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams should issue a preliminary injunction to halt operations and further construction. The suit claims the project threatens environmentally sensitive wetlands that are home to protected plants and animals and would reverse billions of dollars’ worth of environmental restoration. The lawsuit in Miami against federal and state authorities is one of two legal challenges to the South Florida detention center, which was built more than a month ago by the state of Florida on an isolated airstrip owned by Miami-Dade County.

“After illness outbreak, Wilton Simpson urges Floridians to stick with pasteurized milk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In the wake of more than 20 cases of illness linked to raw milk from a Florida dairy, Agriculture Commissioner Simpson is urging Floridians to consume only pasteurized dairy products to safeguard their health. The advisory comes after Florida’s Department of Health issued an alert regarding contamination concerns tied to unpasteurized milk. “Florida’s pasteurized milk supply is safe, nutritious, and closely controlled from the farm to your local grocery store,” Simpson said. “There have been no reported illnesses from pasteurized milk products in Florida, so Floridians should continue to buy and enjoy nutritious and wholesome dairy products from Florida farmers.”

“Christian Family Coalition Florida to celebrate 2025 Session victories with GOP lawmakers at Trump Doral” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Christian Family Coalition (CFC) Florida will host its next Legislative Victory Breakfast at President Donald Trump’s marquee property in Miami-Dade. It’s happening Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Trump National Doral Miami, and several key GOP lawmakers who supported CFC-backed legislation will serve as guest speakers. They include Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez and Reps. Omar Blanco, David Borrero, Tom Fabricio, Juan Carlos Porras and Alex Rizo. While House Speaker Daniel Perez agreed to serve as the event Chair, he won’t be able to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

“Donald Trump says he intends to hold a meeting with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy” via Maggie Haberman and Steven Erlanger of The New York Times — Trump intends to meet in person with Putin, and he plans to follow up shortly afterward with a meeting between himself, Putin and Zelenskyy of Ukraine. Trump disclosed his plans in a call with European leaders on Wednesday, the people said. The meetings would include only those three men and exclude any European counterparts. The European leaders, who have tried to play a coordinating role in meetings to end the violence between Russia and Ukraine while supporting their European neighbor, appeared to accept what Trump said, one of the people familiar with the call said.

“Scott Bessent off list for next Fed Chair, Trump says” via Ben Berkowitz and Courtenay Brown of Axios — Treasury Secretary Bessent will not be the next Federal Reserve Chair, Trump said. There had been heavy speculation that Bessent was a leading candidate to succeed Jerome Powell next May when his term as Fed Chair ends. Trump, in a CNBC interview, said Bessent told him he didn’t want to be Fed Chair and wished to remain at Treasury. “I asked him just last night, ‘Is this something you want?'” Trump said. “He does not want it — he likes being Treasury Secretary.” Trump has explicitly said he wants to replace Powell with a central bank chief who will cut interest rates. Who that official will be, however, has become one of the major preoccupations of Trump’s term so far.

“Trump suggests JD Vance is MAGA movement’s heir apparent” via Enjoli Liston of The New York Times — Trump said on Tuesday that Vance was “most likely” to succeed him as the leader of the MAGA movement, in what appeared to be his strongest public backing for Vance’s political future. Though Trump has previously mused about running for a third presidential term in 2028, the Constitution does not allow it, and speculation has grown about who he would support as his eventual successor. “Well, I think most likely, in all fairness. He’s the Vice President,” Trump said. He added that it was “too early obviously to talk about it,” but that Vance was “doing a great job and he would be probably the favorite at this point.”

“Homeland Security removes age limits for ICE recruits to boost hiring for Trump deportations” via Rebecca Santana of The Associated Press — The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it is removing age limits for new hires at the agency responsible for immigration enforcement, as it aims to expand hiring after a massive infusion of cash from Congress. The department said in a press release that it would waive age limits for new applicants so “even more patriots will qualify to join ICE,” the agency responsible for finding, arresting, detaining and removing people who are in the U.S. illegally. The agency is at the center of the Trump administration’s efforts to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda. Earlier this Summer, Congress passed a spending bill that gives ICE money to hire 10,000 more staff.

“‘Speedway Slammer’ immigration jail set to be Trump’s next Alligator Alcatraz” via Noe Padilla, Lauren Villagran and Nathan Brown of USA Today Network — The motorsports company behind the Indy 500 says it was caught off-guard by the Trump administration branding a new immigration detention center as the “Speedway Slammer.” Following an Aug. 5 announcement that Indiana would house up to 1,000 detained immigrants at a maximum-security prison, Homeland Security touted the agreement online with a mashup photo that features an IndyCar with an imposing detention center in the background. The Republican-led state volunteered to host the Trump administration’s next immigration detention center after Florida created Alligator Alcatraz.

“Trump says he will double tariffs on India as punishment for buying Russian oil.” via Tony Romm of The New York Times — Trump announced that he would double tariffs on India, to 50%, beginning this month, as punishment for the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil. Trump coupled the new, punishing tariff level with a threat to impose similar penalties on other countries that buy Russian energy as he sought to use trade policies to pressure the Kremlin into resolving the war in Ukraine. Under a new executive order, India would face a 25% tariff starting on Aug. 27 if it continues to buy oil from Russia. That would be in addition to a 25% duty that Trump announced last week, citing unfair trade barriers, which he plans to implement beginning Thursday.

“Trump threatens federal takeover of Washington after member of DOGE is assaulted” via Nicholas Nehamas and Campbell Robertson of The New York Times — A prominent member of the Department of Government Efficiency was beaten in an attempted carjacking in Washington this week, prompting Trump to renew his threat of a federal takeover of the city. The victim was Edward Coristine, a 19-year-old software engineer known by his online sobriquet, Big Balls, according to the police, who said he was surrounded and attacked by 10 young assailants outside his car. In a social media post on Tuesday afternoon, Trump shared a photograph that appeared to show Coristine lying in the street bleeding, battered and shirtless, writing that crime in the nation’s capital was “totally out of control.” However, the city’s crime rates have been falling.

“Trump announces additional $100 billion Apple investment in U.S.” via Luke Broadwater and Tripp Mickle of The New York Times — Trump says Apple is pledging $100 billion in additional investment in the United States, the company’s latest move to buy more components from U.S. suppliers and avoid the President’s threat of tariffs on iPhones. The announcement includes the creation of what the White House is calling Apple’s American Manufacturing Program, which will focus on bringing more of the company’s supply chain and advanced manufacturing to the United States. Apple said in February that it planned to spend $500 billion and hire 20,000 people in the United States over the next four years and open a factory in Texas to make the machines that power its push into artificial intelligence. Apple made similar, smaller pledges during the Biden administration and Trump’s first term, though it has not yet followed through on some of those promises.

“Robert Kennedy cancels nearly $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts” via Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times — It is the latest blow to research on this technology. In May, the Department of Health and Human Services revoked a nearly $600 million contract to the drugmaker Moderna to develop a vaccine against bird flu. The new cancellations dismayed scientists, many of whom regard mRNA shots as the best option for protecting Americans in a pandemic. “This is a bad day for science,” said Scott Hensley, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania who has been working to develop an mRNA vaccine against influenza.

“How RFK Jr.’s mRNA crackdown affects vaccine making and future pandemics” via Carolyn Y. Johnson and Lauren Weber of The Washington Post — The Trump administration’s decision to terminate hundreds of millions of dollars to develop mRNA vaccines and treatments imperils the country’s ability to fight future pandemics and is built on false or misleading claims about the technology, public health experts said. Vaccine development is typically a yearslong process, but mRNA technology paired with massive injections of federal funding during the coronavirus pandemic drastically slashed the timeline. The first COVID shots, based on mRNA, were in people’s arms less than a year after the United States recorded its first coronavirus case — a signature achievement of the first Trump administration. The flexible technology provided a road map for how to quickly respond to pathogens that are constantly evolving, including H5N1 avian bird flu, a candidate to spark the next pandemic.

“Dozens of FEMA staffers involuntarily reassigned to support deportations” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — The Department of Homeland Security has reassigned dozens of Federal Emergency Management Agency employees over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to help vet and process new hires for the government’s mass deportation initiative. DHS maintained that the moves are temporary and won’t hinder disaster readiness. Still, five current and former FEMA officials said losing that many people, even for a few months, will greatly slow operations while the already much-reduced agency is juggling multiple ongoing disaster declarations, including the historic Texas floods. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed the reassignments to The Washington Post, saying that “through the One Big Beautiful Bill, DHS is adopting an all-hands-on-deck strategy to recruit 10,000 new ICE agents.”

“Ghislaine Maxwell told DOJ Trump never did anything concerning around her” via Katherine Faulders, James Hill, and Aaron Katersky of ABC News — During her nine hours speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to Trump, telling Blanche that Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern. The Trump administration, meanwhile, is considering publicly releasing the transcripts from the interview. Maxwell’s meetings with Blanche took place for nine hours over two days.

“Reigning Miss United States says Cory Mills threatened to release revenge porn after she dumped him” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After the reigning Miss United States accused U.S. Rep. Mills of threatening to expose intimate images of her, Mills’s political future appears in jeopardy. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report shows Lindsey Langston contacted deputies in mid-July about the threats. The 25-year-old Lake City woman, a current Columbia County Republican State Committee member, told deputies she had lived with Mills at his New Smyrna Beach home, according to the report. But she said the two broke up earlier this year after news broke about Mills allegedly assaulting another woman in his Washington, D.C., home. “Lindsey confronted Cory about the woman, to which Cory told her he was not in a relationship with her and the press fabricated the story,” an official incident report by deputies states. “Lindsey then found a social media account for the other woman and saw posted photos of her with Cory.”

“Miss United States files restraining order against Mills” via Roger Sollenberger of Drop Site News — Langston has filed a restraining order against Mills, after reporting him to local and state law enforcement for harassment, threatening to release sexual videos, and to harm future boyfriends. Langston said she and Mills began dating in November 2021, and that she moved in with him at his rented Florida residence last Summer. She broke up with him this February when she learned he had a second girlfriend from national news reports.

“Democratic opponents call Cory Mills ‘unfit to serve’ after another woman alleges threats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democrats challenging U.S. Rep. Mills say allegations that he threatened to release revenge porn on an ex-girlfriend show the Republican is unfit to hold office. Jennifer Adams, the Democrat who challenged Mills in 2024, and Noah Widmann, the fundraising leader among Democrats challenging Mills this cycle, reacted quickly after news broke that another woman had made allegations to police about the incumbent Congressman. “As a survivor of domestic abuse, I know firsthand how frightening and isolating those experiences can be,” Widmann said in a statement. “The courage it takes to come forward should be met with respect, not silence or dismissal. Mills’ alleged abuse is not just unethical, it’s criminal. Abuse, threats, coercion … have absolutely no place anywhere, including in Congress. Floridians deserve leaders who protect people, not threaten them. Cory Mills is unfit to serve.”

“FDA considering lowering sugar content to determine what is ‘orange juice’” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a proposed rule to change what qualifies as “orange juice” in response to industry requests. The proposal still needs to be finalized, but the FDA wants to modernize regulations that would better reflect the modern orange crop. The proposal centers on the sugar content in orange juice, or what is known as “Brix levels.” Modern citrus has not produced as much sugar as citrus in years past. Not only is the FCM backing the proposal, but the Florida Citrus Processors Association (FCPA) also supports it. Both groups petitioned the FDA to revise the standard that identifies liquid drinks as orange juice with what they say would be appropriate Brix levels.

“Joe Gruters to face no opposition in RNC Chair election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Gruters will face no opposition when he runs for Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair next month. The Florida RNC member, who enjoys an endorsement from Trump, was the only candidate to file for the post. The job will be up for election at a Summer Meeting of the RNC in Atlanta, when current RNC Chair Michael Whatley will step down to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. An election will take place on Aug. 22. “I’ve been ready for this,” Gruters told Florida Politics in an interview this weekend. “I’ve been wanting to do this forever.”

“Jennifer Jenkins brings on campaign team as Florida Democrats rally around potential Senate bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Democratic leaders are rallying around former Brevard County School Board member Jenkins as she prepares to run for U.S. Senate. Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, state Sen. Tina Scott Polsky and Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Laura Kelley are among the chorus of Florida Democrats urging Jenkins to enter the race formally. The building of a professional team shows the caliber of campaign that Jenkins wants to build as she weighs an attempt to challenge appointed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. The endorsements show a strong level of support, including veterans of the campaign trail. “Jennifer knows what it means to fight for our future — because she’s doing it every day as a daughter, a mother, and a School Board member,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“Two others join Ralph Massullo in SD 11 Special Election” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Former Republican Rep. Massullo leads a slate of three candidates hoping to fill former Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s shoes in Senate District 11. Massullo faces a Republican Primary against Anthony Brice, an Inverness rancher and military retiree. Democrat Ash Marwah, a civil engineer from The Villages, is also running. His entry ensures a closed Republican Primary on Sept. 30, and a General Election on Dec. 9. Ballot qualifying for the Special Election ended at noon Tuesday. Brice has never before sought office. He posted a photo Tuesday morning of turning in his candidate paperwork at the Division of Elections office in Tallahassee.

“All four candidates qualify for Special Election to replace Joe Casello in HD 90” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — All four candidates running to replace the late Rep. Casello in House District 90 have qualified for the contest. The candidates are Delray Beach Commissioner Rob Long, repeat candidate Bill Reicherter, longtime Georgia lobbyist and conspiracy theorist Maria Zack, and Karen Ching Hsien Yeh Ho, who has filed multiple, mostly property-related lawsuits in Florida, including a challenge to the loss of her homestead tax exemption and allegations of unconstitutional property tax assessments.

“Supreme Court suspends license of Coral Gables attorney accused of swindling clients” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — The Florida Supreme Court has suspended the law license of Coral Gables attorney Jay Lewis Farrow after the state Bar sought the emergency action in June while accusing him of “causing great public harm” to multiple clients who claim he swindled them. The court’s order, issued on Monday, requires Farrow to “cease all practice of law in Florida” within 30 days and “withdraw from the representation of all clients.” He must also provide the Florida Bar with information on “the receipt and location of any fees or other sums received in connection with the practice or law” while the Bar’s lawyers pursue a contempt of court case against him.

“Florida DOGE to probe Miami-Dade over budget deficit, citing revenue boom” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has set its sights on Miami-Dade, demanding a sweeping set of records to scrutinize how the county reached a $402 million budget deficit despite surging revenues. In a letter (viewable below) to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Chief Financial Officer Ingoglia, DOGE Team Lead Eric Soskin, and Leda Kelly, Director of the Florida Office of Policy and Budget, requested detailed documentation spanning county contracts, salaries, climate-related spending, grant allocations and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. They cited an annual county revenue increase of “nearly $3 billion” in Fiscal Year 2024 compared to Fiscal Year 2020, including more than $430 million in additional property tax revenues, in noting the state’s concern “about the $400M+ budget gap” Levine Cava announced last month.

“Gulfstream Park asks high court to void 2021 decoupling law after being only pari-mutuel carved out” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — First, they pushed for legislative action. Now, they’re looking to the courts. The Gulfstream Park Racing Association is asking the Florida Supreme Court to overturn the Decoupling Act passed by the Legislature in 2021, arguing it is unconstitutional because it aids rival slot machine operators. The 2021 legislation decoupled all other pari-mutuel operators, seven in total, meaning they are allowed to operate slot machines at their facilities without having to run live racing or host jai alai. Meanwhile, Gulfstream Park must meet specific requirements for thoroughbred racing to maintain its slot license. While Gulfstream Park is not the only thoroughbred racing facility in the state, it is the only one that operates slots, which means the law singled out its facility while allowing all others to operate under a different, more loose set of rules.

“‘95% accuracy’: FIU researchers use artificial intelligence to detect heart disease early” via Carla Mendez of WLRN — The future of heart disease detection and prevention may have started with an opera singer. When Dr. Joshua Hutcheson heard about how his wife — then a grad student — was studying how subtle changes in the vocal cords could affect a singer’s voice, he started thinking about the human heart in a completely new way. At Florida International University, Hutcheson is the director of the Center for Innovation in Cardiovascular Health, which explores just that. The team’s latest diagnostic approach combines digital stethoscopes and machine learning to analyze heartbeats, similar to how a musician may pick up an off-key note. “ What we’re doing is taking that signal and using machine learning to try to analyze that,” Hutcheson explains. “To pick out very subtle changes that indicate the presence of disease.”

“Amnesty for Carolina Amesty: Feds won’t pursue criminal case over COVID loans, defense lawyer says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Amesty will not be indicted and the federal government has dropped its criminal investigation, her attorney, Brad Bondi, said in a court filing Wednesday. “On July 28, 2025, counsel for Ms. Amesty learned that the government had ceased its criminal investigation related to grand jury proceedings it referenced in its July 11 filing and withdrew its outstanding subpoenas. We understand that the government no longer plans to seek an indictment,” Bondi wrote. “Indeed, defense counsel understands that due to the significant exculpatory material that was provided to the government, it no longer intends to seek an indictment against Ms. Amesty.”

“Key witness against Regina Hill won’t be called by prosecutors” via Cristobál Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Office of Statewide Prosecution announced the decision in a court filing two months after Hill’s defense called for Sandra Lewis to be removed from the witness list. Lewis, according to prosecutors, notarized a document used by Hill to purchase a west Orlando home that became an important part of the allegation that Hill exploited a 96-year-old woman listed as a co-signer. It’s unclear how much damage Lewis’ removal as a state witness will be to the prosecution, however. The case against Hill goes beyond what Lewis is expected to know.

“FDOT makes more preparations for I-95 at Pioneer Trail project as it waits for the permit” via Clayton Park of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The wait continues on construction to begin on the Florida Department of Transportation’s controversial project to build a new Interstate 95 interchange to replace the aging two-lane Pioneer Trail overpass. While the electronic message boards on both sides of I-95 along Pioneer Trail still state that “roadwork” was set to begin on July 28, as of midday Tuesday, Aug. 5, construction had yet to begin. However, there are further signs that FDOT is primed and ready to start as soon as it obtains the building permit from the Army Corps of Engineers. On Tuesday, newly placed orange-and-white traffic drums could be seen on both sides of Pioneer Trail, as well as a new sign warning motorists to expect “roadwork” over the 1.3-mile stretch that includes the I-95 overpass.

“Under siege from DeSantis, Orange County OKs controversial immigration deal” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Commissioner Kelly Martínez Semrad went to the doctor Monday because she said she hadn’t slept in four days. Commissioner Mike Scott described his emotions as “overwhelmed in ways that I cannot describe.” Under threat of being thrown out of their elected posts by DeSantis, the County Commission ultimately voted 5-2 to approve a controversial immigration addendum with the federal government that had put them at odds with the Governor and Uthmeier. In a few emotional moments, county officials spoke about the stress and anger they felt during this political showdown. The updated contract says Orange County corrections officers can transport U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees to federally designated facilities. County officials hinted that a lawsuit is likely coming.

“Orange Commissioners Nicole Wilson and Kelly Martínez Semrad defied DeSantis. Will he oust them?” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of Orlando Sentinel — Will DeSantis be satisfied with Orange County Board’s 5-2 vote on the immigration contract addendum? Or will he see retribution since it wasn’t an anonymous decision with Commissioners Wilson and Semrad dissenting? The Orlando Sentinel reported that County Attorney Jeff Newton warned there is no guarantee the Governor won’t follow through and remove the two Commissioners, but said the legal argument to do so is “very difficult” since the County Board acquiesced and gave DeSantis ultimately what he wanted. The newspaper reported that DeSantis’ office did not respond to a request for comment.

“Volusia County Council names 15 to key Commission charged with amending government rules” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Volusia County Council appointed 15 members to a highly influential Commission that will make recommendations for changes to the county charter, a foundational governing document that’s similar to a state or federal constitution. County residents will no doubt recognize the names of many of those picked for the 2026 Charter Review Commission. Among them are a former sheriff, a retired judge, former city and county elected leaders, and other local high-powered officials. The Commission’s job is to determine what charter amendments should be put up for a vote in 2026. The Commission’s recommendations will receive a ceremonial review from the County Council and automatically go to the ballot.

“Kissimmee approves stricter noise ordinance in downtown” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The yearslong dispute over noise between downtown Kissimmee residents who want sleep and bar owners and patrons who want music came to an end Tuesday when Commissioners approved a stricter noise ordinance. The City Commission’s unanimous decision brings further change to downtown nightlife after last month’s approval to require a permit to sell alcohol after midnight. Effective immediately, downtown bars and restaurants must keep their noise at or below 85 decibels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., 70 decibels from 10 p.m. to midnight and 65 decibels with no speakers from midnight to 7 a.m.

“Epic Universe helps Orange County’s hotel tax surge in June” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County’s hotel tax revenue skyrocketed to $33.7 million in June — the highest amount ever collected for that month — as crowds flocked to see Epic Universe, officials said. June marked the first full month when Universal’s new theme park was open to the general public. The hotel tax generated 10% more revenue this June when compared to June 2024, Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced. The hotel tax, which is also known as the tourist development tax (TDT), is a 6% surcharge on Orange County hotel rooms and short-term stays.

“Brevard teacher ousted over use of student’s chosen name won’t return to class” via Finch Walker of Florida Today — A little less than a week after a Florida Department of Education Committee cleared a Brevard teacher to return to the classroom after she was ousted for using a student’s chosen name without parental permission, Brevard Public Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell said the district would not rehire her. Melissa Calhoun, a former AP English Literature teacher at Satellite High School, settled with the Florida Department of Education on July 30, which allowed her to return to teaching on a one-year probation. Calhoun applied for a job at Brevard Public Schools the following day.

“Daytona Regional Chamber hires new CEO Kristin Weiss” via Clayton Park of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — She will succeed Nancy Keefer, who is retiring in December after holding the job for the past 12 years. Weiss will start on Oct. 6. She recently stepped down as president and CEO of the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce in Rosenberg, Texas, a suburb of Houston. She has held that job since February 2018. Weiss said she is “honored and excited” to be named the incoming president and CEO of the Daytona Regional Chamber.

“Sen. Ashley Moody, Linda McMahon highlight ‘school choice expansion wins’ at Tampa news conference” via WTVT — Moody and U.S. Department of Education Secretary McMahon highlighted what they call “school choice expansion wins” at a news conference in Tampa. Moody and McMahon, along with Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, talked on Wednesday about how the “One Big Beautiful Bill” will impact education in Florida and across the country. The bill, signed into law by Trump on July 4, includes a dollar-for-dollar tax credit (up to $1,700) for donations to nonprofits that provide private school scholarships. “More families will now be in the driver’s seat when it comes to choosing the education that works best for their children,” Moody said.

“County funds controversial special needs housing project” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — Long-discussed plans to build an affordable housing complex for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities in Seminole are now moving forward. Pinellas County Commissioners unanimously approved allocating $1.38 million to the $9.13 million project on Tuesday. A split vote following contentious public comments in November 2023 cleared the way for Community Assisted & Supported Living to develop a 2.79-acre lot at 13000 Park Blvd. The Sarasota-based housing nonprofit bought the property in the estate-style community in 2021 and announced plans for Independence Place. The 20-unit development will serve 24 residents with special needs who earn just 30% to 60% of the area’s median income.

