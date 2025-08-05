August 5, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville among most dangerous commutes in U.S., while Miami has an ‘agony’ all its own

A.G. GancarskiAugust 5, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Utility workers union endorses Laura Dominguez for re-election to Miami Beach Commission

HeadlinesTech

Kennedy Space Center adds new bus tour stop with big views

HeadlinesInfluence

32 state lawmakers earn top grade in new ‘report card’ from Progress Florida, Florida Watch

upset man after car crash
Numbers tell a story.

If you feel like you’re taking your life in your own hands on Jacksonville’s roads, you’re not alone. The stats show that Duval drivers are among the most imperiled in the country during rush hour rides.

Per a study from Moneygeek, Jacksonville has the seventh-most dangerous commute in the U.S., and the most dangerous in Florida. Jacksonville beats out Miami, Tampa and Orlando when it comes to fatal crash rates, which number 0.5 per 100,000 residents in the Bold New City of the South.

Just 0.01 separates Jacksonville from fifth place Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the list.

This risible ranking is no real surprise, sadly.

This year alone, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reports that 80 people have been killed on local roadways, with 5,260 crashes with injuries.

Mayor Donna Deegan has rolled out corrective actions.

The city’s Vision Zero plan seeks to eliminate traffic fatalities and cut injuries in half within the next decade, as part of what the report released last month calls a “cultural shift that prioritizes safety in transportation planning, enforcement, and everyday behavior.”

The city has identified dozens of intersections where accidents are more likely to happen. In an effort to remedy those conditions, capital budgets will eye traffic calming, pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure improvements, and speed management. Slowing down cars, the logic goes, will make people more aware.

Jacksonville isn’t the only city to rank on one of these lists. When it comes to commute “agony,” Miami is ninth in the country, using a metric that factors in average commute time and speed drop.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKennedy Space Center adds new bus tour stop with big views

nextUtility workers union endorses Laura Dominguez for re-election to Miami Beach Commission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories