August 4, 2025
James Uthmeier appoints Bradley McVay as Statewide Prosecutor

Drew Dixon

brad mcvay copy
McVay is entrenched in Republican Party legal action.

A high-level legal operative in Florida is moving into the Attorney General’s Office to serve as a top prosecutor.

Bradley R. McVay recently held the position of Deputy Secretary of State for Legal Affairs and Election Integrity. Beyond his duties at the Secretary of State’s Office, McVay has also been involved in criminal prosecution and civil litigation in his career.

Attorney General James Uthmeier is now tapping McVay to shift over and serve as a Florida Statewide Prosecutor. That position is responsible for prosecuting crimes that impact two or more judicial circuits in Florida.

“Brad is a proven constitutional conservative, experienced litigator, and criminal prosecutor who has defended Florida’s laws and elections in the courtroom and beyond,” Uthmeier said in a news release. “He understands the stakes and shares our commitment to law and order. I have full confidence he will lead the Office of Statewide Prosecution with strength and integrity.”

In his work at the Secretary of State’s Office, McVay led legal strategy for the Election Integrity efforts and also managed the Office of Election Crimes and Security.

McVay was also a private litigator and criminal prosecutor for Florida’s 8th Judicial Circuit, which runs from the Big Bend area to the interior of the state surrounding Gainesville. McVay is also a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association and the Federalist Society. Gov. Ron DeSantis also appointed McVay to the First District Court of Appeal Judiciary Nominating Commission.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Florida’s Statewide Prosecutor,” McVay said. “I very much appreciate the trust and confidence the Attorney General has placed in me. I promise to work around the clock on behalf of Florida to ensure justice is served.”

McVay is a graduate of the Florida State University College of Law. He’ll be sworn in as Statewide Prosecutor on Aug. 18.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