“Citizens Insurance appeals in battle over claims disputes” via Jim Saunders of News Service of Florida — The state’s Citizens Property Insurance Corp. quickly appealed after a Hillsborough County circuit judge sided with a homeowner who challenged the constitutionality of a controversial arbitration process to resolve claims disputes. Attorneys for Citizens on Monday filed a notice of appeal to the 2nd District Court of Appeal after Circuit Judge Melissa M. Polo issued a temporary injunction to block the insurer from sending disputes to the arbitration process at the Florida Division of Administrative Hearings. The notice also said the appeal results in an automatic stay of Polo’s decision — effectively meaning that the ruling is on hold and the arbitration process can continue while the legal fight plays out. Such automatic stays are common when government agencies file appeals.

“Many in St. Pete couldn’t flush toilets during hurricanes. Will this ‘AquaFence’ help?” via Jack Prator and Max Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — As Hurricane Milton barreled toward Tampa Bay last year, bringing with it fears of a 15-foot storm surge, officials shut down a facility that handles a quarter of the city’s sewage. At just over 6 feet above sea level, Lift Station 85 was predicted to be overtopped by water. Though it was spared the worst, the city had taken the key wastewater site offline for most of the night. Thousands were told to limit water usage and flush toilets only as necessary, since toilets may not drain. The city has now encircled the low-lying wastewater facility with a flood barrier meant to keep rising water away. Installing the fence is just one piece of a broader, citywide effort to be better prepared for future weather events that are intensifying with human-caused climate change.

“A Tampa Bay mom, an autistic son, and the travel ban keeping them apart” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — Yaumara Martínez hasn’t hugged her 16-year-old autistic son in nearly a year. Martínez, a nail technician who lives in Thonotosassa and works in Lutz, was hoping to reunite with him until a travel ban signed by Trump stopped the process and blocked her son, Kevin Willians Martínez, who lives in Cuba, from coming to the United States. Martínez is a lawful permanent resident, but not a citizen. “We thought we were getting close, that after so many years we’d finally be together,” said Martínez, 37, as she looked at photos of her son from when they went to the pool, from when they shared a family lunch. “Now everything’s frozen, I can’t bring him.”

“Tampa ranked among worst cities for pedestrian safety; new school zone camera aims to change that” via Annette Gutierrez of ABC Action News — The first day of school starts next week, and safety is top of mind. Parents and advocates are saying drivers need to keep their speeds in check, especially with new statistics showing Tampa Bay as one of the most dangerous in the state for pedestrians and cyclists. New data from Consumer Affairs reveals pedestrian and cyclist crashes are surging in Florida. When it comes to the most dangerous cities for bikers, Tampa is at No. 3. And for walkers, it’s at 13. Tampa is one of several municipalities and counties across the state now using cameras in school zones to ticket speeders, an infraction that comes with a possible $100 fine.

“Hulk Hogan funeral in Largo: ‘Even in heaven, he sold out again’” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — Friends and colleagues of Terry Bollea, the pro wrestler better known to the world as Hulk Hogan, gathered Tuesday evening to say goodbye to the Clearwater resident. Bollea died July 24 at age 71. Law enforcement vehicles escorted the funeral procession through Pinellas County, where Bollea lived for decades and where a restaurant and beach shop still bear his name. Bollea will be cremated, according to county records. During the service at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, Bollea’s casket was covered in red and yellow flowers, the colors of his most iconic wrestling costume. Musician Kid Rock, podcaster Theo Von and TV personality Bam Margera were in attendance, as well as pro wrestling legends Ric Flair, who lives in Tampa, Paul “Triple H“ Levesque and Vince McMahon.

“Florida awards $39K contract as it prepares to build immigration detention center at Camp Blanding, records show” via Late Payne of The Associated Press — The DeSantis administration is apparently preparing to build a second immigration detention center, awarding at least one contract for what’s labeled in state records as the “North Detention Facility.” Already, state officials have inked more than $245 million in contracts for that facility, which officially opened July 1. Florida plans to build a second detention center at a Florida National Guard training center called Camp Blanding, about 27 miles southwest of downtown Jacksonville. However, DeSantis has said the state is waiting for federal officials to ramp up deportations from the South Florida facility before building out the Camp Blanding site. “We look forward to the increased cadence,” of deportations, DeSantis said last month, calling the state “ready, willing and able” to expand its operations.

Happening tomorrow — The Mental Health Task Force of Northwest Florida will convene Friday for its quarterly meeting. Preceding this, Rep. Michelle Salzman will host a special roundtable with Department of Children and Families acting Secretary Bill Hardin and local nonprofit leaders to strengthen partnerships and align resources. This session is designed to elevate community voices and ensure those working on the front lines of mental health and addiction crises can help identify service gaps and shape future policy for Northwest Florida: Noon, Pensacola Christian College, 250 Brent Lane, Pensacola. It is an invite-only event, and media are encouraged to attend. Contact Sarah Caver at [email protected].

“Property Appraiser responds to state claim that Jacksonville tax collections are up 57%” via Tiffany Salameh of News4JAX — Duval County’s Property Appraiser says the state never contacted her and doesn’t know where the numbers are coming from in a new state claim that Jacksonville’s property tax collections have jumped by 57% since 2020. The Florida DOGE is now auditing the city to investigate what it calls “excessive government spending,” pointing to rising home values and increased tax revenue. But Duval County Property Appraiser Joyce Morgan says the numbers being used to support that claim haven’t been shared with her office. “I haven’t received any word from them. Nothing,” Morgan told News4JAX.

“‘Limited’ oyster harvesting eyed in Apalachicola Bay” via Jim Turner of the News Service of Florida — State wildlife officials could allow oyster harvesting in part of Northwest Florida’s Apalachicola Bay, where the fishery collapsed more than a decade ago and continues to struggle to recover. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff members have recommended a “limited opening,” as some oyster reefs in the bay have recovered “to a condition that could support limited commercial and recreational harvest.” Jessica McCawley, director of the agency’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management, suggested a “lottery” to limit permits for recreational harvesters. Restrictions could include such steps as a harvesting season between October and February. The area has been closed to harvesting since 2020. “The oyster regulations that were in effect before the closure are not appropriate for the current state of the resource,” McCawley wrote in the memo.

“Excellence starts from within” — Northeast Florida’s most extensive health system, Baptist Health, has been named one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces in Health Care” for 2025 by Newsweek. The recognition demonstrates the health system’s steadfast dedication to creating an exceptional and supportive work environment that empowers team members to deliver high-quality care. “We strive to create an environment where individuals find fulfillment in their daily efforts, knowing that their talents make a real difference to their patients and the community,” said Kate McCann, MHRD, executive vice president and Chief Human Resources Officer of Baptist Health.

“Manatee County plans a new curfew for minors that invites the law to your front door” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Manatee County will impose a new curfew on minors meant to keep kids safe during overnight hours, despite intense criticism of potential pitfalls from County Commission Chair George Kruse. Kruse alone opposed an ordinance proposed by District 5 Commissioner Robert McCann to impose a curfew on minors under the age of 17 in unincorporated Manatee County. A resident pitched the curfew during a county meeting last week. He questioned whether a curfew effectively averts crime or punishes otherwise innocent kids. The state of Florida already imposes a curfew on minors statewide, but only in municipalities that adopt local ordinances that incorporate the state policy, according to the statute.

“Big decisions up for Marco Island City Council: Florida DOGE, tolls on bridges” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Veteran politician and current Marco Island City Council Chair Erik Brechnitz and freshman Councilor Tamara Goehler have lofty ideas for the city that they want to discuss and vote on soon. Brechnitz intends to invite the Florida DOGE to audit Marco Island’s finances, spending, and employee numbers to find areas to cut fat to avoid a property tax increase. The City Council is considering a 34% property tax (millage) rate increase as it works on its Fiscal Year 2026 budget. The Fiscal Year starts on Oct. 1. He said he will ask for a vote at a future meeting on whether to request DOGE.

“Heritage Insurance to sponsor Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies Convention” via Florida Politics — Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company is helping to sponsor a major gathering this month of the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA). The LAAIA is holding its 55th Annual Convention in Marco Island, where it will name Al Mendez as president of LAAIA for the next two years. As part of its sponsorship effort, Heritage says its representatives will be at the event “to connect with agents, share updates on its homeowners offerings, and reinforce its long-standing commitment to local, independent partnerships,” per a release on the event.

“Manhattan Construction to host hurricane prep workshop for construction industry” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — As Florida enters peak hurricane season, Manhattan Construction Company is teaming up with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and NOAA to offer a free hurricane preparedness workshop tailored to the construction industry. Set for Friday, Aug. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Fort Myers Gulf Coast, 9931 Interstate Commerce Dr., the event coincides with National Safe + Sound Week. It aims to equip contractors, trade partners, and site supervisors with practical strategies to protect workers, job sites, and surrounding communities during severe weather events. “Safety isn’t just a priority at Manhattan Construction, it’s a promise,” said Craig Bryant, vice president of Southwest Florida-based Manhattan Construction Company.

“As Florida DOGE comes to town, something else for state to look into: a mirror” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — Congratulations on pledging to do some audits.

I realize this isn’t a given. I mean, we’re in the third year of the Governor using extraordinary emergency powers, typically reserved for short-term events like a hurricane, to hand out hundreds of millions of dollars in no-bid contracts related to immigration.

There’s been little oversight in this. So, by law — a law signed by the Governor — this spending should’ve been audited annually by the state. For some reason, it hasn’t been. And now we’re spending nearly half a billion dollars a year on a detention center in the Everglades.

