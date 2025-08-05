David Jolly rolls out trove of endorsements from 60 current and former Democratic elected officials

As David Jolly faces a potential Primary challenge from former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, who has essentially argued Jolly is not a real Democrat, the former Republican U.S. Representative is rolling out 60 endorsements from 60 current and former Democratic officials in his bid for Governor in 2026.

The list includes members of Congress, current and former members of the Florida House and Senate, and former Mayors. The sweeping list spans decades of elected service and a variety of ideological perspectives from all across the state of Florida.

“David Jolly is the Democrat who can win,” state Sen. Tina Polsky said, a comment that speaks to one of the main criticisms of Jolly, who served in Congress one term, from 2014 until 2016, as a Republican. Until this April, he was registered without party affiliation. He left the Republican Party in 2018 over frustrations with the party’s direction under then- and now-President Donald Trump. Since then, he has been a frequent commentator on the left-leaning MSNBC.

But while Jolly has for years been an ally to Democrats, some, like Lawson, worry the Republican convert strategy has been tried before, and it was a huge bust.

An extensive list of Democratic endorsers welcoming Jolly not only into the party, but supporting him for the state’s top elected job could help soften some criticism.

“He has the strength, the experience, and the independence to break through the noise and build the coalition we need to finally flip Florida. I’m endorsing David because he’s laser-focused on solving the affordability crisis created by decades of failed Republican policies. Floridians are struggling with the cost of housing, insurance, and basic necessities — and David Jolly has a plan to fix it,” Polsky said.

Jon Mills, a former House Speaker, similarly praised Jolly as a uniter who would focus his campaign on “the central issue of affordability.”

“David is a leader who is focused on real, practical, common sense solutions to improve the lives of everyday people in Florida,” Mills said.

And while some in the Democratic Party’s progressive wing may still scoff at Jolly as an opportunist, a label sometimes given to Crist by both opposing Republicans and critical Democrats, former Florida Democratic Party Chair Rod Smith, also a former state Senator, instead praises Jolly for being a leader “who fights for what’s right and knows what working families are going through.”

“The affordability crisis is hurting Floridians across the state, and it’s time to rally behind someone with the courage and vision to fix it. That’s David Jolly,” Smith said.

Added Les Miller, a former state lawmaker who served as minority leader in both chambers and as a Hillsborough County Commissioner: “David Jolly is committed to solving the affordability crisis affecting all our communities. I know David. He’ll fight for working families and is never afraid to buck the system to do what is right. I am proud to lend my voice to endorse David Jolly for Governor.”

So far, only one Republican has joined the race, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who is running with Trump’s endorsement. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has not ruled out a bid. Gov. Ron DeSantis cannot run again due to term limits.

Other endorsers include:

— State Reps. Michael Gottlieb, Kevin Chambliss and Dan Daley.

— Former U.S. Reps. Allen Boyd, who was also a former state Representative; Ron Klein, who also served in the state House and Senate, where he was minority leader; Patrick Murphy; and Karen Thurman, who also served as a state Senator and Chair of the Florida Democratic Party.

— Former state Senators Nancy Argenziano, who also served in the state House and as a member of the Florida Public Service Commission; David Aronberg, who was also a state attorney for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit; Betty Castor, a former University of South Florida President, Commissioner of Education and Hillsborough County Commissioner; Paula Dockery; Bud Gardner, who also served in the state House; former Senate Minority Leader Steve Geller, who also served as Broward County Mayor, Broward County Commissioner and state Representative; Dan Gelber, also a former state Representative and former Miami Beach Mayor; Daryl Jones, who was also a state Representative; Bob McKnight, who was also a state Representative; Tina Polsky, also a former state Representative; Nan Rich, who served as Senate Minority Leader and formerly as Broward County Mayor and County Commissioner; former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Rossin; Eleanor Sobel; Ron Silver, who also previously served as House Minority Leader; George Stuart Jr., who also served as Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary; and former state Senate Majority Leader Peter Weinstein.

— Former state Reps. Mike Abrams; Dick Batchelor; Annie Betancourt; Elaine Bloom, who served as House Speaker Pro Tempore; Scott Clemons; Ben Diamond; Luis Garcia Jr.; Joe Geller, who also served as North Bay Village Mayor and as a Miami-Dade School Board member; Joseph Gibbons; Anne Gannon, the current Palm Beach County Tax Collector; Tom Keen; Rick Kriseman, who also served as St. Petersburg Mayor and as a St. Pete City Council member; Cindy Lerner, who also previously served as Mayor of Pinecrest; Janet Long, also a former Pinellas County Commissioner and former Seminole City Council member; Mike Langton; Fred Lippman and Anne Mackenzie, who both served as House Minority Leader; Amy Mercado, who is now Orange County Property Appraiser; Juan-Carlos “JC” Planas; Frank Peterman Jr., who also previously served on St. Pete City Council and as the Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary; Steven Perman; Ricardo Rangel; Alzo Reddick; Bob Reynolds; Mitch Rosenwald; Tim Ryan, also a former Broward County Mayor and Commissioner; Elaine Schwartz; Richard “Rick” Stark; Marjorie Turnbull, also a former Leon County Commissioner; Joe Viscusi; Matt Willhite, now a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Captain; and Carl Zimmermann.

— Former Florida Commissioner of Education Eric Smith.

— Gwendolyn M. Miller, the first African American woman elected to the Tampa City Council.

Other statements from endorsers include:

Rich: “David Jolly understands that Florida’s affordability crisis is hurting families across our state, and he’s offering real, practical solutions to fix it. I’m proud to endorse David because he’s not only focused on the issues that matter most — like housing, health care, and education — but he’s also building a broad, inclusive coalition that can win in November. He’s the leader we need to move Florida forward.”

Boyd: “For too long, the extremes have driven up the cost of living and pushed Floridians to the brink. David Jolly understands that governing means solving problems and building consensus. I trust him to confront the affordability crisis head-on and lead for all of Florida.”

Kriseman: “I’m proud to endorse David Jolly for Governor because he understands the urgency of Florida’s affordability crisis. We’ve worked together in the past, and I know he’ll lead with compassion and common sense to make life more affordable and more secure for all Florida families.”

Long: “I’ve seen David Jolly put people over party, including when he supported my campaign across the aisle. That’s the kind of leadership we need now — someone who will work with anyone to solve Florida’s affordability crisis. I’m proud to stand with David in this campaign.”