But, sure, travel around the state demanding to look at contracts over $10,000, write letters about “the transparency that Floridians deserve,” and add that you “expect all governmental entities and personnel subject to audit to comply with their obligations under Florida law.”

“My travels in Trump’s Florida: Maga superstars, Gen Z Republicans – and the shame of ‘Alligator Alcatraz’” via Oliver Laughland of The Guardian — The mezzanine floor of the Tampa Convention Center buzzes chaotically with right-wing chatter: conspiracy theories, grievance politics and Christian nationalism. Look in any direction, and someone in front of you, washed in sharp studio lights, is drawing a crowd and creating content. Ahead of me, Russell Brand sits on a white sofa, broadcasting live on the conservative video-streaming service Rumble – his guest is the “alt-right” influencer Jack Posobiec. To the left, along an alleyway lined with small broadcast booths, is the longtime Trump adviser and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone, who is holding court on a podcast. To the rear, on a large metal scaffold, is Steve Bannon’s War Room channel, busy cutting between live footage of a small protest outside the event and adverts for various Trump-aligned products.

“Firing the Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner will come back to haunt Trump” via N. Gregory Mankiw and Cecilia Rouse for The Washington Post — Politicizing those federal statistics and questioning the integrity of those who produce them is likely to come back to haunt the administration. It compromises the ability of policymakers in the executive branch, Congress and the Federal Reserve to properly analyze the state of the economy and develop the best policies to ensure prosperity. While no single piece of economic data is dispositive in a leader’s decision-making, each must be as accurate as possible to help guide their decisions. Recognizing this need, the federal government has, over time, created 13 statistical agencies. The BLS is one of the oldest, created in 1884 to collect data on many aspects of the economy, including the monthly employment report and retail and wholesale prices.

“Disney World notches record 3rd-quarter revenue” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World brought in record revenue for the third financial quarter, company executives announced Wednesday. “There’s been a lot of concerns, of course, because of the new Universal park down in Florida,” Hugh Johnston, The Walt Disney Co. chief financial officer, said in an interview on CNBC. “We really blew away the quarter … 8% revenue [increase], 13% operating income. And Walt Disney World had its biggest Q3 ever.” Disney does not break out financial numbers or announce attendance for individual resorts. “Traffic was solid, up a little bit, and then per-caps [spending] were up very, very solidly,” Johnston said. “I know there’s lots of concern about the consumer in the United States right now. We don’t see it. Our consumer is doing very, very well.”

“Disney streaming swings to profit in June quarter as U.S. parks biz lifts overall results” via Jennifer Maas of Variety — Disney‘s streaming revenue increased 6% and the segment turned a profit of $346 million during the three months ended June 28, the company reported in its quarterly earnings results Wednesday. But it was higher sales and operating profit at Disney’s domestic parks business that helped the Mouse House beat Wall Street earnings expectations for the quarter. At the same time, linear TV networks took a hit following the close of Disney’s Star India transaction. By the end of June, Disney reported that its combined Disney+ and Hulu subscribers reached 183 million, an increase of 2.6 million versus the previous January-March quarter. Core Disney+ subscribers stood at 128 million, up 1.8 million sequentially. Hulu subscribers reached 55.5 million, a net gain of 800,000.

“Disney’s cash machine just roared to life” via Catherine Baab of Quartz — Disney’s last quarter may have delivered old-school magic, but this quarter just did it one better — providing a boatload of cold, hard cash. Free cash flow at the House of Mouse surged 53% to top $1.89 billion on the back of booming sales in Disney’s all-important Experiences segment (parks, etc.) and deferred taxes related to the California wildfire crisis. Lower content spending helped lift Disney’s streaming profitability, too, further strengthening the bottom line. Revenue for the fiscal third quarter rose 2% from a year ago to $23.7 billion, while income before taxes grew 4% to $3.21 billion. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.61, up 16%, beating last year’s $1.39. On a GAAP basis, EPS more than doubled to $2.92, inflated by a $3.3 billion non-cash tax benefit tied to a change in Hulu’s U.S. tax classification.

What Peter is reading — “AJ Wolfe book dives into mouse-driven mindset of Disney Adults” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — You’ve met folks who are just a little “too Disney.” These days, the more common term is “Disney Adult.” Let’s not judge. Walt Disney World puts food on tables, and its fandom isn’t that far astray from the ones dedicated to college football, “Real Housewives,” Taylor Swift and the ilk. The new book “Disney Adults: Exploring (and Falling in Love With) a Magical Subculture,” written by Wolfe, delves into why Disneymania is a thing – and why people are mad about it. It’s a deep dive into the phenomenon, featuring expert interviews with professors, former Imagineers, journalists and self-identifying Disney Adults, not to mention surveys and monitoring the demographic makeup of theme-park queues.

